Disappointed Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Conversion Therapy Is Discredited Junk Science

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Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier on this Trans Day of Visibility, the Supreme Court handed a giant loss to Colorado, which had banned conversion therapy. (This was a stated goal of the Biden administration, by the way.) It was an 8-1 decision, with the only dissent coming from Justice Ketanji "I'm Not a Biologist" Brown Jackson. In practice, Colorado had banned anyone in the therapy profession from telling boys that they were boys and girls that they were girls if that's not what they wanted to hear.

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who doesn't believe there will be an election in 2028 but is nonetheless continually campaigning against President Donald Trump, was disappointed in the decision. Is he going to pretend to be a moderate as the campaign season draws closer?

Newsom wants the only choice to be "gender-affirming care": If a minor says they're the opposite sex, medical professionals are to "affirm" them by immediately prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. He'd even said that California would be a "sanctuary state" for minors who couldn't legally receive gender-affirming care in their state.

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God forbid a therapist wouldn't immediately suggest going ahead with that medically unnecessary double mastectomy at 14.

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It was so funny when Hillary Clinton, during her acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination, declared, "I believe in science." Democrats live for junk science, whether it be gender-affirming care, masking, or climate change.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom. 

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