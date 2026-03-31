Disappointed Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Conversion Therapy Is Discredited Junk Science

As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier on this Trans Day of Visibility, the Supreme Court handed a giant loss to Colorado, which had banned conversion therapy. (This was a stated goal of the Biden administration, by the way.) It was an 8-1 decision, with the only dissent coming from Justice Ketanji "I'm Not a Biologist" Brown Jackson. In practice, Colorado had banned anyone in the therapy profession from telling boys that they were boys and girls that they were girls if that's not what they wanted to hear.

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who doesn't believe there will be an election in 2028 but is nonetheless continually campaigning against President Donald Trump, was disappointed in the decision. Is he going to pretend to be a moderate as the campaign season draws closer?

Conversion therapy is discredited junk science that inflicts harm on LGBTQ youth.



The Supreme Court’s decision is disappointing and puts vulnerable kids at risk. https://t.co/VKAPSwemkF — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2026

Newsom wants the only choice to be "gender-affirming care": If a minor says they're the opposite sex, medical professionals are to "affirm" them by immediately prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. He'd even said that California would be a "sanctuary state" for minors who couldn't legally receive gender-affirming care in their state.

“Gender affirming care” is discredited junk science that inflicts harm on vulnerable youth. — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) March 31, 2026

You support sterilizing kids with transgender surgeries and hormone treatments. Is that junk science? — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) March 31, 2026

God forbid a therapist wouldn't immediately suggest going ahead with that medically unnecessary double mastectomy at 14.

You put kids at risk by letting them permanently mutilate themselves before they’re even old enough to vote. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) March 31, 2026

The vulnerable kids are the ones being talked into this garbage. — Holden (@Holden114) March 31, 2026

Being forced to affirm a kid's gender and not have him question the decision is not scientific at all. Heed the Court. — Sue (@SusanK1717) March 31, 2026

But hacking off body parts is good science?



You are a fucking joke @GavinNewsom 😒 — kotalo (@edkotalo) March 31, 2026

Gender affirming care is the new conversion therapy for gay people! I am extremely pleased the Supreme Court ruled against it!#LGBWithoutTheT — Alex Bloodfire (@alexbloodfire) March 31, 2026

I can grant that “pray the gay away” was stupid. Doesn’t mean that having a therapist saying maybe you’re not trans just a tomboy should be illegal.



Are you sure your campaign manager isn’t sabotaging you? — Grumpy Tech Bro (@GrumpyTechBro) March 31, 2026

Dude, even Kagan and Sotomayor ruled against you. You lost THEM? Clearly the court did the right thing here. — Andrew Johnson🇺🇸 (@AndrewJ132) March 31, 2026

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Nobody’s saying ignore these kids.



But pretending the only answer is transition, while ignoring underlying mental health, is not compassion, it’s negligence. — Normal Guy Politics (@NormalGPolitics) March 31, 2026

It was so funny when Hillary Clinton, during her acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination, declared, "I believe in science." Democrats live for junk science, whether it be gender-affirming care, masking, or climate change.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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