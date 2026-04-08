Harmeet K. Dhillon Trolls Troll Marc Elias (and Looks Fabulous Doing It)

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, POLITICO published a profile of Harmeet K. Dhillon under the headline, "Meet the woman who thinks civil rights went too far" — something she's never said and isn't quoted in the piece saying. POLITICO did get one thing right, though: the "online right" would like to see her take over for Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General.

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Skeezy lawyer Marc Elias, the Hillary Clinton campaign attorney who hired Fusion GPS and facilitated the funding of the notorious Steele dossier, seems upset that Dhillon attended the wedding this weekend of Caroline Wren, a key organizer of the January 6 rally. There was a rally on January 6 called "Stop the Steal." There was also a riot that was organized by people like Ray Epps.

Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department’s civil rights chief and a potential candidate for promotion, attended the weekend wedding of Republican fundraiser Caroline Wren — a key organizer of the Jan. 6 rally. https://t.co/ZNDggE5zKb — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 6, 2026

Wren confessed:

Wow, what a monster, going to a wedding! Oh the horror!



Next we’ll find out that she hired the morons who compiled the fake the Steele dossier or something….oh wait…forgot that was you. https://t.co/6qHUxSz2D9 — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) April 7, 2026

Sweet burn. Well played. — Brian Hund 🎙 Libertarian since ‘92 (@brianhund) April 8, 2026

Dhillon weighed in with a sweet burn of her own:

BREAKING!!! She had a great time and she got this dress on sale! Sources say she made new friends! https://t.co/D3iAg1iNQp pic.twitter.com/FSwX8mTmln — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) April 8, 2026

Hahahah 🤣



You are fantastic Harmeet. — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) April 8, 2026

Elias must now try to cancel and destroy you. Pathetic.



He's jealous, of course.😆 pic.twitter.com/smLJGyGN6a — Teach.42 (@xxportmanteau89) April 8, 2026

This looks very insurrectiony! — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 8, 2026

Love this!



When someone else’s joy makes you angry, you’re almost always in the wrong. — Erin Derham (@HistoryBoutique) April 8, 2026

Wow! I liked @HarmeetKDhillon a lot. After reading @marceelias ‘s post, I like her even more. Thanks for stalking her and keeping us updated. — TexasPatriot (@Richard22980) April 8, 2026

Looking amazing, queen. This is how you deal with haters. — HitmanGFX (@HitmanGFX44) April 8, 2026

Beautiful dress! On sale = even better. 👏

Just keep having some fun in your rare off time. You deserve it.

That it drives the lunatic left crazier is icing on the cake. — K (@mrsrdc1) April 8, 2026

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Love your response to this, never apologize — Let Freedom Ring (@CadillacPsycho) April 8, 2026

Great to see!



Also, @marceelias belongs behind bars for treason. — danluck (@danluckoriginal) April 8, 2026

Marc Elias auditioning for TMZ. @ComfortablySmug — Mason hoover (@Mason327) April 8, 2026

Marc E. Elias, an alleged key organizer of election fraud and theft says what? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) April 7, 2026

Guess what.

Every hoax of yours not only failed...it backfired

You couldn't get me out of a speeding ticket you bald jackass — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) April 7, 2026

Elias even had a reporter write this up, among other "news alerts" for his Democracy Docket site.