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Spanish Police Fear Islamist Terrorists Taking Advantage of Massive Grant of Legal Status

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 11, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy reported last month, Spain approved a plan to give around 500,000 undocumented migrants legal status. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described his government's decision as both "an act of justice" and a necessity for Spain — Europe needs cheap labor, too. Sánchez said migrants helped "build the rich, open and diverse Spain that we are and to which we aspire."

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The Daily Mail reports that Spanish police are afraid that Islamist terrorists are taking advantage of the program and creating fake identities.

Eliana Silver reports:

Spanish police have warned that Islamist terrorists could exploit the government's mass migrant legalisation programme, as reports of lost passports and identity documents surge among applicants. 

And now, an internal memo from the National Police's General Commissariat for Immigration and Borders revealed that complaints over missing documents have continued to rise sharply among migrants seeking to benefit from the scheme.

According to the document, seen by Spanish outlet La Gaceta, the most dramatic increases in lost document reports have been recorded among Pakistani, Algerian and Moroccan nationals. 

Police noted that the nationalities most frequently linked to the missing document complaints overlap with profiles that have previously appeared in investigations related to Islamist extremism.

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No way.

Fox News' Bill Melugin used to post photos of piles of discarded IDs at the border during the Biden administration.

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Half of the replies are "I'm shocked!" and "No way!" GIFs. It's cultural suicide, on purpose.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ISLAMIC TERRORISM SPAIN TERRORISM

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