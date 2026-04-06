Trump at Easter Egg Roll: 'Sell My Autograph on eBay, Kids ... Biden Had a Machine Just to Sign His Name'

One thing about President Trump is he knows his audience and he is always going to entertain. He got on the level of the kids attending the Easter Egg Roll at the White House and was full of jokes. He also threw a few little jabs at the Democrats in just to ensure the kids have a good grasp of the banality of the Biden Administration.
🚨 LMAO! Trump to kids at the Easter Egg Roll: “I could sign autographs for you guys, and then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay!” 🤣— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 6, 2026
“Biden would use the AUTOPEN... he was incapable of signing his name, so they'd follow him around with this big machine. You know… pic.twitter.com/KJS0dgA3NN
Never forget Dementia Joe was not in charge, kids.
I cry. Funniest president ever. https://t.co/rZp2KM5399— Taylor Hathorn (@TaylorHathorn) April 6, 2026
There is no dispute.
The Absolute Best President Period. https://t.co/D37xsp3258— TruthSeeker1776 (@TruthS33ker76) April 6, 2026
And he makes sure our downed pilots in Iran aren't left behind.
Trump is the master “troller!” https://t.co/q9Rx6VbRoc— Rosabella (@RosaBella66) April 6, 2026
He really is. He knows what he's saying will make the Left enraged
Hahahaha!!!!!!!! Trump is such a truth teller that he really wants to make sure no one forgets the truth! I love him! Hahahah!!! https://t.co/t851YhwAsy— Paintress April 🎨 American Artist (@PaintressApril) April 6, 2026
Recommended
He wants to be sure the history books are accurate.
If I were the parent of any of those kids, I'd be like... "Johnny, GET THE AUTOGRAPH!" https://t.co/Dv9naf1kQJ— Anastasia Beaverhausen (@CREWBABE1030) April 6, 2026
Absolutely! Don't miss out on the parting gift, kiddos!
Cherish these moments. https://t.co/vCAjH0A3IN— Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) April 6, 2026
That is something those kids will never forget.
President Trump to a bunch of kids:— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 6, 2026
"That's a wooden spoon. You know how I know that? My mother used to use it on me when I was bad."
😂 pic.twitter.com/BZxa0ZtKRe
President Trump also gave them a peek into how he was scolded when he was a kid. He probably deserved all of those wooden spoon smacks. God bless his Mother.
Everyone on Bluesky thought Trump was lying dead at Walter Reed, meanwhile he's holding Iran War pressers with the Easter Bunny and sitting at the kids' table dropping one banger after another.— Sam Mirejovsky (@whatsrightsam) April 6, 2026
We're living in the best timeline ever! https://t.co/8GBeIFBDcZ
Trump is just 'let them talk'!
Good or bad just know there will never be another one like him.🤣😅 https://t.co/zj2KJkcQxB— 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑠, 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑠, 𝑃𝑜𝑝 𝐶𝑢𝑙 (@policywishes) April 6, 2026
God break the mold with him.
Good or bad just know there will never be another one like him.🤣😅 https://t.co/zj2KJkcQxB— 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑠, 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑒𝑠, 𝑃𝑜𝑝 𝐶𝑢𝑙 (@policywishes) April 6, 2026
We’re never getting another one like him. Soak it in. https://t.co/j6webpz5OQ— Christopher Boyle (@heyChrisBoyle) April 6, 2026
He's one of a kind!
Thank God we don't have transgenders dancing naked on the White House Lawn this year.— DOCOSU63 (@OSUDOC63) April 6, 2026
That's one major improvement.
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