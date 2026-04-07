Iranian TV: Iranians Locking Arms to Form Human Shields Around Power Plants

President Donald Trump posted that Tuesday would be power plant and bridge day in Iran if the regime didn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz. As we reported, Iranian diplomatic outposts far from the blast radius had a good time trolling Trump and his 8 p.m. Eastern deadline, but what's going on inside Iran? Well, a whole bunch of women in burkas (along with a handful of men here and there) have formed human shields around power plants … hours before the deadline. They're also occupying bridges.

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JUST IN: New video shows crowds locking arms around Iranian power plants, creating HUMAN SHIELDS – a striking scene as Trump's 8p.m. deadline for the Islamic Republic nears.



Iran has rejected the latest terms, raising the stakes with just hours to go. pic.twitter.com/XNB3w4BQRV — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 7, 2026

It looks like these protesters aren't afraid of being shot in the street.

JUST IN:



Iranians are gathering on bridges and around power plants, forming human chains after threats of US and Israeli strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/DrGFZlfP0E — Current Report (@Currentreport1) April 7, 2026

Putting aside that this is 10 hours before any possible strikes, and they probably won't even be there tonight (nor do we know if this bridge is even a target), notice the use of children.



Islamists will literally sacrifice their kids for propaganda. https://t.co/9akvM1NMS8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 7, 2026

I’m sure all of our newly minted international law and “war crimes” experts will be weighing in any moment to condemn Iran for “encouraging” civilians to go and act as human shields. They’ll doubtless be along any minute now… https://t.co/tmWI1A17yF — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 6, 2026

Human beings will do virtually anything if you threaten to murder their loved ones. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 7, 2026

Interesting. An actual war crime on video since no sane person believes these people "volunteered" to become human shield mince. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 7, 2026

I’ll bet they are not there willingly. — FriedasMom7 (@FMom761967) April 7, 2026

And you really believe those people are there voluntarily? — Captain Cosmos™️ (@rasmoscosmose) April 7, 2026

I would presume they were 'ordered' to go there. — Süss (@4S_Saks) April 7, 2026

Women’s and kids, nice! Cowards ! — Marie (@marielvallejos4) April 7, 2026

They should get a lot closer to the power plant to protect it from an airstrike. — Reza Parsaee 🇦🇺 (@RezParsaee) April 7, 2026

Typical Islamist cowards: forcing women & kids into human shields around their nuke-enabling power plants, then crying "genocide" when Trump calls their bluff. — St. Tarcisius (@EcclesiaInvicta) April 7, 2026

Not Iranian people, paid IRGC terrorists who killed tens of thousands of Iranians just two months ago. Hit them instead of the power plant — Eco life fighter (@Candoo1400) April 7, 2026

These people aren’t the ones crying and begging to be free. Good riddance to them. God save the Persian people. — kelllzzzsss (@kelzs1) April 7, 2026

About the bridge with the giant Iranian flag:

We know it's not a target and they know it. This is White Bridge in Ahvaz, one of the dozen of inner city bridges, used for urban traffic and pedestrians. No strategic value whatsoever, unless someone really wants to topple the regime with a huge traffic jam. — Michael Oz (@oz_michael) April 7, 2026

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Good to know that the people who keep a 100 meter flag in their closet are finally getting to use it. 😀 — Scott Stephens (@stepnharp) April 7, 2026

Again, these "protests" were set up hours before Trump's stated deadline, anyway. If the people choose to stay, they either support the regime or have guns pointed at them to stay where they are.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

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