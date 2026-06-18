French President Thanks UAE for ‘Joining the Movement’ in Setting Age Limits for Social Media

As Twitchy reported in a VIP post last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the Labour government was banning social media access for those under 16 … coincidentally, just as Reform Britain's Rupert Lowe was releasing his 180-page Rape Gang Inquiry Report, with more than 70 pages of testimony from victims, mostly of grooming rings run by Pakistani immigrants.

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Complete silence from the BBC on our rape gang inquiry report.



A truly despicable organisation. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) June 18, 2026

How exactly the government is going to enforce this ban remains in question. Will adults have to provide credit card numbers and submit to facial recognition to sign up for an X account? (Bluesky is reportedly not included in the ban.) Or will age verification be required at the device level, requiring age verification to activate a phone or a tablet?

🚨 NEW: The UK's social media ban for under-16s is set to be enforced at device-level, with Apple and Google forced to verify the age of all users — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 15, 2026

Age checks would happen at the point that a user sets up their new phone rather than when they create an account with a social media company



Government officials prefer it as it removes the need to repeat checks



Story: https://t.co/YKgfMjSDvN — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 15, 2026

This all sounds a lot like the mandatory digital ID that the U.K. government was pushing last year.

French President Emmanuel Macron followed with a similar ban, and he welcomed the United Arab Emirates to the club.

UAE sets minimum social media age at 15, mandates age checks https://t.co/RnjnoPdkCI https://t.co/RnjnoPdkCI — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2026

✅ Thanks for joining the movement. https://t.co/J2UNzD1GMv — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 18, 2026

Movement? This is evil globalism in plain sight. You all need removing from power. — Hull Patriot 🫡 (@hull_restore) June 18, 2026

You fucking facists just want to track adults. — Tater (@taternuggets) June 18, 2026

The totalitarian movement?



Can’t see it catching on. — Cassis (@cassisnouveau) June 18, 2026

Calling censorship and digital ID a “movement” again 😂 — Wild Rusty Barstow (@RustyBarstow) June 18, 2026

This is just a way to soft launch digital ID — King Dipper.HL👑 (@TankAdams6o) June 18, 2026

“Thanks for joining the movement” and the movement is surveillance state — cozybear (@dlwiest) June 18, 2026

Girl this is NOT the flex you think — Lilly-Jo Cullen (@Lilly_jo_Cullen) June 18, 2026

Ah yes, the child safety movement - because nothing screams protecting kids like mandatory digital ID checks to browse the internet.



UAE, France, EU (Denmark, Greece, Italy & Spain), Norway



➜ all onboard for the real prize: turning every login into a trackable print.



Classic. — FIL (@filhetu) June 18, 2026

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What movement is that? Does it have a name? A constitution? — John Glendyne (@JGlendyne22356) June 18, 2026

Ah yes, the UAE. A country we should all be inspired to mimic. — Mike (@mikeyyygk) June 18, 2026

Not a single person has voted for your movement, not a single one. — EveryDay Jay (@EverydayJay1026) June 18, 2026

What have you got on these people to make them join your “movement”?



Which no one asked for by the way. — Chris Sumner (@sumsECFC) June 18, 2026

Coming next in "the movement": banning VPNs.

🚨NEWS: Keir Starmer is expected to ban VPN’s in an announcement next month says a Government spokesperson



[@BBCNews ] — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) June 17, 2026

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