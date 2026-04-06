Trump at Easter Egg Roll: 'Sell My Autograph on eBay, Kids ... Biden Had a Machine Just to Sign His Name'

One thing about President Trump is he knows his audience and he is always going to entertain. He got on the level of the kids attending the Easter Egg Roll at the White House and was full of jokes. He also threw a few little jabs at the Democrats in just to ensure the kids have a good grasp of the banality of the Biden Administration.

Advertisement

🚨 LMAO! Trump to kids at the Easter Egg Roll: “I could sign autographs for you guys, and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay!” 🤣



“Biden would use the AUTOPEN... he was incapable of signing his name, so they'd follow him around with this big machine. You know… pic.twitter.com/KJS0dgA3NN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 6, 2026

Never forget Dementia Joe was not in charge, kids.

I cry. Funniest president ever. https://t.co/rZp2KM5399 — Taylor Hathorn (@TaylorHathorn) April 6, 2026

There is no dispute.

The Absolute Best President Period. https://t.co/D37xsp3258 — TruthSeeker1776 (@TruthS33ker76) April 6, 2026

And he makes sure our downed pilots in Iran aren't left behind.

Trump is the master “troller!” https://t.co/q9Rx6VbRoc — Rosabella (@RosaBella66) April 6, 2026

He really is. He knows what he's saying will make the Left enraged

Hahahaha!!!!!!!! Trump is such a truth teller that he really wants to make sure no one forgets the truth! I love him! Hahahah!!! https://t.co/t851YhwAsy — Paintress April 🎨 American Artist (@PaintressApril) April 6, 2026

He wants to be sure the history books are accurate.

If I were the parent of any of those kids, I'd be like... "Johnny, GET THE AUTOGRAPH!" https://t.co/Dv9naf1kQJ — Anastasia Beaverhausen (@CREWBABE1030) April 6, 2026

Absolutely! Don't miss out on the parting gift, kiddos!

That is something those kids will never forget.

President Trump to a bunch of kids:



"That's a wooden spoon. You know how I know that? My mother used to use it on me when I was bad."



😂 pic.twitter.com/BZxa0ZtKRe — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 6, 2026

President Trump also gave them a peek into how he was scolded when he was a kid. He probably deserved all of those wooden spoon smacks. God bless his Mother.

Everyone on Bluesky thought Trump was lying dead at Walter Reed, meanwhile he's holding Iran War pressers with the Easter Bunny and sitting at the kids' table dropping one banger after another.



We're living in the best timeline ever! https://t.co/8GBeIFBDcZ — Sam Mirejovsky (@whatsrightsam) April 6, 2026

Advertisement

Trump is just 'let them talk'!

Good or bad just know there will never be another one like him.🤣😅 https://t.co/zj2KJkcQxB — 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑠, 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑠, 𝑃𝑜𝑝 𝐶𝑢𝑙 (@policywishes) April 6, 2026

God break the mold with him.

Good or bad just know there will never be another one like him.🤣😅 https://t.co/zj2KJkcQxB — 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑠, 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑠, 𝑃𝑜𝑝 𝐶𝑢𝑙 (@policywishes) April 6, 2026

We’re never getting another one like him. Soak it in. https://t.co/j6webpz5OQ — Christopher Boyle (@heyChrisBoyle) April 6, 2026

He's one of a kind!

Thank God we don't have transgenders dancing naked on the White House Lawn this year. — DOCOSU63 (@OSUDOC63) April 6, 2026

That's one major improvement.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.