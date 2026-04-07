Politico Wants You to Meet Harmeet Dhillon, the Woman Who Thinks Civil Rights Went Too Far

With Harmeet K. Dhillon perhaps in line to succeed Pam Bondi as U.S. Attorney General, it's time for POLITICO to come out with a hit piece about the "online right" cheering her spending a year "trying to turn the Justice Department in the opposite direction." That's a good thing, because it was headed in the wrong direction.

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Meet the woman who thinks civil rights went too far.



Harmeet Dhillon has spent a year trying to turn the Justice Department in the opposite direction. Now the online right wants to see her as attorney general.https://t.co/RY5x9xkUkG — POLITICO (@politico) April 6, 2026

Brit Hume says the piece is not nearly as biased and inaccurate as the headline would have you believe.

This article is not nearly as biased and inaccurate as the headline makes it sound. She has never said any such thing, but count on Politico to poison its own piece. https://t.co/2FLeMuFrN8 — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 6, 2026

When do we get to the part where she said that civil rights had gone "too far"? Dustin Gardiner reports:

Over the last year, she dropped federal oversight of police departments accused of discrimination that was once a staple of the Civil Rights Division’s work. An office that helped defend affirmative action is now investigating universities to snuff it out. Dhillon’s staff is now suing states to acquire voter databases in what activists call an effort to disenfranchise minority voters whose ballot access her office once went to court to defend. Those who have witnessed Dhillon’s rise in California argue the lone-wolf contrarianism she showed there makes her a perfect candidate to help lead a department that Trump has come to treat as something of a personal law office.

Speaking of snuffing out affirmative action in university admissions, one of the first moves Joe Biden made as president was to drop the government's lawsuit against Yale for discriminating against whites and Asians. And how would it disenfranchise minority voters to acquire voter databases? C'mon, man.

Really weak. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 7, 2026

This is slanderous. Harmeet Dhillon is not trying to disenfranchise minority voters.



She consistently defends the civil rights of all Americans. It’s absurd to imply otherwise. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) April 6, 2026

She also never said that civil rights went too far:

I don’t think civil rights “went too far” — they didn’t go far enough and the DOJ didn’t stand up for ALL Americans. Thanks to @realDonaldTrump and with the support of our DOJ leadership — NOW WE DO!



As to next steps, I look forward to supporting @DAGToddBlanche as Acting AG!! https://t.co/jLSyabB4s1 — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) April 6, 2026

What a shitty ass framing. Shame on you, you unhelpful partisan jerkoffs. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) April 6, 2026

A rather disgraceful headline, even by Politico’s standards — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) April 6, 2026

False.

Dhillon has been rigorous in protecting and enforcing the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It's just that you folks thought you could ignore it. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) April 6, 2026

Well put. Too far is exactly where we were headed. When you start taking away women’s rights in favor of trans rights. And favoring one race over another. She took issue and called it what it is. — Eric CIAramella’s Dirty Whistle (@TheAndersPaul) April 6, 2026

If civil rights means DEI, discrimination, and prioritization of certain races/classes of people then yes civil rights went too far. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) April 6, 2026

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No.



She just believes that civil rights apply to everyone equally regardless of skin color.



And you don’t. — Sum guy (@Chi1idip) April 6, 2026

Oh the horror, she believes in equal rights. — Speaking My Mind (@Speak_my_mind) April 6, 2026

No, she doesn't think that, what a dishonest report. She favors the restoration of civil rights for all, no exceptions. — Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) April 7, 2026

It resulted in systemic discrimination within the vast majority of our institutions. — Ruettiger (@rruetigger) April 6, 2026

Meet the woman that believes civil rights are universal and should be given equal due process. — Rick Masters (@ChapChaeMasters) April 6, 2026

Civil rights apply to everyone equally.

Preferential treatment based on skin color, race, religion, or sex is by definition NOT a civil right and is unconstitutional. — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) April 6, 2026

It didn’t “go too far” it went backwards.



They invented the nebulous gibberish concept of systemic racism to justify actual systematic racist policies. — Victor Reeeee (@EmTeaVe) April 6, 2026

Wow, Politico. This is absolutely false. — News Radio 105.5 WERC (@1055WERC) April 6, 2026

She's moving in the opposite direction because that's how you fix an over-correction. — Jon DiPietro (@jondipietronh) April 6, 2026

DEI isn’t civil rights.

It’s reverse discrimination.

It’s morally wrong, and destructive to our country. — ClassicalLiberalGirl (@Thinker_Mom) April 7, 2026

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Everything in the Politico byline is intentional dishonesty and lies. Dhillon is suing universities and governments explicitly for their civil rights violations. It is your criminal minds that believe only some people of certain skin color are deserving of civil rights. — RecursiveReferences (@Recursivelies) April 6, 2026

I'm not the hardline right. I believe @HarmeetKDhillon is an excellent lawyer upholding the Constitution fairly.



Stop your propaganda nonsense. — Lisa Levsen (@WineGal8603) April 6, 2026

If civil rights "went too far" before, then what exactly are civil rights? Another dishonest headline for all of the haters who won't bother to read the interview.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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