Euroweenie Mocks Spiking of Military Aircraft ‘To Rescue One Guy’

Millions of liberals were sad to hear that a U.S. airman shot down over Iran had been rescued. They'd hoped to have a prisoner of war or worse to hang on President Donald Trump. During the daring rescue, one or possibly two damaged C-130s and a Little Bird helicopter were spiked to keep them from falling into the hands of the Iranians. (Although they did recover a teriyaki beef stick from the wreckage.)

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Daniel Foubert has both Polish and French flags in his bio (X says he's posting from Poland) and describes himself in his X bio as "Polish oligarch, imperialist, and supremacist half of the time. French philosopher the other half." The French philosopher half seemed to have taken over his X account after it was announced that the American crew member had been rescued.

Lose all this to rescue 1 pilot and call it your greatest military success of all time. pic.twitter.com/EB36KGNxC5 — Daniel Foubert 🇵🇱🇫🇷 (@Arrogance_0024) April 5, 2026

These are the same people who will tell you you cannot shoot a home invader because the invader's life is worth more than your personal property. https://t.co/B4Dak0js0S — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 5, 2026

But we don’t call it our “greatest military success of all time.” We call it “business as usual.”



If you want to know why the US & IAF have the best and most committed pilots/aviators in the world, it’s because they know we will do everything in our power to bring them home. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) April 5, 2026

No number of planes, no amount of equipment is more valuable than an American pilot’s life.



And it’s INSANELY BADASS that the pilot KNEW that no matter what, the American military would not leave him behind.



That’s the America I love. pic.twitter.com/sWBjUrqu1B — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 5, 2026

Yes, and your disdain is why France is synonymous with surrender. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) April 6, 2026

Being French, it’s understandable that you wouldn’t understand — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 5, 2026

Yes. Because we leave no man behind, and it’s why the French are famous for their white flag surrenders. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) April 5, 2026

You wouldn’t get it. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 5, 2026

We can build more planes. Not to mention we have plenty to spare. We can never replace that one pilot's life.



That is the difference between us and the rest of the world. https://t.co/Nh4BCv6fYe — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) April 5, 2026

Froggy, we've got more C-130's than Iran has sand. Deal with it. — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 5, 2026

French? I can see why that is incomprehensible to you. — Floridian 🐊🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) April 6, 2026

It’s not a math equation, it’s a message. If you’re a US service member, you know that no matter the cost, the country will move heaven and earth to get you back. That "priceless" morale is what makes an all-volunteer force actually function. — Techmik (@MichaelAluya3) April 5, 2026

Our greatest military success of all time was landing on your beaches and liberating your country. But we are super glad one of our pilots didn’t die. It’s pretty important to us. — Not Josh Firestine (@Not_Firestine) April 5, 2026

BREAKING: France surrenders despite playing no role in the Iran operation — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 5, 2026

The last war you won was Battle of Warsaw in August 1920. May wanna sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/Dn7jgx6yHt — Frankly Frank (@NoFrankingWay) April 5, 2026

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Foubert wasn't done, though. He spent a few hours playing with AI image generators and came up with this:

"Sorry we needed to rescue 1 guy." pic.twitter.com/qbBqx7cIbq — Daniel Foubert 🇵🇱🇫🇷 (@Arrogance_0024) April 5, 2026

French people watching Saving Private Ryan pic.twitter.com/9yZ1wA14rG — 1skyp (@0ajtor) April 5, 2026

The European mind cannot comprehend the sanctity of human life. — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) April 6, 2026

We care about our people. This is just one reason we’re better than you. Watching you realize this has been entertaining. — Mark (@UncoverFacts) April 6, 2026

Why is someone in Poland upset that we rescued an American crew member at the expense of a handful of aircraft? Because they know they're impotent, or because they're rooting for Iran.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

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