Trump at Easter Egg Roll: 'Sell My Autograph on eBay, Kids ... Biden Had a Machine Just to Sign His Name'

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justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

One thing about President Trump is he knows his audience and he is always going to entertain. He got on the level of the kids attending the Easter Egg Roll at the White House and was full of jokes. He also threw a few little jabs at the Democrats in just to ensure the kids have a good grasp of the banality of the Biden Administration. 

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Never forget Dementia Joe was not in charge, kids.

There is no dispute.

And he makes sure our downed pilots in Iran aren't left behind. 

He really is. He knows what he's saying will make the Left enraged

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He wants to be sure the history books are accurate. 

Absolutely! Don't miss out on the parting gift, kiddos!

That is something those kids will never forget.

President Trump also gave them a peek into how he was scolded when he was a kid. He probably deserved all of those wooden spoon smacks. God bless his Mother.

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Trump is just 'let them talk'!

God break the mold with him.

He's one of a kind!

That's one major improvement. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

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