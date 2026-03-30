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Feeding Our Future Defendant Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Part in $250 Million Fraud Scheme

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on March 30, 2026
AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

On Saturday at the No Kings protest in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz didn't mention fraud and made special mention of Somali Minnesotans whose great-grandchildren would still be here when "that orange clown is in the dustbin of history."

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Along with the Quality Learing Center and other Somali daycares with no children, there was the Feeding Our Future program, championed by people such as Rep. Ilhan Omar. The only problem was that the program wasn't feeding anybody and billing the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to KSTP Eyewitness News, another Feeding Our Future defendant was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison on Monday morning after bilking the government out of an estimated $250 million.

Morgan Reddekopp reports for KSTP:

Another Feeding Our Future defendant was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison on Monday morning. He is scheduled to turn himself in to federal prison on June 2.

Abdul Abubakar Ali pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October 2022. Per the terms of the plea agreement, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of wire fraud were dismissed at sentencing.

As previously reported, Ali used nonprofit Youth Investors Lab to enroll in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future. He claimed to serve roughly 1.5 million meals total and that the meals were provided by S & S Catering. But no meals were ever served, prosecutors say.

Remarkably, both the government and the defense advocated for a probationary sentence, noting that Ali has taken responsibility for his actions, given valuable information to investigators and paid $92,500 in restitution so far.

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FuzzyChimp
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Wow, $92,500 in restitution. And he's taken responsibility for his actions. Let's give him a probationary sentence.

One year and one day is not nearly enough.

He still got off easy, as the sentencing guidelines were expected to range from 30 to 37 months in prison.

This guy was a small fish. He personally didn't receive $250 million.. Nearly 80 people have been indicted in the Feeding Our Future scam.

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We were wondering about that. There's no way this guy spends a full year behind bars.

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Feeding Our Future has been described as the largest COVID fraud scheme in the country when federal oversight was relaxed. It's infuriating that even the government advocated for a probationary sentence. 

***

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