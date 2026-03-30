Daily Beast: New Investigation Corroborates Claims of Woman Who Says Trump Sexually Abused Her at 13

If anyone, it's Rep. Ted Lieu who keeps claiming on the House floor that there's proof that President Donald Trump raped a child. He has a kindred soul in "real journalist" Jim Acosta's podcast guest, Rosie O'Donnell, who urged Acosta's followers to "look what he did to children on that island. Katie Johnson, everyone. Google it." While you're at it, Google, "Did Trump ever visit Jeffrey Epstein's island?"

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The Daily Beast claims that a new investigation corroborates the accusation that Trump raped a 13-year-old.

A new investigation has reportedly backed up evidence given by a woman who has accused Donald Trump of sexually abusing her when she was 13. https://t.co/POrgvWTfEB — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 30, 2026

A woman who, in 2019, accused Trump of sexually abusing her when she was 13 and then flaked out and disappeared. Cameron Adams reports that more information given by the woman has been backed up.

A report from South Carolina newspaper The Post and Courier released on Sunday has now corroborated key personal details given by the woman about a third man she claims also sexually assaulted her—named Jimmy Atkins. Those details are not directly related to her accusations against Trump, but suggest that she was truthful about other matters she raised with the FBI. … The Post and Courier also verified details the woman gave to FBI agents about her family background and legal history, although none of the corroborated details directly related to her accusations about Trump.

"Those details are not directly related to her accusations against Trump," and "none of the corroborated details directly related to her accusations about Trump."

So the headline is true — the woman who accused Trump of sexually abusing her has had some of her details corroborated … just none related to Trump, but instead, someone named Jimmy Atkins.

Hey look who knows how to make a misleading headline for clicks! pic.twitter.com/7Wti1YFlvO — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 30, 2026

Yes, I'm sure things such as residency and family records were probably substantiated, but news outlets and the FBI report that the specific allegations of sexual assault against Donald Trump remain unsubstantiated and uncorroborated. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 30, 2026

Click bait trash headline.



The article itself says that these details are “not directly related to her accusations against Trump.” — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 30, 2026

And yet no investigation has been able to corroborate her claim that Jeffrey Epstein was in the Hilton Head area when the accuser claims he was. Weird, that. https://t.co/9edFKdFhai — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 30, 2026

"While The Post and Courier has not independently verified a connection between Atkins and Epstein."



Buried in the 51st (yes, 51st!) paragraph of the story. Yet we're supposed to believe this story is a major breakthrough. Literally no there there. https://t.co/o1kE62iVFe — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 30, 2026

"Her assault claims against Epstein, Atkins and Donald Trump remain unproven, and the White House has vigorously denied the assertions about the president. No direct evidence has been uncovered supporting the assault claims."



Eighth paragraph. So better, I guess. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 30, 2026

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When they say "elements of the story have been corroborated," what they mean is, "the accuser said she lived on Hilton Head as a teenager in the 1980s, and Hilton Head does exist and she was a teenager in the 1980s." That's the level of "corroboration" here. Just junk all over. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 30, 2026

This is fucking ridiculous. No evidence backed up her rape allegations. — Jenny R (@JR4484) March 30, 2026

Let me understand: the girl was found to have not lied in a case unrelated to Trump, so she is obviously telling the truth in the Trump case. Is that your contention? If so, you fucktards are really grasping at straws. — Mr Bad Example (@MrBadExample15) March 30, 2026

That's a good way of putting it. This is just pure clickbait based on nothing but an article from The Post and Courier.

Guys, give it up.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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