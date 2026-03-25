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Cringe: Governor Newsom Press Office Introduces the 'TrumpBot 3000'

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on March 25, 2026
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This editor just published a post on how AI has long been seen as a threat to the human race. Still, now it's just being used for term papers, memes, and propaganda videos, like Iran taking vengeance on America on behalf of all oppressed people throughout the ages (except the slaves) by blowing up the Statue of Liberty. 

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It's also being put to use by the official Governor Newsom Press Office account, which has, for some reason, posted a photo of the "TrumpBot 3000," with the hashtag #MadeInCalifornia. With the state's new wealth tax on billionaires, it shouldn't expect the TrumpBot to be made in California much longer. They'll be finding a new headquarters soon in a business-friendly state.

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Yeah, Gavin Newsom himself recently gifted us with a split screen showing his face compared to the serial killer from "American Psycho." 

The best part is that when Newsom finally gets his chance to run against Trump in 2028, he's going to hire all of these clowns onto this campaign team.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom. 

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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

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