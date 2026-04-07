Dems Got the Memo: We Need to Invoke the 25th Amendment and Remove Trump for Threatening War Crimes

Two things you're going to get sick of hearing Democrats say as President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz approaches are "war crimes" and "25th Amendment." We've been through this before during Trump's first term, when he warned North Korea that nuclear threats would be met with "fire and fury like the world has never seen." That's when the news cycle turned to Trump's mental state, and quack psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee became one of Brian Stelter's "Reliable Sources" for calling for Trump to be put in a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

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There was a lot of talk about the 25th Amendment during the Biden administration as well, but as Sunny explains, it actually applied then.

The 25th Amendment does not exist to remove a president if you can't impeach him but also really don't like a policy. It exists in the event that "the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office..."



Unable. Not that you don't like what he's doing. — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 7, 2026

The memo has gone out to the Democrats, though, to push the 25th Amendment argument against Trump over his threats of committing war crimes against the Iranian regime. Rep. Ro Khanna made a video:

We need to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump.



Threatening war crimes is a blatant violation of our constitution and the Geneva Conventions. pic.twitter.com/31F3BkA9kR — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 7, 2026

Bombing enemy infrastructure is not a war crime.

Is there some sort of contest to prove which democrat can repeat the DNC talking points the quickest? — DaninPA (@DanRidesPA) April 7, 2026

There appears to be. Here's Sen. Ed Markey:

25th amendment. Impeachment. I will support any avenue to remove Donald Trump from office. We cannot leave this man in charge of America’s nuclear weapons as he threatens to end an entire civilization. And Congress must not fund this reckless administration. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) April 7, 2026

And troubled California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell:

The President must be removed.



If Congress is too cowardly to do it, his own Cabinet must. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 7, 2026

And the Squad as well. Here are Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Summer Lee:

This is not ok. Invoke the 25th amendment. Impeach. Remove.



This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/yoprhvqOE8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 6, 2026

After bombing a school and massacring young girls, the war criminal in the White House is threatening genocide.



It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment. This maniac should be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/Mm7iC3xqdP — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 7, 2026

This is a threat of genocide and merits removal from office. The President’s mental faculties are collapsing and cannot be trusted.



To every individual in the President’s chain of command: You have a duty to refuse illegal orders. That includes carrying out this threat. https://t.co/mTUddja5og — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 7, 2026

This is sick and twisted from anyone, much less the president of the United States.



Trump’s genocidal language and indiscriminate warfare cannot be normalized or accepted. He should be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/41SmXsIf7U — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) April 7, 2026

Here's impeachment-happy Shri Thanedar:

Trump just threatened to slaughter 100 million people.



It's clear he's unfit to be president, the 25th amendment must be invoked. If Vance, Rubio & the others continue to be spineless cowards, Congress must do everything possible to stop Trump & this war. https://t.co/JjaGZ8Vhdc — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 7, 2026

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Here's Congressman Sarah McBride:

In a political career defined by grotesque statements, this president’s horrifying, illegal, and genocidal threat this morning is among the most dangerous and appalling.



You can’t shout “fire” in a crowded theater and a president cannot be allowed to threaten genocide with the… — Congresswoman Sarah McBride (@Rep_McBride) April 7, 2026

The post continues:

… with the United States military. Threats of war crimes and disregard for human life must be met with accountability under the law. Trump must go—and Republicans, whether in the Cabinet or Congress, must join Democrats in using any and all constitutional powers at our collective disposal to end this illegal war and take the gun out of this madman’s hands.

New Jersey Rep. Rob Menendez also shot a video:

The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. pic.twitter.com/URmqnop5vf — Rep. Rob Menendez (@RepMenendez) April 7, 2026

And there are dozens more from even more obscure Democrats in Congress. Listing them all would be boring, frankly, but you get the idea. "War crimes," "genocide," and "25th Amendment" are the talking points for the day.

This list is basically the exact same ppl who call for impeaching Trump every other week — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) April 7, 2026

All of the morons, got it. 👍 — PubCrawlJulie (@pubcrawljulie) April 7, 2026

Not one normal person on the list. — David (@_david_defender) April 7, 2026

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Good list of the dumbest people in Congress — Loudmouth Reviewer (@LoudmouthR) April 7, 2026

Oh look a collection of the stupid — Ghost (@CT3_Anonymous) April 7, 2026

Almost like they all got the same email on what to say…….what a bunch of dildos… pic.twitter.com/JALFm4l2mm — Capt EJ Smith (@JoeyS1974) April 7, 2026

Maybe they could exert some pressure on the regime in Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. You know, back up the president.

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