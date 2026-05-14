Justice Department Investigation Shows Yale Discriminated Against Whites and Asians in Admissions

Back in August of 2020, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division sent a letter to Yale’s attorney saying that its investigation showed the college was in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In particular, the two-year investigation found that Yale discriminated against Asian-American and white applicants. In February 2021, one month into President Joe Biden's term, the Justice Department quietly dropped the lawsuit against Yale.

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Harmeet K. Dhillon now runs the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, and she says that the Trump administration has once again told Yale that its use of race in admissions is illegal.

At Yale Medical School, a black applicant is 29 times more likely to be invited to interview than an Asian with equally strong academics.



Today, @CivilRights told Yale that its use of race in admissions is ILLEGAL—and that @TheJusticeDept will step in to enforce Title VI.… — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) May 14, 2026

The Justice Department released a press release:

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has completed a year-long investigation into the admissions policies and practices at the Yale School of Medicine. Yale’s documents show that its leadership intentionally selected applicants based on their race. Yale’s documents reveal that they studied how to use racial proxies to circumvent the Supreme Court’s prohibition on using race to select students. Yale’s admissions data demonstrate that Black and Hispanic students have a much higher chance of admission to Yale than White or Asian students with the same test scores. “Yale has continued its race-based admissions program despite the Supreme Court and the public’s clear mandate for reform,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This Department will continue to shed light on these illegal practices, and demand that institutions of higher education comply with federal law.”

DEI never went away … they just changed the name of the departments and the job titles.

Absolutely absurd racism against White and Asian people. pic.twitter.com/7g1TeNb46E — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 14, 2026

Thank you. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 14, 2026

👏👏👏 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 14, 2026

Why do we put race on applications? It is beyond racist. — Colorado Tea Tweets (@COTeaTweets) May 14, 2026

Universities seem to be immune to Supreme Court rulings. They always find a way to maneuver around them, lawsuits notwithstanding. And they see themselves as ever so clever and virtuous in doing so. — Gary P. Nabhan (@GaryPNabhan) May 14, 2026

No fines? No arrests? Just “Hey Yale, stop please.” — Mike (@restacked_dev) May 14, 2026

This was apparently a new one-year investigation into Yale's admissions practices, following the previous two-year investigation, which came to the same conclusion.

Strip federal funding of these racist colleges — JD (@JD2545172723386) May 14, 2026

Will anything happen, or will the lawsuit just run its course until there's another Democrat administration promoting DEI? It's time to cut off federal funding to these universities until they get their act together.

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