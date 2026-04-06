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Aaron Rupar Can’t Rule Out Trump’s Truth Social Post as a Threat to Use a Nuke Against Iran

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 06, 2026
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While rumors were swirling that President Donald Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed, the president monitored the rescue mission in Iran, played a round of golf, and joined children at the White House Easter egg roll, where he made fun of President Joe Biden's use of the autopen.

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The president, with the Easter bunny beside him, also talked about his deadline for Iran. Trump said that Iran could be “taken out in one night,” which “might” be Tuesday. That's the deadline he set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump reiterated his threat to hit Iran's infrastructure, including its bridges and power plants. He posted the deadline to his Truth Social account, which serial fabulist Aaron Rupar said couldn't be ruled out as a plan to use nuclear weapons against Iran.

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We have plenty of conventional weapons that can take out bridges and power plants.

It can't be ruled out that this post was just engagement bait, either.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

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