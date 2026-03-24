AP: Trump Has Cast Mail-In Ballot as He Continues to Bash the Voting Method

This is news that isn't really news, but you can tell from the headlines how desperately the mainstream media is trying to set the narrative. President Donald Trump voted by mail in Florida. That's because he lives in Florida, but will be at his residence in Washington, D.C., for the election. That's what absentee ballots are for: Trump knows it, we know it, the press knows it. But check out how they frame it.

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President Donald Trump has cast another mail ballot in Florida as he continues to publicly bash the voting method as a source of fraud and push Congress to curtail the practice. https://t.co/aWpqKh4kcx — The Associated Press (@AP) March 24, 2026

NBC News was even worse, reporting that "Trump casts a mail ballot again in Florida even as he calls the method 'cheating'."

President Trump cast a mail ballot in an upcoming Florida special election, according to Palm Beach County records, as he publicly condemns the voting method as fraudulent.https://t.co/D3yxdMVOgi — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 24, 2026

What Trump condemns as ripe for fraud is when states mail ballots to everyone on the voter rolls, with no need to request an absentee ballot. That's how renters end up getting ballots for themselves and the last three people who lived in their apartment, including the old lady who died.

The AP reports:

The White House said Tuesday that Trump’s ire is at states using universal mail-in voting, not individual instances of voters needing accommodations to vote by mail. A spokeswoman pushed back specifically at the idea that his voting practice contradicts his push for new federal voting rules. “As President Trump has said, the SAVE America Act has commonsense exceptions for Americans to use mail-in ballots for illness, disability, military, or travel – but universal mail-in voting should not be allowed because it’s highly susceptible to fraud,” said White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales in a statement.

So the AP's headline is a lie. This is our shocked face.

Trump supports requested mail-in ballots for exceptions like travel or absence from residence, which applies here as he resides primarily in D.C. He opposes unsolicited mass mail-in voting. — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) March 24, 2026

You have to request it. It's not mailed out automatically like the third world sanctuary states. — Toni Gering (@ToniGering) March 24, 2026

You have to show your ID to get a mail-in in Florida. He’d be fine with that for people who travel regularly like him. Mail in with no ID or even a hard deadline is what he wants to get rid of. It’s the common sense thing to do. — Joe Godbold (@JosephGodbold) March 24, 2026

Absentee voting is entirely different than mass mailing of ballots, but you knew that. — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) March 24, 2026

That is a pretty stupid take. He had to request a ballot. They are not just mailed randomly out like many blue states do. Also why obey a law that isn’t a law? — Badinal (@Badinal) March 24, 2026

Absentee voting with valid reasons is acceptable. Mass mailings of ballots is not. Is that too hard for AP to understand? — Randy Bratton (@randybratton) March 24, 2026

There is a huge difference between requesting a mail in ballot and mass mailing of mail in ballots to everyone on a voter roll! — Keep it real (@CHARLES00370220) March 24, 2026

LOL - the propaganda media are all pushing the same BS story. This is a lie and you know it. Try telling the truth for once. — Questioning the Narrative (@06_10_02) March 24, 2026

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About half of the responses to the AP's post are Democrats who've bought into the narrative and are calling Trump a hypocrite. Now let's check the replies to NBC News:

Solicited vs unsolicited



We've been explaining this to you for over 6 years now



This is not journalism



It's propaganda — Rondure Gyre 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) March 24, 2026

Wow, same exact framing in all the legacy propaganda dishrags. Almost like it’s coordinated in some way that’s visible on the internet for all to see… — ajaxculture (@Dennis48565073) March 24, 2026

And I bet it arrived on Election Day and not 5 days later! — Claire (@cemjcemj) March 24, 2026

It looks like the Supreme Court is getting ready to strike down a law that allows the counting of mail-in ballots that arrive five days after the election has passed.

This is the dishonest bullshit that makes people hate you! We are talking about mass mail in ballots! Ballots mailed out to every registered voter no matter how long ago they were registered! Many, who don’t even live at the same place or the same state anymore! — Terp659 (@terp659) March 24, 2026

I received two mail in ballots sent to my house in Illinois in 2020 addressed to the dead woman who we had bought the house from 12 years beforehand. I shredded them but I doubt that people with no personal integrity would do the same thing. — Terri J. #TeamAsteroid (@TerriJay2456) March 24, 2026

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He's never been against absentee ballots, which require you to request the ballot and provide ID. These are entirely different than the way communists run their corrupt elections by mass mailing millions of dead people and illegals unrequested ballots without IDs. — Michael Suede (@MichaelSuede) March 24, 2026

Wild that you can't figure out why no one gets their news from you anymore. — Muscolino (@tonymuscolino) March 24, 2026

Trump does not continue to bash absentee voting or condemn it as fraudulent. Neither Trump nor the SAVE Act has a problem with the disabled, the elderly, citizens living overseas, or deployed military from voting absentee.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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