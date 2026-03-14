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Videos of Depositions of DOGE Bros Were Apparently Posted to Make Them Look Bad, Not Based

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 14, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The New York Times reports that a Manhattan judge on Friday ordered two deposition videos of DOGE bros taken down from YouTube, but nothing ever really disappears from the internet. Benjamin Weiser and Jennifer Schuessler report

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The videos had been posted on YouTube by scholarly groups who are suing to restore sweeping grant cuts that DOGE helped carry out last spring at the National Endowment for the Humanities. On Friday, the government said in an emergency filing that the groups had improperly posted the depositions and that at least one witness, Justin Fox, a former DOGE employee, had been subjected to significant harassment, including death threats.

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Here's former DOGE employee Nate Cavanaugh:

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Great answers … straight and to the point.

***

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