Mehdi Hasan Calls John Cleese a 'Racist Unhinged Ignoramus,' Cleese Calls Him a...
VIP
Cenk Uygur’s Muslim Pity Party: When ‘Oppressed’ Muslims Run Half the World
From Elon’s Baby Mama to Hasan Piker's New Bestie: Ashley St. Clair’s Wildly...
SpaceX Employees Asked Not to Chant Nationalist Dogwhistles on Livestream
VIP
Sheriff Says She’ll Arrest Fake Made-Up Wannabe Law Enforcement: ‘You Don’t Want This...
Brilliant LA Hack: Spray 'Vote Pratt' Over Graffiti and Potholes — Watch Karen...
Graham Platner Notes the Words ‘Gaza’ and Genocide’ Didn’t Appear in DNC’s Autopsy
Rep. Steve Cohen Introduces Six Articles of Impeachment Against Chief Justice John Roberts
Porta-Potty Perv: GOP Ad Torches Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner With His Own...
Pander Backfires: Protester Pulls Knife on CA Gov Candidate Tom Steyer’s Staff in...
Judge Dismisses Human Trafficking Case Against Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia as Vindic...
Hamas Supporter Mahmoud Khalil Will Appeal His Deportation Case to the Supreme Court
Kimmel Family Bullying Spree: Jimmy’s Sister-in-Law Harasses Bakery for Selling Spencer Pr...
OUCH! Nick Shirley Drops Receipts on Media AND Tim Walz Showing How They...

Hakeem Jeffries Disavows Antisemitic Dem Candidate in Texas, But What About Graham Platner?

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 23, 2026
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

As Twitchy reported, Maureen Galindo is a Democratic Congressional candidate in San Antonio. Galindo is a bit special — she's a Democratic Socialist who pledges to send American Zionists to an internment camp repurposed from an ICE detention facility. She also states that a Jewish cabal controls Hollywood, the media, and local politicians.

Advertisement

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries went on Jen Rubin's podcast to reveal that a Republican PAC has been boosting Galindo's campaign, knowing she'll lose in the general election. He claims that Democrats have renounced her.

Recommended

Mehdi Hasan Calls John Cleese a 'Racist Unhinged Ignoramus,' Cleese Calls Him a Psycho
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

She hasn't received a single Republican vote.

Of course, the Democrats will support her if she wins the runoff. Better her than a Republican, right?

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mehdi Hasan Calls John Cleese a 'Racist Unhinged Ignoramus,' Cleese Calls Him a Psycho
Brett T.
SpaceX Employees Asked Not to Chant Nationalist Dogwhistles on Livestream
Brett T.
From Elon’s Baby Mama to Hasan Piker's New Bestie: Ashley St. Clair’s Wildly Awkward Stream Appearance
justmindy
Brilliant LA Hack: Spray 'Vote Pratt' Over Graffiti and Potholes — Watch Karen Bass Finally Act
justmindy
Pander Backfires: Protester Pulls Knife on CA Gov Candidate Tom Steyer’s Staff in Leimert Park
justmindy
Rep. Steve Cohen Introduces Six Articles of Impeachment Against Chief Justice John Roberts
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mehdi Hasan Calls John Cleese a 'Racist Unhinged Ignoramus,' Cleese Calls Him a Psycho Brett T.
Advertisement