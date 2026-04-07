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Iranian TV: Iranians Locking Arms to Form Human Shields Around Power Plants

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 07, 2026
Fox News

President Donald Trump posted that Tuesday would be power plant and bridge day in Iran if the regime didn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz. As we reported, Iranian diplomatic outposts far from the blast radius had a good time trolling Trump and his 8 p.m. Eastern deadline, but what's going on inside Iran? Well, a whole bunch of women in burkas (along with a handful of men here and there) have formed human shields around power plants … hours before the deadline. They're also occupying bridges.

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It looks like these protesters aren't afraid of being shot in the street.

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About the bridge with the giant Iranian flag:

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Again, these "protests" were set up hours before Trump's stated deadline, anyway. If the people choose to stay, they either support the regime or have guns pointed at them to stay where they are.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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