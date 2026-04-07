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Iranian Embassies and Consulates Out of the Blast Zone Mock Trump’s Deadline

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on April 07, 2026
grok

As dozens and dozens of Democrats are screaming for President Donald Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment for threatening war crimes and genocide, Iranian embassies and consulates far from the blast zone are making fun of Trump's 8 p.m. deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz. As we reported on Monday, Aaron Rupar, whose job deceptively editing video clips is psychologically immense, said that Trump's deadline for the regime, posted to Truth Social, couldn't be ruled out as a threat to strike Iran with nuclear weapons.

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As plenty have pointed out, Trump's in a no-win situation with Democrats and Never Trumpers. If he bombs Iranian infrastructure used by the military, he's a genocidal madman, and if he doesn't, we'll be seeing TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) memes for a week.

Iran's diplomatic outposts don't seem to share the same concern as congressional Democrats:

As we said, they're in Africa. It's easy to talk tough from there. 

The Iranian consulate in the Indian city of Hyderabad also got in on the trolling:

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Trump has already proved that he's not playing around. 

In the meantime, the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia is retweeting Harry Sisson and every other Democrat calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked. 

You have to wonder what side you're on when Iranian embassies are quote-tweeting you in approval.

We've admitted that Iran is winning the AI LEGO wars, but we don't think this trolling by their diplomatic outposts will age well.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.


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DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUTH SOCIAL

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