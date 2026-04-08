Impeachment Inquiry Leader Rep. Dan Goldman Says Impeachment Doesn't Cut It Anymore

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, the memo had gone out to the Democrats that they were to repeat the phrases "war crimes" and "25th Amendment" as often as possible. There's a "bipartisan" list floating around X, tallying 50 members of Congress who are calling for Vice President JD Vance and President Trump's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president from office immediately. (It's bipartisan because it includes one Republican — Marjorie Taylor Greene — who isn't even a member of Congress anymore.) As we pointed out, we already went through this in Trump's first term, when he warned North Korea that nuclear threats would be met with "fire and fury like the world has never seen." Peace through strength means nothing to these people.

Advertisement

Rep. Dan Goldman boasts in a video that he led Trump's first bogus impeachment inquiry, but that we're beyond impeachment now. "The only solution" to the conflict with Iran is to invoke the 25th Amendment immediately. We're not sure why they're pushing this talking point so hard, other than to gaslight the public. It's up to Vance and Trump's Cabinet, and they're certainly not going to remove him.

Here's Goldman being a drama queen:

I led Donald Trump’s first impeachment inquiry. Trump’s erratic and unhinged leadership of this war has long passed impeachment.



The only solution is to invoke the 25th Amendment to immediately remove him from office. pic.twitter.com/iG9CsdkXkx — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) April 8, 2026

These same people sat around while Joe Biden got lost on stage and drooled on himself… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 8, 2026

That 1st impeachment didn’t work & now you Democrats defending & weeping for the Iranian regime is cold & embarrassing — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 8, 2026

The art of the deal is working. You were involved in a sham impeachment the first time. America is a safer place due to President Trump. Resign. — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) April 8, 2026

You're insane with your hatred for Donald Trump.

If you could only get him out of your head, where you pay him to house-sit, you'd be a much happier person, Daniel. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) April 8, 2026

You may be the dumbest and most dishonest man in Congress. Every time you talk, I'm embarrassed for your parents. — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) April 8, 2026

This editor still gives the edge to Sen. Mazie Hirono.

Thank you for admitting how vile and repulsive your fractured soul is — Professor Nez (@professornez) April 8, 2026

It's so funny how all the ones that are expecting indictments want to impeach President Trump. — Pitt Fan 1 (@driscoll1142) April 8, 2026

That didn't work out very well now did it? Try again loser. You will never learn. — Paul Cauthen (@PaulCauthen12) April 8, 2026

The only thing Trump is guilty of is keeping the Democrats and America’s enemies guessing what is actually up to



The chaos is to keep the enemies of America guessing what he’s actually doing and going to do — PREPPER BOB (@badwolf70) April 8, 2026

*you manufactured Trump’s first impeachment inquiry to foment a soft coup. Treasonous pussy — John McClane (@DetJMcClane) April 8, 2026

You led an impeachment that had no real basis. In fact, we now know it was Joe Biden that was conducting illegal corrupt activities in Ukraine that he and his family financially benefited from.



You worked to cover his corruption up. — kotalo (@edkotalo) April 8, 2026

This idiot knows its harder to remove a President with the 25th than impeachment. Pandering to the useful idiots. Trying to paint some picture that the Cabinet is against the citizens when in reality it's Dan and his cronies. Just sowing division. Y'all can't remove him & know it — Erin Stapylton 🇺🇲 (@ErinStapylton) April 8, 2026

Advertisement

Goldman should have tagged @VP in his post. Otherwise, it's just performative nonsense. Just like the impeachments.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Dan Goldman.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.