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Federal Judge Allows Release of DOGE Deposition Videos in the Name of Public Interest

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Earlier this month, a Manhattan judge ordered the takedown of deposition videos of two former employees of DOGE, arguing that the videos opened up the DOGE bros to harassment and death threats. Nothing ever disappears from the internet, though, and the videos can still be tracked down. 

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The videos were released by "scholarly groups" that are suing to restore sweeping grant cuts that DOGE helped implement last spring at the National Endowment for the Humanities. Obviously, these "scholarly groups" thought the videos made the DOGE bros look bad, but they had just the opposite effect on conservatives, making them look particularly based. There were no apologies for eliminating DEI programs.

Now, a federal judge is allowing the release of the videos, claiming that the public interest in them outweighs the risk of "embarrassment and reputational harm."

Peter Charalambous reports for ABC News:

A federal judge is allowing the release of deposition videos of two former DOGE staffers, ruling that the risk of "embarrassment and reputational harm" is not enough to overcome the public interest in the videos. 

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon on Monday lifted an earlier order requiring a group of nonprofits to remove the videos from the internet after lawyers with the Justice Department argued that the former Department of Government Efficiency staffers faced threats because of the depositions' release. 

While Judge McMahon acknowledged that the former staffers faced threats, she said the DOJ could not prove a "particularized harm" to the former staffers that would overcome the public interest in their official conduct as government employees.

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Here's former DOGE employee Nathan Cavanaugh:

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We're certain they'll do quite well in the private sector. So much for the scholarly groups' effort to embarrass them.

***

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