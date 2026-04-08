Harmeet K. Dhillon Trolls Troll Marc Elias (and Looks Fabulous Doing It)

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, POLITICO published a profile of Harmeet K. Dhillon under the headline, "Meet the woman who thinks civil rights went too far" — something she's never said and isn't quoted in the piece saying. POLITICO did get one thing right, though: the "online right" would like to see her take over for Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General.
Skeezy lawyer Marc Elias, the Hillary Clinton campaign attorney who hired Fusion GPS and facilitated the funding of the notorious Steele dossier, seems upset that Dhillon attended the wedding this weekend of Caroline Wren, a key organizer of the January 6 rally. There was a rally on January 6 called "Stop the Steal." There was also a riot that was organized by people like Ray Epps.
Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department’s civil rights chief and a potential candidate for promotion, attended the weekend wedding of Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren — a key organizer of the Jan. 6 rally. https://t.co/ZNDggE5zKb— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 6, 2026
Wren confessed:
We stormed the Intracoastal https://t.co/yageydzknm pic.twitter.com/8KhCljFFOw— Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) April 8, 2026
Wow, what a monster, going to a wedding! Oh the horror!— Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) April 7, 2026
Next we’ll find out that she hired the morons who compiled the fake the Steele dossier or something….oh wait…forgot that was you. https://t.co/6qHUxSz2D9
Sweet burn. Well played.— Brian Hund 🎙 Libertarian since ‘92 (@brianhund) April 8, 2026
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Dhillon weighed in with a sweet burn of her own:
BREAKING!!! She had a great time and she got this dress on sale! Sources say she made new friends! https://t.co/D3iAg1iNQp pic.twitter.com/FSwX8mTmln— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) April 8, 2026
Hahahah 🤣— Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) April 8, 2026
You are fantastic Harmeet.
That’s awesome! 🤣— MAZE (@mazemoore) April 8, 2026
Elias must now try to cancel and destroy you. Pathetic.— Teach.42 (@xxportmanteau89) April 8, 2026
He's jealous, of course.😆 pic.twitter.com/smLJGyGN6a
This looks very insurrectiony!— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 8, 2026
Love this!— Erin Derham (@HistoryBoutique) April 8, 2026
When someone else’s joy makes you angry, you’re almost always in the wrong.
Wow! I liked @HarmeetKDhillon a lot. After reading @marceelias ‘s post, I like her even more. Thanks for stalking her and keeping us updated.— TexasPatriot (@Richard22980) April 8, 2026
Looking amazing, queen. This is how you deal with haters.— HitmanGFX (@HitmanGFX44) April 8, 2026
Beautiful dress! On sale = even better. 👏— K (@mrsrdc1) April 8, 2026
Just keep having some fun in your rare off time. You deserve it.
That it drives the lunatic left crazier is icing on the cake.
Love your response to this, never apologize— Let Freedom Ring (@CadillacPsycho) April 8, 2026
Great to see!— danluck (@danluckoriginal) April 8, 2026
Also, @marceelias belongs behind bars for treason.
Marc Elias auditioning for TMZ. @ComfortablySmug— Mason hoover (@Mason327) April 8, 2026
Marc E. Elias, an alleged key organizer of election fraud and theft says what?— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) April 7, 2026
Guess what.— Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) April 7, 2026
Every hoax of yours not only failed...it backfired
You couldn't get me out of a speeding ticket you bald jackass
Elias even had a reporter write this up, among other "news alerts" for his Democracy Docket site.
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