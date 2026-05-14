Dem Jasmine Crockett Claims Constitution-Minded SCOTUS Justices Are Partisans Doing Trump’...
CIA Accuses Senate Committee of ‘Dishonest Political Theater’ Over Lab Leak Coverup
VIP
Tlaib's Endless Nakba Lie: Celebrating Arab Defeat as 'Genocide' While Demanding Israel's...
Cato Stooge: One in Five Fairfax Residents Is or Lives With Someone Who...
NBC News: Dems Are Moving on to a More Combative Style of Politics
Trump Calls Him a Disaster, Dem Ro Khanna Calls Him a Founder’s Ideal:...
Pink Bullhorn Dummy Gets Rare Reprimand: Angie Nixon Turns FL House Floor Into...
Cry More, Marj: Dana Loesch Roasts MTG’s Suspicious Stock Trading Spree and Stock...
Biden’s Secret: He Gave Foreign Workers Homes with ZERO Money Down —...
AP Warns That Revolutionary War-Era Muskets Are Mostly Exempt From Gun Laws in...
Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Pretends Not to Know What Sanctuary Cities Are
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Takes His Kash Patel Alcohol Test Challenge to Chris...
Only in Newsom’s California: $23 Million Wasted So 300 Kids Could Get...

Justice Department Investigation Shows Yale Discriminated Against Whites and Asians in Admissions

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 14, 2026
Twitter

Back in August of 2020, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division sent a letter to Yale’s attorney saying that its investigation showed the college was in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In particular, the two-year investigation found that Yale discriminated against Asian-American and white applicants. In February 2021, one month into President Joe Biden's term, the Justice Department quietly dropped the lawsuit against Yale.

Advertisement

Harmeet K. Dhillon now runs the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, and she says that the Trump administration has once again told Yale that its use of race in admissions is illegal.

The Justice Department released a press release:

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has completed a year-long investigation into the admissions policies and practices at the Yale School of Medicine.

Yale’s documents show that its leadership intentionally selected applicants based on their race. Yale’s documents reveal that they studied how to use racial proxies to circumvent the Supreme Court’s prohibition on using race to select students. Yale’s admissions data demonstrate that Black and Hispanic students have a much higher chance of admission to Yale than White or Asian students with the same test scores.

“Yale has continued its race-based admissions program despite the Supreme Court and the public’s clear mandate for reform,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This Department will continue to shed light on these illegal practices, and demand that institutions of higher education comply with federal law.”

Recommended

Cry More, Marj: Dana Loesch Roasts MTG’s Suspicious Stock Trading Spree and Stock Portfolio Glow-Up
justmindy
Advertisement

DEI never went away … they just changed the name of the departments and the job titles.

This was apparently a new one-year investigation into Yale's admissions practices, following the previous two-year investigation, which came to the same conclusion.

Will anything happen, or will the lawsuit just run its course until there's another Democrat administration promoting DEI? It's time to cut off federal funding to these universities until they get their act together.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ACADEMIA CIVIL RIGHTS DOJ HARMEET K. DHILLON LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry More, Marj: Dana Loesch Roasts MTG’s Suspicious Stock Trading Spree and Stock Portfolio Glow-Up
justmindy
Chelsea Handler Laments 'Where Are All the Good Men?' — The Culture That Repelled Them Answers Back
justmindy
CIA Accuses Senate Committee of ‘Dishonest Political Theater’ Over Lab Leak Coverup
Brett T.
Pink Bullhorn Dummy Gets Rare Reprimand: Angie Nixon Turns FL House Floor Into Her Personal Circus Act
justmindy
Cato Stooge: One in Five Fairfax Residents Is or Lives With Someone Who Could Be Deported
Brett T.
Dem Jasmine Crockett Claims Constitution-Minded SCOTUS Justices Are Partisans Doing Trump’s Bidding
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cry More, Marj: Dana Loesch Roasts MTG’s Suspicious Stock Trading Spree and Stock Portfolio Glow-Up justmindy
Advertisement