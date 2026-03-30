Feeding Our Future Defendant Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Part in $250 Million Fraud Scheme

On Saturday at the No Kings protest in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz didn't mention fraud and made special mention of Somali Minnesotans whose great-grandchildren would still be here when "that orange clown is in the dustbin of history."

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Along with the Quality Learing Center and other Somali daycares with no children, there was the Feeding Our Future program, championed by people such as Rep. Ilhan Omar. The only problem was that the program wasn't feeding anybody and billing the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to KSTP Eyewitness News, another Feeding Our Future defendant was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison on Monday morning after bilking the government out of an estimated $250 million.

Feeding Our Future defendant Abdul Abubakar Ali will serve one year and one day in prison for his role in the $250 million fraud scheme. https://t.co/CrhDGFXMZ7 — KSTP (@KSTP) March 30, 2026

Morgan Reddekopp reports for KSTP:

Another Feeding Our Future defendant was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison on Monday morning. He is scheduled to turn himself in to federal prison on June 2. Abdul Abubakar Ali pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October 2022. Per the terms of the plea agreement, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of wire fraud were dismissed at sentencing. As previously reported, Ali used nonprofit Youth Investors Lab to enroll in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future. He claimed to serve roughly 1.5 million meals total and that the meals were provided by S & S Catering. But no meals were ever served, prosecutors say. Remarkably, both the government and the defense advocated for a probationary sentence, noting that Ali has taken responsibility for his actions, given valuable information to investigators and paid $92,500 in restitution so far.

Wow, $92,500 in restitution. And he's taken responsibility for his actions. Let's give him a probationary sentence.

One year and one day is not nearly enough.

DEPORT — fretbunny (@fretbunny) March 30, 2026

Revoke citizenship and deport.



Permanently ban him for life from entering the United States. — 🇺🇸teh geenie🇺🇸AMERICA FIRST 🇺🇸ULTRA MAGA🇺🇸 (@tehgeenie) March 30, 2026

“While imposing sentence, the court took into account the defendant’s lived experience navigating structural prejudice, religious marginalization, and the burdens associated with growing up Black and Muslim in a historically white Christian society.”



Just wow! — Brian (@Brian5_8_1899) March 30, 2026

He still got off easy, as the sentencing guidelines were expected to range from 30 to 37 months in prison.

Raise your hand if you'd be willing to go to jail for a year in exchange for $250 million. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) March 30, 2026

This guy stole the entire yearly tax contribution of 31,000 Minnesotans and it will only cost him a single year of his own life — RancidRooster (@RancidRooster) March 30, 2026

This guy was a small fish. He personally didn't receive $250 million.. Nearly 80 people have been indicted in the Feeding Our Future scam.

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I bet his wrist is sore after that slap. — Kennady (@JT_Kennady) March 30, 2026

"Falsely claimed reimbursements for 1.5 million meals never served through his nonprofit."



He'll be out in 6 months.



What a joke. — Paul Sustman (@PaulSustman) March 30, 2026

Steal millions, not even get deported at then end of the sentence, and only get one year.



I’d take that deal… how about you? — Spicey Bits (@SpiceyBits) March 30, 2026

Why would anyone follow the law. There’s no repercussions. This is a slap in the face to the taxpayers. Disgusting! — Hello, My Name Is (@FORWARD_future) March 30, 2026

Sounds like he probably ended up with a damn good paycheck for what will amount to a year's worth of work 🤡 — Chilly Willy (@SneezyPenguin) March 30, 2026

“1 year and 1 day” is not random



That extra day is actually strategic:



At 1 year + 1 day, a person becomes eligible for federal good-time credits

That can reduce actual time served by ~15%



So, it’s often used when a judge wants a short but meaningful custodial sentence. — Stephen Hero (@odonnchadha) March 30, 2026

We were wondering about that. There's no way this guy spends a full year behind bars.

Yet another example of how Minnesota supports fraudsters and criminals far more than hardworking, law-abiding citizens and taxpayers. This is a huge joke. — Heather (@heatherwrldctzn) March 30, 2026

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Feeding Our Future has been described as the largest COVID fraud scheme in the country when federal oversight was relaxed. It's infuriating that even the government advocated for a probationary sentence.

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