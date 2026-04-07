Iranian Embassies and Consulates Out of the Blast Zone Mock Trump’s Deadline

As dozens and dozens of Democrats are screaming for President Donald Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment for threatening war crimes and genocide, Iranian embassies and consulates far from the blast zone are making fun of Trump's 8 p.m. deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz. As we reported on Monday, Aaron Rupar, whose job deceptively editing video clips is psychologically immense, said that Trump's deadline for the regime, posted to Truth Social, couldn't be ruled out as a threat to strike Iran with nuclear weapons.

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As plenty have pointed out, Trump's in a no-win situation with Democrats and Never Trumpers. If he bombs Iranian infrastructure used by the military, he's a genocidal madman, and if he doesn't, we'll be seeing TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) memes for a week.

Iran's diplomatic outposts don't seem to share the same concern as congressional Democrats:

8 P.M. is not that good. Could you change it to between 1 and 2 P.M., or if possible, 1 and 2 A.M.?

Thank you for your attention to this important matter. I.E.Z. pic.twitter.com/deSXD8rpvD — Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 6, 2026

We will do it when we feel like it and there’s nothing you can do about it — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) April 7, 2026

Joking on X while your entire military is being viciously raped in the anus with 0 recourse. Nice. 👍🏻 — Lord of the Memes (@MemesMentat) April 6, 2026

From Zimbabwe… lmao — Eriktheviking (@danzigzoy) April 7, 2026

Request: DENIED — Mark (@mark5A5) April 6, 2026

Just set your watch to whatever time we obliterate you, and try not to shit your panties. — Kathy Ultra MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KLUltraMaga) April 6, 2026

As we said, they're in Africa. It's easy to talk tough from there.

The Iranian consulate in the Indian city of Hyderabad also got in on the trolling:

The only time you need to know is America time. pic.twitter.com/G44BuIyx18 — Unc Ultra 🇺🇸 | 🇨🇦 (@unc_ultra) April 7, 2026

Iranian consulates when their job won’t exist in 2 months: — Skinny P (@skinward_P) April 7, 2026

I'd be evacuating your citizens out of the country or into underground bunkers if I were you. The next few weeks are gonna be ROUGH — AnonymousNoGoodie (@NoGoodie1150) April 6, 2026

Maybe you should start paying closer attention to DC time. Trump is coming back and the era of messing around is over. Time to get serious. — Simon P (@simonkp) April 7, 2026

Trump has already proved that he's not playing around.

In the meantime, the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia is retweeting Harry Sisson and every other Democrat calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

Think about 25th amendment seriously. https://t.co/XciNWxLgwZ — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 6, 2026

25th amendment https://t.co/PDLGvqGAXa — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 7, 2026

You have to wonder what side you're on when Iranian embassies are quote-tweeting you in approval.

We've admitted that Iran is winning the AI LEGO wars, but we don't think this trolling by their diplomatic outposts will age well.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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