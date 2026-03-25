Cringe: Governor Newsom Press Office Introduces the 'TrumpBot 3000'

This editor just published a post on how AI has long been seen as a threat to the human race. Still, now it's just being used for term papers, memes, and propaganda videos, like Iran taking vengeance on America on behalf of all oppressed people throughout the ages (except the slaves) by blowing up the Statue of Liberty.

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It's also being put to use by the official Governor Newsom Press Office account, which has, for some reason, posted a photo of the "TrumpBot 3000," with the hashtag #MadeInCalifornia. With the state's new wealth tax on billionaires, it shouldn't expect the TrumpBot to be made in California much longer. They'll be finding a new headquarters soon in a business-friendly state.

What is this?

Guys. This is pitiful. — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) March 25, 2026

Is this supposed to be funny? Dems can’t meme to save their lives. pic.twitter.com/NpOAitb3gb — KMG (@Caligurlkim) March 25, 2026

Yikes, looks like its made in california for sure.. — Rebargast (@0x9cc9) March 25, 2026

Wow, is that meant to be funny or have I missed something? — Vid Gates (@VidGates) March 25, 2026

First you compare the governor to Patrick Bateman, and now this. Are you guys OK? — Jan van Hogspeuw (@hogspeuw) March 25, 2026

Yeah, Gavin Newsom himself recently gifted us with a split screen showing his face compared to the serial killer from "American Psycho."

You really suck and are not even remotely amusing — Curiously Curious (@serena4d) March 25, 2026

Beyond pathetic. — EstesParkHawk (@EstesParkHawk) March 25, 2026

Just give up already — Just_Mike_S (@Just_Mike_S) March 25, 2026

Once again, your childish geeks are posting. So embarrassing for you — Carol G (@CG6342875542484) March 25, 2026

This is just sad — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) March 25, 2026

The best part is that when Newsom finally gets his chance to run against Trump in 2028, he's going to hire all of these clowns onto this campaign team.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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