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Walz: Somalis' Great-Grandchildren Will Be Here When That Orange Clown Is in the Dustbin of History

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 28, 2026
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz decided not to run again after billions of dollars of fraud were uncovered in his state, a lot of it traced to the Somali community. As far as we know, Walz hasn't done anything about the fraud … the federal government is investigating that. But at the flagship No Kings rally in Saint Paul on Saturday, Walz pledged to Somali Minnesotans that their great-grandchildren will be here "when that orange clown is in the dustbin of history." Walz cannot read the room; Somalis have a serious PR problem right now, and instead of addressing it, they're doubling down on their victimhood.

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We believe some Canadians floated the idea of annexing Minnesota and making it part of Canada, which we're all for.

Imagine Somali daycares where children are actually enrolled.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tim Walz. 

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