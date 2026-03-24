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Newsom Press Office Warns: CA Daycares Aren’t ‘Content Farms’ for Fraud Busters

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 24, 2026
Twitter

The clowns at the Governor Newsom Press Office account are sending out a thinly veiled threat to independent journalist Nick Shirley, who uncovered the massive fraud happening in Minnesota related to fake Somali daycare centers that were drawing in millions from the state. Shirley is in California, but he's currently busy uncovering hospice fraud, which mirrors Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Mehmet Oz's findings. Oz identified a $3.5 billion hospice fraud ring in Los Angeles, where 42 providers were registered within a single four-block radius.

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As we showed you last week, the Governor Newsom Press Office account is already trying to get ahead of whatever Shirley might find should he start investigating fake daycares by portraying him as a pedophile or child predator.

Now, they're saying not to be surprised if the cops show up while you're working to expose fraud.

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It's an official government account.

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Shirley isn't showing up and "demanding access to film children." He starts filming when there are no children. Governor Newsom Press Office is awfully sensitive about fraud being uncovered in California.

***

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