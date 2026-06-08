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Jonathan Chait: The GOP's Refusal to Accept Spencer Pratt's Defeat Is Bizarre and Revealing

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 08, 2026
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

As our own Just Mindy reported on Sunday, Decision Desk HQ declared Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman the second-place finisher in the Los Angeles mayoral race, which is odd, considering she'd already conceded after a distant third-place showing behind Spencer Pratt on election night. But thousands more ballots came in by mail, and they all seemed to be for Raman. It will be a runoff between her and incumbent Karen Bass to see who can destroy Los Angeles faster.

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A lot of people are questioning the massive ballot dump for Raman. Here's Elon Musk calling it fraud:

The Atlantic's Jonathan Chait thinks that Republicans' refusal to accept Pratt's loss is "bizarre and revealing."

Chait writes:

The refusal to accept the prospect of a Republican defeat in L.A. is bizarre and revealing. The race has not been called, but over the weekend, as more ballots were counted, Pratt fell into third place. Republicans had believed that L.A.’s struggles with public order would create an opening for their candidate. The right-of-center Free Press published seven hopeful stories with headlines such as “Inside Spencer Pratt’s Viral Video Machine” and “Heidi Montag Is Already LA’s First Lady.”

The first batch of votes counted showed Pratt in second place, a position that would qualify him for a runoff in November against the leading candidate, currently the incumbent, Karen Bass. But as more votes have trickled in, Pratt has dropped behind City Councilmember Nithya Raman; there are more votes to count, and the final result remains uncertain. This is a predictable dynamic for the state’s voting system; late-arriving mail-in ballots consistently skew Democratic.

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It's bizarre and revealing that Chait, writing in the left-of-center Atlantic, is calling The Free Press right-of-center.

He does have a point in that L.A. is a blue city. We all knew that Pratt had a fight on his hands. But these ballot drops …

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Hillary Clinton still says her election was stolen from her, and nobody bats an eyelash. Isn't it bizarre and revealing that she and Stacey Abrams are election deniers and are still well respected in the Democratic Party?

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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