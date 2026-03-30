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Daily Beast: New Investigation Corroborates Claims of Woman Who Says Trump Sexually Abused Her at 13

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 30, 2026
Journalism meme

If anyone, it's Rep. Ted Lieu who keeps claiming on the House floor that there's proof that President Donald Trump raped a child. He has a kindred soul in "real journalist" Jim Acosta's podcast guest, Rosie O'Donnell, who urged Acosta's followers to "look what he did to children on that island. Katie Johnson, everyone. Google it." While you're at it, Google, "Did Trump ever visit Jeffrey Epstein's island?"

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The Daily Beast claims that a new investigation corroborates the accusation that Trump raped a 13-year-old.

A woman who, in 2019, accused Trump of sexually abusing her when she was 13 and then flaked out and disappeared. Cameron Adams reports that more information given by the woman has been backed up.

A report from South Carolina newspaper The Post and Courier released on Sunday has now corroborated key personal details given by the woman about a third man she claims also sexually assaulted her—named Jimmy Atkins. Those details are not directly related to her accusations against Trump, but suggest that she was truthful about other matters she raised with the FBI.

The Post and Courier also verified details the woman gave to FBI agents about her family background and legal history, although none of the corroborated details directly related to her accusations about Trump.

"Those details are not directly related to her accusations against Trump," and "none of the corroborated details directly related to her accusations about Trump." 

So the headline is true — the woman who accused Trump of sexually abusing her has had some of her details corroborated … just none related to Trump, but instead, someone named Jimmy Atkins.

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That's a good way of putting it. This is just pure clickbait based on nothing but an article from The Post and Courier.

Guys, give it up.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JEFFREY EPSTEIN

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