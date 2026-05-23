Hakeem Jeffries Disavows Antisemitic Dem Candidate in Texas, But What About Graham Platner?

As Twitchy reported, Maureen Galindo is a Democratic Congressional candidate in San Antonio. Galindo is a bit special — she's a Democratic Socialist who pledges to send American Zionists to an internment camp repurposed from an ICE detention facility. She also states that a Jewish cabal controls Hollywood, the media, and local politicians.

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Extreme Hakeem Jeffries went on Jen Rubin's podcast to reveal that a Republican PAC has been boosting Galindo's campaign, knowing she'll lose in the general election. He claims that Democrats have renounced her.

People of goodwill have forcefully rejected the antisemitic and anti-American candidate in the TX-35 run-off.



Republicans must immediately stop boosting her candidacy. pic.twitter.com/CUFhqvEdLQ — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) May 22, 2026

If she wins her primary, will you pledge to oppose her?



Of course not.



You support a guy with a Nazi tattoo. You’ll support her too. https://t.co/z4McGg6fSq — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 22, 2026

You're gonna call for the Nazi death squad tattoo guy to no longer be the Democratic Senate nominate in Maine, right? — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 22, 2026

It's your party, imbecile. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 23, 2026

Sure. Now what about Nazi tattoo guy? — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) May 22, 2026

She’s a DEMOCRAT Hakeem and you’re blaming Republicans? In addition to that hate filled freak, you’ve got big, big problems with the crazy Nazi guy in Maine. Are you going to blame the GOP for that train wreck of a candidate as well? Where are you recruiting these ghouls from? pic.twitter.com/tUQqiU5pZK — chicago (@LJT1212) May 22, 2026

But you guys are all in on the Nazi tattoo guy so this is all BS. — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) May 23, 2026

Democrat primary voters "forcefully rejected" her by [checks notes] giving her the most votes in the primary, sending her to the run-off. — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) May 22, 2026

How about the Nazi in Maine and Hezbollah supporter in Michigan? Your party is systemically antisemitic as well as pro-Islamist and pro-Communist — Brick Top aka Mr.Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) May 22, 2026

BS. If she wins, you’ll support her. It’s all about power and control with you jackasses. — BarristerATL 🇺🇸 (@BarristerATL) May 23, 2026

She was the leading vote getter. Evidently there are a lot of Dems who aren't people of goodwill. — Bob Kain (@NBBear2) May 23, 2026

Should Republicans stop boosting the Nazi Democrat running for senate in Maine too?



Oh wait… it’s Democrats universally boosting both of your Nazi candidates — fiery, but mostly peaceful (@fierybutmostly1) May 22, 2026

You’re a disgrace. The calls are coming from inside the house. — Eitan 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@eitanaltman) May 22, 2026

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JFC, take some responsibility for your party. It's not the Republicans' fault *your* voters get her into a runoff. — Jeff Weimer (@Jeff_Weimer) May 22, 2026

She hasn't received a single Republican vote.

Galinda got the most votes and you try to blame that on Republicans? Prove it, liar. This is a Democrat candidate running on a progressive platform of hate. Reminds me of you. — Rich Honor (@BhonerRich6969) May 23, 2026

Of course, the Democrats will support her if she wins the runoff. Better her than a Republican, right?

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