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French President Thanks UAE for ‘Joining the Movement’ in Setting Age Limits for Social Media

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 18, 2026
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

As Twitchy reported in a VIP post last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the Labour government was banning social media access for those under 16 … coincidentally, just as Reform Britain's Rupert Lowe was releasing his 180-page Rape Gang Inquiry Report, with more than 70 pages of testimony from victims, mostly of grooming rings run by Pakistani immigrants. 

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How exactly the government is going to enforce this ban remains in question. Will adults have to provide credit card numbers and submit to facial recognition to sign up for an X account? (Bluesky is reportedly not included in the ban.) Or will age verification be required at the device level, requiring age verification to activate a phone or a tablet? 

This all sounds a lot like the mandatory digital ID that the U.K. government was pushing last year.

French President Emmanuel Macron followed with a similar ban, and he welcomed the United Arab Emirates to the club.

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Coming next in "the movement": banning VPNs.

***

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