Dems Got the Memo: We Need to Invoke the 25th Amendment and Remove Trump for Threatening War Crimes

Two things you're going to get sick of hearing Democrats say as President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz approaches are "war crimes" and "25th Amendment." We've been through this before during Trump's first term, when he warned North Korea that nuclear threats would be met with "fire and fury like the world has never seen." That's when the news cycle turned to Trump's mental state, and quack psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee became one of Brian Stelter's "Reliable Sources" for calling for Trump to be put in a 72-hour psychiatric hold.
There was a lot of talk about the 25th Amendment during the Biden administration as well, but as Sunny explains, it actually applied then.
The 25th Amendment does not exist to remove a president if you can't impeach him but also really don't like a policy. It exists in the event that "the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office..."— Sunny (@sunnyright) April 7, 2026
Unable. Not that you don't like what he's doing.
The memo has gone out to the Democrats, though, to push the 25th Amendment argument against Trump over his threats of committing war crimes against the Iranian regime. Rep. Ro Khanna made a video:
We need to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump.— Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 7, 2026
Threatening war crimes is a blatant violation of our constitution and the Geneva Conventions. pic.twitter.com/31F3BkA9kR
Bombing enemy infrastructure is not a war crime.
Is there some sort of contest to prove which democrat can repeat the DNC talking points the quickest?— DaninPA (@DanRidesPA) April 7, 2026
There appears to be. Here's Sen. Ed Markey:
25th amendment. Impeachment. I will support any avenue to remove Donald Trump from office. We cannot leave this man in charge of America’s nuclear weapons as he threatens to end an entire civilization. And Congress must not fund this reckless administration.— Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) April 7, 2026
And troubled California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell:
Recommended
The President must be removed.— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 7, 2026
If Congress is too cowardly to do it, his own Cabinet must.
And the Squad as well. Here are Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Summer Lee:
This is not ok. Invoke the 25th amendment. Impeach. Remove.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 6, 2026
This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/yoprhvqOE8
After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide.— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 7, 2026
It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/Mm7iC3xqdP
This is a threat of genocide and merits removal from office. The President’s mental faculties are collapsing and cannot be trusted.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 7, 2026
To every individual in the President’s chain of command: You have a duty to refuse illegal orders. That includes carrying out this threat. https://t.co/mTUddja5og
This is sick and twisted from anyone, much less the president of the United States.— Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) April 7, 2026
Trump’s genocidal language and indiscriminate warfare cannot be normalized or accepted. He should be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/41SmXsIf7U
Here's impeachment-happy Shri Thanedar:
Trump just threatened to slaughter 100 million people.— Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 7, 2026
It's clear he's unfit to be president, the 25th amendment must be invoked. If Vance, Rubio & the others continue to be spineless cowards, Congress must do everything possible to stop Trump & this war. https://t.co/JjaGZ8Vhdc
Here's Congressman Sarah McBride:
In a political career defined by grotesque statements, this president’s horrifying, illegal, and genocidal threat this morning is among the most dangerous and appalling.— Congresswoman Sarah McBride (@Rep_McBride) April 7, 2026
You can’t shout “fire” in a crowded theater and a president cannot be allowed to threaten genocide with the…
The post continues:
… with the United States military. Threats of war crimes and disregard for human life must be met with accountability under the law.
Trump must go—and Republicans, whether in the Cabinet or Congress, must join Democrats in using any and all constitutional powers at our collective disposal to end this illegal war and take the gun out of this madman’s hands.
New Jersey Rep. Rob Menendez also shot a video:
The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. pic.twitter.com/URmqnop5vf— Rep. Rob Menendez (@RepMenendez) April 7, 2026
And there are dozens more from even more obscure Democrats in Congress. Listing them all would be boring, frankly, but you get the idea. "War crimes," "genocide," and "25th Amendment" are the talking points for the day.
This list is basically the exact same ppl who call for impeaching Trump every other week— Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) April 7, 2026
All of the morons, got it. 👍— PubCrawlJulie (@pubcrawljulie) April 7, 2026
Not one normal person on the list.— David (@_david_defender) April 7, 2026
Good list of the dumbest people in Congress— Loudmouth Reviewer (@LoudmouthR) April 7, 2026
April 7, 2026
Oh look a collection of the stupid— Ghost (@CT3_Anonymous) April 7, 2026
Almost like they all got the same email on what to say…….what a bunch of dildos… pic.twitter.com/JALFm4l2mm— Capt EJ Smith (@JoeyS1974) April 7, 2026
Maybe they could exert some pressure on the regime in Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. You know, back up the president.
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