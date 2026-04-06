Aaron Rupar Can’t Rule Out Trump’s Truth Social Post as a Threat to...
VIP
In Her Deepest Pain, Savannah Guthrie Questions God — Here’s Why We Should...
Neera Tanden: It's Pretty Disgusting a Trump Ally is Using the Baltimore Sun...
John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO...
Physician, Heal Thyself: WaPo/Guardian Hack Lectures World That Only Journalists Should Be...
CBS News: Five-Year-Old ‘Arrested’ by ICE ‘Still Living With the Trauma’
Army Sergeant's Illegal Wife Detained by ICE: Not 'Caged', Just Facing Long-Ignored Deport...
NY Times' Horrible Month Got Even Worse After Their Reporter Asked Trump About...
Trump at Easter Egg Roll: 'Sell My Autograph on eBay, Kids ... Biden...
Abraham Lincoln and the Power of Prayer Leading a Nation Through Crisis
Spencer Pratt Accuses LA Times Reporter of Stalking Family & Burrito Spot as...
LOL! What's Drunker Than DRUNK? WATCH Kamala Harris Openly Slurring About Needing a...
Slim Jim Shocker! Image on X Surfaces of a Valuable US Asset Iran...
Trump Crushes Democrat Operation to Remove Him As Republican Support Surges

Euroweenie Mocks Spiking of Military Aircraft ‘To Rescue One Guy’

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 06, 2026
Twitter

Millions of liberals were sad to hear that a U.S. airman shot down over Iran had been rescued. They'd hoped to have a prisoner of war or worse to hang on President Donald Trump. During the daring rescue, one or possibly two damaged C-130s and a Little Bird helicopter were spiked to keep them from falling into the hands of the Iranians. (Although they did recover a teriyaki beef stick from the wreckage.)

Advertisement

Daniel Foubert has both Polish and French flags in his bio (X says he's posting from Poland) and describes himself in his X bio as "Polish oligarch, imperialist, and supremacist half of the time. French philosopher the other half." The French philosopher half seemed to have taken over his X account after it was announced that the American crew member had been rescued.

Recommended

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

Foubert wasn't done, though. He spent a few hours playing with AI image generators and came up with this:

Why is someone in Poland upset that we rescued an American crew member at the expense of a handful of aircraft? Because they know they're impotent, or because they're rooting for Iran.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

IRAN MILITARY USA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Neera Tanden: It's Pretty Disgusting a Trump Ally is Using the Baltimore Sun to Go After Wes Moore
Brett T.
Physician, Heal Thyself: WaPo/Guardian Hack Lectures World That Only Journalists Should Be Trusted
justmindy
Aaron Rupar Can’t Rule Out Trump’s Truth Social Post as a Threat to Use a Nuke Against Iran
Brett T.
Slim Jim Shocker! Image on X Surfaces of a Valuable US Asset Iran Recovered After Pilot Rescue
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble Grateful Calvin
Advertisement