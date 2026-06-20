MeidasTouch: Aerial Photo Shows Grass Was Completely Destroyed by UFC 250 Freedom Event

The UFC 250 Freedom event has come and gone, despite one woman's effort to stop it by suing for "aesthetic injury" to her view of the White House. But that wasn't the only damage done. MeidasTouch is reposting an aerial photo by Reuters showing the grass on the Ellipse being "completely destroyed." This is as hurtful as those photos of the demolition of the East Wing to make room for the White House ballroom.

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An aerial view shows crews dismantling the UFC fighting venue on the South Lawn of the White House.



The grass on the Ellipse has been completely destroyed following the UFC viewing party.



REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz pic.twitter.com/X9uPiLOc4i — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 19, 2026

The South Lawn is toast.

He’s gonna pave it over now.

At least in part.

Put a helipad in.

Mark my word. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 20, 2026

OK, Jo, we'll bookmark this for when it happens. She does know that Marine One flies in and out of the White House lawn all the time, right?

The people who set fire to the nursery of a 200 year old historic Church near the White House want you to be very upset at Trump desecrating……some grass that will regrow in a couple of weeks. https://t.co/8BXSeCBBo6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 20, 2026

TDS 😂

Grass can be regrown in a week. The LEFT is certifiably crazy! — MAGA 🇺🇸 (@biglugg77) June 20, 2026

Oh no, grass doesn't regrow. 😢 — strat (@hstrataz) June 20, 2026

Going to look nice once UFC replaces all the turf, like they're on the hook to do. — Hey Jay (@JJeffrey100) June 20, 2026

UFC is paying for ALL repairs. They're gonna replace and repair everything. — DreamBird (@DreamBird386989) June 19, 2026

And TKO is spending $7 million to re-sod it. As has been made public since the minute this event was announced — Wes Mantooth M.CJ (@WestonMantooth) June 20, 2026

They are going to roll out turf. Dana white is restoring it. This is silly. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) June 20, 2026

Oh shit. Does grass grow back? Can anybody find that out? I bet it takes like 2000 years. — AussieScreenwriter (@AusScreenwriter) June 20, 2026

But wait, there's more!

On the same day, MeidasTouch seemed upset that they tried to cover up a giant "86 47" that had been burned into the grass in front of the Lincoln Memorial. We didn't see any posts about them complaining about that lawn being destroyed.

It appears the paint or whatever the Trump regime used to cover the large "86 47" etched into the lawn near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has worn away, and the numbers are once again visible.



June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz pic.twitter.com/y2pDzYHgdG — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 19, 2026

More leftist vandalism and veiled threats. Hard to reverse, as always. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) June 20, 2026

Interesting that this is being promoted by lefty's in my feed as if they are proud that this defacement of a national park is difficult to undo https://t.co/tTno0b0Oqk — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) June 20, 2026

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Meanwhile they go into hysterics over the reflecting pool repairs and every improvement made to White House grounds, as if it's hallowed and untouchable. — Lucas H. 🌲 🇺🇲 (@PrometheusX303) June 20, 2026

MeidasTouch is upset that the South Lawn has been "completely destroyed" (and will be repaired), but is laughing that someone burned a giant death threat to the president in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Got it.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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