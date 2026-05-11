Spanish Police Fear Islamist Terrorists Taking Advantage of Massive Grant of Legal Status

As Twitchy reported last month, Spain approved a plan to give around 500,000 undocumented migrants legal status. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described his government's decision as both "an act of justice" and a necessity for Spain — Europe needs cheap labor, too. Sánchez said migrants helped "build the rich, open and diverse Spain that we are and to which we aspire."

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The Daily Mail reports that Spanish police are afraid that Islamist terrorists are taking advantage of the program and creating fake identities.

Spanish police fear Islamist terrorists are taking advantage of left-wing PM's decision to open the door to 500,000 migrants and creating fake identities https://t.co/1c0ZLjQo8c — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 11, 2026

It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure that one out.

Geesh. https://t.co/uexh9PDCif — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) May 11, 2026

Eliana Silver reports:

Spanish police have warned that Islamist terrorists could exploit the government's mass migrant legalisation programme, as reports of lost passports and identity documents surge among applicants. … And now, an internal memo from the National Police's General Commissariat for Immigration and Borders revealed that complaints over missing documents have continued to rise sharply among migrants seeking to benefit from the scheme. According to the document, seen by Spanish outlet La Gaceta, the most dramatic increases in lost document reports have been recorded among Pakistani, Algerian and Moroccan nationals. Police noted that the nationalities most frequently linked to the missing document complaints overlap with profiles that have previously appeared in investigations related to Islamist extremism.

No way.

You don’t say. Who could have guessed it? — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) May 11, 2026

Oh no! This is shocking and totally unexpected news! Who could’ve seen this coming?!! 🙄 — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) May 11, 2026

Allow me to end the suspense: the Spanish police are correct. Spain is going to be destroyed by its leftist government.



Islamists destroy everything they touch. And the government of Spain is one big useful idiot.



Lather, rinse, repeat. https://t.co/MCsqwq3D3U — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) May 11, 2026

Imagine spending centuries getting rid of the Islamic hordes that colonized Spain just for one leftist moron to not only let them back in, but make sure they never leave by making them citizens. — Tex-Mex Conservative (@Jondeli75) May 11, 2026

I think of all the brave Christian peasants and farmboys in Spain, Britain, France, Germany, who fought and died for centuries to keep Islam out of Europe.



All for their descendants to hand over the continent to them.



Pathetic. — PoliticalBarnacle (@CivicMindedTurd) May 11, 2026

They destroy their documents cause most of them are convicted criminals in their countries. The scum we are importing… — Laura B (@LauraB99737382) May 11, 2026

Fox News' Bill Melugin used to post photos of piles of discarded IDs at the border during the Biden administration.

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I always wonder how much more do people need to see to understand the left is purposefully trying to wipe them out — Bob (@omaha4910) May 11, 2026

Your PM has been running his mouth to earn international brownie points while he imports more islamic immigrants. Hope you enjoy, Spaniards! — Buck Tuddrussel (@bucktudrussel) May 12, 2026

If the stupid Spanish stopped voting for such a terrible government this would be less of an issue. — Thomas Hannan (@ThomasSirHannan) May 11, 2026

Wow, that was totally unpredictable — Tim in 🇺🇸 (@MrNOVApolitico) May 11, 2026

Half of the replies are "I'm shocked!" and "No way!" GIFs. It's cultural suicide, on purpose.

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