Federal Judge Allows Release of DOGE Deposition Videos in the Name of Public Interest

Earlier this month, a Manhattan judge ordered the takedown of deposition videos of two former employees of DOGE, arguing that the videos opened up the DOGE bros to harassment and death threats. Nothing ever disappears from the internet, though, and the videos can still be tracked down.

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The videos were released by "scholarly groups" that are suing to restore sweeping grant cuts that DOGE helped implement last spring at the National Endowment for the Humanities. Obviously, these "scholarly groups" thought the videos made the DOGE bros look bad, but they had just the opposite effect on conservatives, making them look particularly based. There were no apologies for eliminating DEI programs.

Now, a federal judge is allowing the release of the videos, claiming that the public interest in them outweighs the risk of "embarrassment and reputational harm."

Peter Charalambous reports for ABC News:

A federal judge is allowing the release of deposition videos of two former DOGE staffers, ruling that the risk of "embarrassment and reputational harm" is not enough to overcome the public interest in the videos. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon on Monday lifted an earlier order requiring a group of nonprofits to remove the videos from the internet after lawyers with the Justice Department argued that the former Department of Government Efficiency staffers faced threats because of the depositions' release. While Judge McMahon acknowledged that the former staffers faced threats, she said the DOJ could not prove a "particularized harm" to the former staffers that would overcome the public interest in their official conduct as government employees.

Here's former DOGE employee Nathan Cavanaugh:

"Why did you identify this as one of the craziest grants?"



"Because it references feminist and queer insights into prison abolition and LGBTQ studies."



"Any other reasons?"



"No."



Legendarily based. 😆pic.twitter.com/3zj4bZvSSe — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) March 13, 2026

"Embarrassment and reputational harm"?



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



The more we see of these incredibly brave, smart and based Patriots, the more we love them.



This is the best free, life-promoting stuff imaginable.



You're looking at America's future leaders. https://t.co/dtrPzrKdZk — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 24, 2026

Does he mean embarrassment and reputational harm to the ones who deposed DOGE? — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) March 24, 2026

American heroes💯🫡🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Thor (@drk_2_lite) March 24, 2026

Conservative employers will jump at the chance to hire these guys. You just made them 25% more on their salary by posting this! — Lisa Marie 🇺🇸 (@lisa_avery31597) March 23, 2026

Can I hire these guys? Are they looking for work? — Dr. Austin Smith (@defmetal) March 23, 2026

From the clips I’ve already seen these guys have zero fear and should not be ashamed. They understood the assignment ! This is not the win the judge thinks it is n — Lola24 (@tamarasclafani) March 24, 2026

The federal judge is the one who should be embarrassed. — We’re Under Hostile Occupation (@WhenTheHonk) March 24, 2026

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The only people that should be embarrassed are the lawyers asking them questions in the depositions. These young men are heroes. — Rick Masters (@ChapChaeMasters) March 24, 2026

Are you kidding me?

These videos are gonna get these guys jobs. pic.twitter.com/OegdSTiKgN — Mr. Rotella (@BallyhooDome) March 24, 2026

The only embarrassment is the fact that these programs were ever approved. — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) March 24, 2026

Newsflash: it only embarrasses the fraudsters and the people wanting to hurt these patriots. Keep these videos coming. — Red Chem (@red_chem_lite) March 24, 2026

The DOGE kids were asking not to release the videos. We all think they're based, but it's understandable they don't want to notoriety. Best we can do is make sure we know we appreciate what they are doing. — rainforrest_gump (@RainforrestGump) March 24, 2026

We're certain they'll do quite well in the private sector. So much for the scholarly groups' effort to embarrass them.

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