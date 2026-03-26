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Governor Newsom Press Office Making Grindr Jokes About Critics

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 26, 2026
Meme

Reset the counter on the "Days since Governor Newsom Press Office Hasn't Embarrassed Itself" sign. As this editor said on Wednesday, when the California governor's crack social media team posted a photo of the "TrumpBot 30000" with the hashtag #MadeInCalifornia, the good news is that when Newsom officially does run for president, he's going to hire these clowns to work for his campaign.

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Wednesday night's self-own came in response to Benny Johnson doing a segment on Gavin Newsom and fraud in California with host Jesse Watters. To be honest, we wouldn't have seen the segment if they hadn't drawn attention to it.

Sounds like he hit a nerve:

Isn't that homophobic? One of those famously "banned" books, "This Book Is Gay," gives middle schoolers advice on how to use Grindr to arrange gay hookups. We thought we were supposed to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

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And second, why does Grindr have Newsom's press office's number?

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Maybe it has something to do with this?

The story behind that is that someone logged into Gavin Newsom's personal X account and followed a user going by Chemslut, with the bio, "Chems and c**ks." And check the handle.

So, whenever a man criticizes Newsom, his press office, instead of addressing the criticism, resorts to implying the critic is gay.

***

 

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