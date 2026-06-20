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MeidasTouch: Aerial Photo Shows Grass Was Completely Destroyed by UFC 250 Freedom Event

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 20, 2026
Evan Vucci/Pool Photo via AP

The UFC 250 Freedom event has come and gone, despite one woman's effort to stop it by suing for "aesthetic injury" to her view of the White House. But that wasn't the only damage done. MeidasTouch is reposting an aerial photo by Reuters showing the grass on the Ellipse being "completely destroyed." This is as hurtful as those photos of the demolition of the East Wing to make room for the White House ballroom.

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OK, Jo, we'll bookmark this for when it happens. She does know that Marine One flies in and out of the White House lawn all the time, right?

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But wait, there's more!

On the same day, MeidasTouch seemed upset that they tried to cover up a giant "86 47" that had been burned into the grass in front of the Lincoln Memorial. We didn't see any posts about them complaining about that lawn being destroyed.

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MeidasTouch is upset that the South Lawn has been "completely destroyed" (and will be repaired), but is laughing that someone burned a giant death threat to the president in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Got it.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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