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Politico Wants You to Meet Harmeet Dhillon, the Woman Who Thinks Civil Rights Went Too Far

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 07, 2026
Journalism meme

With Harmeet K. Dhillon perhaps in line to succeed Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General, it's time for POLITICO to come out with a hit piece about the "online right" cheering her spending a year "trying to turn the Justice Department in the opposite direction." That's a good thing, because it was headed in the wrong direction.

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Brit Hume says the piece is not nearly as biased and inaccurate as the headline would have you believe.

When do we get to the part where she said that civil rights had gone "too far"? Dustin Gardiner reports:

Over the last year, she dropped federal oversight of police departments accused of discrimination that was once a staple of the Civil Rights Division’s work. An office that helped defend affirmative action is now investigating universities to snuff it out. Dhillon’s staff is now suing states to acquire voter databases in what activists call an effort to disenfranchise minority voters whose ballot access her office once went to court to defend.

Those who have witnessed Dhillon’s rise in California argue the lone-wolf contrarianism she showed there makes her a perfect candidate to help lead a department that Trump has come to treat as something of a personal law office.

Speaking of snuffing out affirmative action in university admissions, one of the first moves Joe Biden made as president was to drop the government's lawsuit against Yale for discriminating against whites and Asians. And how would it disenfranchise minority voters to acquire voter databases? C'mon, man.

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She also never said that civil rights went too far:

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If civil rights "went too far" before, then what exactly are civil rights? Another dishonest headline for all of the haters who won't bother to read the interview.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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CIVIL RIGHTS DOJ DONALD TRUMP HARMEET K. DHILLON

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