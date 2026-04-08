Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her...
Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in...
Newsweek: New Poll Claims Over Half of Americans Want Congress to Impeach...
You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God...
Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right...
Impeachment Inquiry Leader Rep. Dan Goldman Says Impeachment Doesn't Cut It Anymore
Lawrence O'Donnell Says This ONE Thing Trump Did Is Why 25A Exists (and...
VIP
'America is Stolen Land, So Americans Need to Shut Up' – Video Sends...
MS NOW's Lawrence O’Donnell Butthurt That Pete Hegseth Said ‘We Leave No MAN...
Primary Salazar: Traitorous GOP Rep Backs Mass Amnesty and Student Debt Forgiveness for...
Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who...
Finland's 25-Year Study: Gender Reassignment Failed to Improve Mental Health in Trans Yout...
Even CNN Finally Cancels Their Darling Hasan Piker: 'Excusing Sexual Violence by Hamas...
CNN Posts Fraudulent Ceasefire Details, and Trump Is Livid

Harmeet K. Dhillon Trolls Troll Marc Elias (and Looks Fabulous Doing It)

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 08, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, POLITICO published a profile of Harmeet K. Dhillon under the headline, "Meet the woman who thinks civil rights went too far" — something she's never said and isn't quoted in the piece saying. POLITICO did get one thing right, though: the "online right" would like to see her take over for Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General.

Advertisement

Skeezy lawyer Marc Elias, the Hillary Clinton campaign attorney who hired Fusion GPS and facilitated the funding of the notorious Steele dossier, seems upset that Dhillon attended the wedding this weekend of Caroline Wren, a key organizer of the January 6 rally. There was a rally on January 6 called "Stop the Steal." There was also a riot that was organized by people like Ray Epps.

Wren confessed:

Recommended

Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her
justmindy
Advertisement

Dhillon weighed in with a sweet burn of her own:

Advertisement

Elias even had a reporter write this up, among other "news alerts" for his Democracy Docket site.

Tags:

HARMEET K. DHILLON JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her
justmindy
Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right Where It Counts
Doug P.
Denial Ain't Just a River In Egypt: Abi Spanberger Refuses to Accept Her Awful Approval Rating
Grateful Calvin
You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God Real?' While Running for Congress
justmindy
Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who Started This Mess?'
Doug P.
Newsweek: New Poll Claims Over Half of Americans Want Congress to Impeach Trump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tucker Guest Seth Harp Burns Source Like an Amateur: Names Army Leaker in His Book, FBI Arrests Her justmindy
Advertisement