Newsom Press Office Warns: CA Daycares Aren’t ‘Content Farms’ for Fraud Busters

The clowns at the Governor Newsom Press Office account are sending out a thinly veiled threat to independent journalist Nick Shirley, who uncovered the massive fraud happening in Minnesota related to fake Somali daycare centers that were drawing in millions from the state. Shirley is in California, but he's currently busy uncovering hospice fraud, which mirrors Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Mehmet Oz's findings. Oz identified a $3.5 billion hospice fraud ring in Los Angeles, where 42 providers were registered within a single four-block radius.

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As we showed you last week, the Governor Newsom Press Office account is already trying to get ahead of whatever Shirley might find should he start investigating fake daycares by portraying him as a pedophile or child predator.

Nick Shirley, right now pic.twitter.com/vWrp34Dmfa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

Now, they're saying not to be surprised if the cops show up while you're working to expose fraud.

Pro-tip: Daycares aren’t content farms. If you show up demanding access to film children, don’t be surprised when the cops show up. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 23, 2026

Pro-tip: Stop giving taxpayer dollars to fraudulent daycares — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) March 23, 2026

Pro-tip: stop attacking Nick Shirley for uncovering fraud and start prosecuting fraudsters — Stella X (@Stellaaa) March 24, 2026

The fact that you’re attacking Nick and not the fraud says all we need to know. — Fed Up American (@Holder1Shonda) March 23, 2026

I agree. They aren't content farms. But they certainly aren't daycares either, are they?



The content farm is the corrupt government enabling this fraud.



Don't be a corrupt government. Be a Nick. — Tourist (@unwiredone) March 24, 2026

Pro tip. If you want to stop being ratio’d into oblivion by Nick Shirley on every post-stop the fraud in your state! — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) March 24, 2026

Kind of telling that the guy has a whole state to run yet his press office is obsessing over the guy pointing out all the fraud — Zack Nelson (@Znelson18) March 24, 2026

Is this @GovPressOffice a real goverment account? The things they write are embarrassing — Jeremy (G33S0N6656) (@G33S0N6656) March 24, 2026

It's an official government account.

Pro-tip: States aren’t fraud farms. If you allow fraud in your state, don’t be surprised if @nickshirleyy shows up. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 24, 2026

Daycares with no children.

Hospices with no patients.

Medical supply companies with no medical supplies.

Homeless shelters with no people.

Treatment centers with no addicts.

California is rich off of fraud. — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) March 24, 2026

And if there is no children can @nickshirleyy call the cops ? — Quality Learing Center (@QualityLearing_) March 23, 2026

The entire state of California is a content farm. Maybe it’s time for federal law enforcement to show up. https://t.co/gIK3cJvIyP — TransOdius (@TransOdius) March 23, 2026

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Pro-tip: Stop white knighting for a governor that is either incompetent or complicit in fraud. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) March 23, 2026

Shirley isn't showing up and "demanding access to film children." He starts filming when there are no children. Governor Newsom Press Office is awfully sensitive about fraud being uncovered in California.

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