Aaron Rupar Can’t Rule Out Trump’s Truth Social Post as a Threat to Use a Nuke Against Iran

While rumors were swirling that President Donald Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed, the president monitored the rescue mission in Iran, played a round of golf, and joined children at the White House Easter egg roll, where he made fun of President Joe Biden's use of the autopen.

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The president, with the Easter bunny beside him, also talked about his deadline for Iran. Trump said that Iran could be “taken out in one night,” which “might” be Tuesday. That's the deadline he set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump reiterated his threat to hit Iran's infrastructure, including its bridges and power plants. He posted the deadline to his Truth Social account, which serial fabulist Aaron Rupar said couldn't be ruled out as a plan to use nuclear weapons against Iran.

It cannot be ruled out that this is a threat to use a nuclear weapon against Iran pic.twitter.com/pGEdcq3700 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2026

Tuesdays at 8:00 PM Eastern Time was also when The A Team aired on NBC from 1983-1987. It cannot be ruled out that this is a threat to send B.A. Baracus and the boys into Iran https://t.co/FbabVrQ0tQ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 5, 2026

Settle down, Aaron. Breathe into a bag or something. — Potential Spam (@corrcomm) April 6, 2026

Their entire goal is to acquire a nuclear missile. We can send them one. It's a win-win. pic.twitter.com/k04KUgqBDN — Nate (@N8actual) April 5, 2026

Yesterday you were posting that he hasn't been heard from in 72 hours and he's dead, now. You're accusing him of threatening to use a nuclear weapon. Come on! Aaron 🤣 — John Smith 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) April 5, 2026

You gotta stop huffing the paint, bald boy. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) April 5, 2026

It cannot be ruled out you're an alarmist rage baiter. — 🇺🇸 Kelli -We are SOOO BACK! 🇺🇸 (@Kecojazo) April 5, 2026

We also cannot rule out that you were repeatedly dropped on your head as a child. — Garrick, the Àrd-Rìgh na hAlba (Probationary) (@Boydesian) April 5, 2026

It cannot be ruled out that you were kicked in the head by a horse — ben 🌐 (@hayesy316) April 5, 2026

I know what you are trying to do.



That said, Iran ought give up their dream of a worldwide caliphate, no doubt. — AnimalFarm (@animalfarmnow) April 5, 2026

It can certainly be ruled out — David Pollack (@DavidPollackUSA) April 6, 2026

Everybody screenshot for historical value. This is absolute proof they'll say anything to win and fear monger. This should be in textbooks. — Chris Mechs (@ryius) April 6, 2026

My brain crinkled reading this. I can’t fathom why your brain went here other then your hatred overtook you. Search within yourself, do better. He is not going nuclear and to suggest it makes you look more emotional than intelligent. — FaithOverFear 🙏🏼✝️🤍 (@byfaith1st) April 5, 2026

What an ignorant thing for you to even consider. Like if we were going to go nuclear we would give the exact time and date? Use your head instead of just wanting clicks. — Chloe (@Chloe5051255867) April 5, 2026

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Yes, it can be ruled out. — J Akers (@JAEngProf) April 6, 2026

Aaron, Trump said conventional strikes on power plants and bridges—not nukes. Stop the nuclear panic porn. We all read the actual quote. — Machelle Peebly (@Machell49934776) April 6, 2026

@atrupar I'm going to have to stop you right there. No hyperbole, no exaggeration, no shit talk. Anyone, such as yourself, who honestly believes that America is considering using nukes, is a fucking moron.



People like you make the world dumber and a worse place to live. — Mr. Factcheck (@50LibtardedIQ) April 5, 2026

We’re not going to waste a nuke on Iran tough guy. — Michael Morgan (@Mor34832Morgan) April 5, 2026

We have plenty of conventional weapons that can take out bridges and power plants.

It can't be ruled out that this post was just engagement bait, either.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

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