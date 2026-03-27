The Economist: Soaring Number of Canadian Muslim Schools Traced to Islamophobia

I just published a post on The Economist and its cover story, ADVANTAGE IRAN, detailing how a month of bombing has accomplished nothing. That brought to mind a story that The Economist has plugged a couple of times this week. Just as with the Iran story, I can't believe this one is true because it suggests that Canadians are Islamophobic. Well, that's one reason it gives for the soaring number of Islamic schools in the nation.

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This was their first attempt:

Some Muslim parents worry about their children losing touch with their faith https://t.co/LDwb1ZtPuo — The Economist (@TheEconomist) March 23, 2026

A couple of days later, they went with the predictable "Islamophobia" angle.

Concerns about Islamophobia are a factor in this expansion. Reported hate crimes against Muslims have risen in Canada in recent years. State-schools are responding to the critique https://t.co/D5U0N5W2gN — The Economist (@TheEconomist) March 25, 2026

Hate crimes? In Canada?

The Economist reports:

“We all would fight and die for Canada,” declares Abraham Abougouche as snow pelts his office window. The “we” Mr Abougouche pledges are the staff and pupils of Edmonton Islamic Academy (EIA), the largest of its kind in the Americas. He is the principal. His office bears symbols of a dual identity: boxing gloves emblazoned with the Palestinian flag hang opposite a cabinet of ice-hockey memorabilia. That balance is tricky. “Assimilation”, he says, can be “dangerous if done blindly…You’re going to lose your own personal identity, your own connection with your ancestry.” Many Muslim parents across Canada share his anxiety. They worry that the country’s state-school system—which mostly separates religion from education, allowing religious schools to operate privately—may distance their children from Islamic values or expose them to Islamophobia. Most Muslim pupils attend the state system, but data from the Islamic Schools Association of Canada show rising enrolment for private Islamic schools. There are long waiting lists for existing schools and new ones are opening fast.

"Assimilation can be dangerous if done blindly." What country is he from, and why did he move from there to Canada?

uh huh islamophobia pic.twitter.com/pphse7ivNk — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) March 25, 2026

"Education about sex and gender is another point of friction. Some state curriculums now require schools to teach pupils about gay, lesbian, and transgender people. Many Muslim schools ignore the directive."

If it were a Christian school, that would be deemed homophobia.

Actually hate crimes against Jews and Christians have increased drastically. Strange how you are enthralled to only Islam though — Kadaverous Tony (@trafridrod) March 25, 2026

Over 300 churches have been burned in Canada over the past 10 years. Islamophobia is a lie. Christians are the persecuted ones. The economist is a pathetic rag — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) March 25, 2026

And the benefits for the native Canadian people to mass import Islam are what exactly? — Michael (@FishanoShoebano) March 25, 2026

It's not fear per see but recognition of the differences between Muslim and western values. Such differences can cause friction. Why don't you report the reality rather than the leftist narrative? — Moxie2me (@moxie2me) March 26, 2026

It’s soaring due to mass immigration, and their refusal to interact or integrate with Canadians. Where’s you article on the hundreds of Catholic Churches burned and vandalized over the last few years? You didn’t write one? You’re all propaganda. — LillllyWhyte (@LillllyWhyte) March 25, 2026

Hundreds of Catholic churches were set on fire after word got out that there was a mass grave of 215 indigenous children at one of Canada's so-called "residential schools." The government's response included lowering the Peace Tower flag for 161 days, allocating $3.1 million for a national Residential Schools Student Death Register, and earmarking $238.8 million for a Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund.

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After spending $8 million to excavate the site, they found nothing.

Just last summer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that "Muslim values are Canadian values." So why the friction?

They can find touch with their faith back in their Muslim countries. Parents that block their children’s integration into western society should be sanctioned. — Vox populi, vox dei (@PopuliDei) March 23, 2026

Of all things that I worry about, this is the least of them. — Metal Nana (@Inadvertantview) March 24, 2026

There are 57 Muslim countries, so you migrate to a Christian one and call it Islamophobia while refusing to assimilate.

Stay home.

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