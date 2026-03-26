Governor Newsom Press Office Making Grindr Jokes About Critics

Reset the counter on the "Days since Governor Newsom Press Office Hasn't Embarrassed Itself" sign. As this editor said on Wednesday, when the California governor's crack social media team posted a photo of the "TrumpBot 30000" with the hashtag #MadeInCalifornia, the good news is that when Newsom officially does run for president, he's going to hire these clowns to work for his campaign.

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Wednesday night's self-own came in response to Benny Johnson doing a segment on Gavin Newsom and fraud in California with host Jesse Watters. To be honest, we wouldn't have seen the segment if they hadn't drawn attention to it.

I got a call from the White House after this hit on Jesse Waters’ Fox News show last night about the fraud in California.



There is a reason Gavin Newsom looks so terrified right now. He should be.



Buckle up.



The fraud investigation is about to get insane. Starting this week… pic.twitter.com/GlkG5r7YNo — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 25, 2026

Sounds like he hit a nerve:

We got a call from Grindr after this and said your team was their biggest users. Congrats! https://t.co/Oz0VtoB4Ww — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 25, 2026

Isn't that homophobic? One of those famously "banned" books, "This Book Is Gay," gives middle schoolers advice on how to use Grindr to arrange gay hookups. We thought we were supposed to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Oh wow a Democrat using implications of homosexuality as a slur, this is as shocking as my using profanity. https://t.co/RnELSUHtcU — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) March 26, 2026

Is that a homophobic remark? Aren’t you gay? I sincerely thought you were. — Potential Spam (@corrcomm) March 26, 2026

Self-loathing Twink wrote this one. pic.twitter.com/7I9FgQrYHS — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) March 25, 2026

You know you guys are gonna have to explain for all these blatantly homophobic jokes during the primary right? — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 25, 2026

Calling your political adversaries fags, but wokely. — HowlingKanye (@HowlingKanye) March 25, 2026

I love your homophobic sense of humor. So relatable. You’ve cracked the code. — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) March 25, 2026

So then would you say it's bad to be a homosexual? — hoe_math = PsychoMath (@ItIsHoeMath) March 25, 2026

This is the fourth time you've made homophobic jokes. You really are an asshole, whoever tf you are, and so is @GavinNewsom for not shutting you down. As long as it's aimed at someone on the right it's ok to make homophobic insults from the left now. pic.twitter.com/RV7tYTJ7TE — Don'tShoveTheLesbians🌞 (@akabeth10) March 26, 2026

And second, why does Grindr have Newsom's press office's number?

Why does Grindr have your phone number? — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) March 26, 2026

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Why does Grindr have your phone number though — Bx (@bx_on_x) March 26, 2026

Maybe it has something to do with this?

The story behind that is that someone logged into Gavin Newsom's personal X account and followed a user going by Chemslut, with the bio, "Chems and c**ks." And check the handle.

This could be your dumbest post yet. Congrats! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 26, 2026

So, whenever a man criticizes Newsom, his press office, instead of addressing the criticism, resorts to implying the critic is gay.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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