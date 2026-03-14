Videos of Depositions of DOGE Bros Were Apparently Posted to Make Them Look Bad, Not Based

The New York Times reports that a Manhattan judge on Friday ordered two deposition videos of DOGE bros taken down from YouTube, but nothing ever really disappears from the internet. Benjamin Weiser and Jennifer Schuessler report:

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The videos had been posted on YouTube by scholarly groups who are suing to restore sweeping grant cuts that DOGE helped carry out last spring at the National Endowment for the Humanities. On Friday, the government said in an emergency filing that the groups had improperly posted the depositions and that at least one witness, Justin Fox, a former DOGE employee, had been subjected to significant harassment, including death threats.

Newly released deposition videos are providing a never-before-seen look at two of the people responsible for the largest mass termination of federal grants in the National Endowment for the Humanities' history. https://t.co/U0OhApieuV — ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2026

"National Endowment for the Humanities"

More like backscratching your worthless friends with money extorted from taxpayers. — Line Doggie (@GPerry16198) March 14, 2026

Thank you for profiling these American heroes! — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) March 14, 2026

They are not responsible. We are.



We voted for it.



Stop being gross and purposefully endangering these ppl by blaming them for doing their jobs. The jobs we voted for them to do.



You can't hate the mainstream media enough, people. — Kira (@Kiradavis) March 14, 2026

These kids are more fiscally responsible than over 500 members of Congress



Thanks for solidifying American tax payers choice — Sansal (@kodssansal) March 14, 2026

Next up, The Presidential Medal of Freedom — Ben Matlock’s Seersucker Suit (@kindlyinquisitr) March 14, 2026

All it took was a few smart, confident, focused, unafraid men to do what absolutely needed to happen. — Cicero's second cousin (@AndrewHath5) March 14, 2026

Good. Now clone him and do it again. This time fire everyone. — 𝐌𝐫. 𝐖𝐢𝐜𝐤 🇺🇸⭕️ 🦍 (@SoonMrWick) March 14, 2026

Yes, all DEI grants should be cancelled. Where is the controversy here? — Jill Patton (@designscapes77) March 14, 2026

“Newly released deposition video are providing a never-before-seen look at the ridiculous corruption two people responsible for the mass termination of federal grants found.”



Fixed it for you. — Chuck (@Chuck96705218) March 14, 2026

Here's former DOGE employee Nate Cavanaugh:

"Why did you identify this as one of the craziest grants?"



"Because it references feminist and queer insights into prison abolition and LGBTQ studies."



"Any other reasons?"



"No."



Legendarily based. 😆pic.twitter.com/3zj4bZvSSe — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) March 13, 2026

His unfamiliarity with modern academia actually makes him MORE qualified to judge woke grant proposal, not less.



A basic sniff test from a non-woke guy in his early 20s is sufficient. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) March 13, 2026

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> How did you determine this grant was Woke?

> It had “I am a Woke Grant” in the title.

> That’s it?

> I mean, yes.



Literally the conversation — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole) March 13, 2026

Dude just aced the struggle session. Very impressive. — Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) March 13, 2026

Awesome! Where did you find these guys?



We need more of them! — Dei Civitas (@bill_c10) March 13, 2026

Haha, spot on. Queer insights on prison abolition? Total waste. Kudos to DOGE for terminating these – efficiency wins for taxpayers and markets alike — Crypto Analyst (@shuklarewa9082) March 13, 2026

But did he have any experience with “peer review”? pic.twitter.com/WpQKkNVaMZ — Michael J. Lewis II (@MichaelJLewisII) March 13, 2026

The fact that we have to go through this to do what is right is ridiculous. — Truth Horizon (@1HorizonTruth) March 13, 2026

Great answers … straight and to the point.

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