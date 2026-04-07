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Dems Got the Memo: We Need to Invoke the 25th Amendment and Remove Trump for Threatening War Crimes

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on April 07, 2026
Meme

Two things you're going to get sick of hearing Democrats say as President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz approaches are "war crimes" and "25th Amendment." We've been through this before during Trump's first term, when he warned North Korea that nuclear threats would be met with "fire and fury like the world has never seen." That's when the news cycle turned to Trump's mental state, and quack psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee became one of Brian Stelter's "Reliable Sources" for calling for Trump to be put in a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

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There was a lot of talk about the 25th Amendment during the Biden administration as well, but as Sunny explains, it actually applied then.

The memo has gone out to the Democrats, though, to push the 25th Amendment argument against Trump over his threats of committing war crimes against the Iranian regime. Rep. Ro Khanna made a video:

Bombing enemy infrastructure is not a war crime. 

There appears to be. Here's Sen. Ed Markey:

And troubled California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell:

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And the Squad as well. Here are Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Summer Lee:

Here's impeachment-happy Shri Thanedar:

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Here's Congressman Sarah McBride:

The post continues:

… with the United States military. Threats of war crimes and disregard for human life must be met with accountability under the law.

Trump must go—and Republicans, whether in the Cabinet or Congress, must join Democrats in using any and all constitutional powers at our collective disposal to end this illegal war and take the gun out of this madman’s hands.

New Jersey Rep. Rob Menendez also shot a video:

And there are dozens more from even more obscure Democrats in Congress. Listing them all would be boring, frankly, but you get the idea. "War crimes," "genocide," and "25th Amendment" are the talking points for the day.

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Maybe they could exert some pressure on the regime in Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. You know, back up the president.

***

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CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP IRAN

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