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Impeachment Inquiry Leader Rep. Dan Goldman Says Impeachment Doesn't Cut It Anymore

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on April 08, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, the memo had gone out to the Democrats that they were to repeat the phrases "war crimes" and "25th Amendment" as often as possible. There's a "bipartisan" list floating around X, tallying 50 members of Congress who are calling for Vice President JD Vance and President Trump's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president from office immediately. (It's bipartisan because it includes one Republican — Marjorie Taylor Greene — who isn't even a member of Congress anymore.) As we pointed out, we already went through this in Trump's first term, when he warned North Korea that nuclear threats would be met with "fire and fury like the world has never seen." Peace through strength means nothing to these people.

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Rep. Dan Goldman boasts in a video that he led Trump's first bogus impeachment inquiry, but that we're beyond impeachment now. "The only solution" to the conflict with Iran is to invoke the 25th Amendment immediately. We're not sure why they're pushing this talking point so hard, other than to gaslight the public. It's up to Vance and Trump's Cabinet, and they're certainly not going to remove him.

Here's Goldman being a drama queen:

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This editor still gives the edge to Sen. Mazie Hirono.

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Goldman should have tagged @VP in his post. Otherwise, it's just performative nonsense. Just like the impeachments.

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DAN GOLDMAN DONALD TRUMP IRAN JD VANCE

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