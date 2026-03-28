Walz: Somalis' Great-Grandchildren Will Be Here When That Orange Clown Is in the Dustbin of History

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz decided not to run again after billions of dollars of fraud were uncovered in his state, a lot of it traced to the Somali community. As far as we know, Walz hasn't done anything about the fraud … the federal government is investigating that. But at the flagship No Kings rally in Saint Paul on Saturday, Walz pledged to Somali Minnesotans that their great-grandchildren will be here "when that orange clown is in the dustbin of history." Walz cannot read the room; Somalis have a serious PR problem right now, and instead of addressing it, they're doubling down on their victimhood.

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🚨 BREAKING: In a moment of betrayal, Gov. Tim Walz pledges his ALLEGIANCE to “Somali Minnesotans”



“We’ll never leave the side of Somali Minnesotans…your great grandchildren will be here when that orange clown is in the dustbin of history.”



RESIGN! 🤡pic.twitter.com/b0rBxdG43a — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 28, 2026

He's such an embarrassment. — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) March 28, 2026

AKA we are gonna go down with the fraud ship. 🤡 — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) March 28, 2026

Maybe Tim is scared to death because the protection that Tim offered these people has evaporated, and they want their kickbacks back. — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) March 28, 2026

To think this could have been our vice president. Thank you, GOD! — CinThor (@CindyTh31614932) March 28, 2026

Minnesota’s welfare system meets Somali clan politics—and taxpayers get robbed blind. Importing cultures that glorify piracy into a welfare state isn’t diversity, it’s disaster. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) March 28, 2026

Once you realize this you’ll never miss it…



Tim Walz acts dumb to hide his criminal corruption.



Keith Ellison screams racism to hide his criminal corruption.



Ilhan Omar cries Islamophobia to hide her criminal corruption.



It’s the scam they play to hide their fraud. — James Streich (@peppercat87) March 28, 2026

And I'm sure that those Minnesotan great grandchildren will be living under Sharia Law by then. — Walter Kirby (@KirbyWalte71728) March 28, 2026

And will these great grandchildren of Somalis be living off the fraud money from their great-grandparents? — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) March 28, 2026

Why is he not in prison already? — Jeremy Pate did not comply. (@jpate10) March 28, 2026

Deport them all! Everyone on welfare for 3+ years must go! They have nothing to offer but empty hands & hungry mouths! Let that play out in Somalia! — Lori Ferguson (@LoriFer86724135) March 28, 2026

We believe some Canadians floated the idea of annexing Minnesota and making it part of Canada, which we're all for.

Will their grandchildren finally be at the daycares where billions have been defrauded from American taxpayers? — Dan Sivertson (@Dan_Sivertson1) March 28, 2026

Imagine Somali daycares where children are actually enrolled.

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