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AP: Trump Has Cast Mail-In Ballot as He Continues to Bash the Voting Method

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

This is news that isn't really news, but you can tell from the headlines how desperately the mainstream media is trying to set the narrative. President Donald Trump voted by mail in Florida. That's because he lives in Florida, but will be at his residence in Washington, D.C., for the election. That's what absentee ballots are for: Trump knows it, we know it, the press knows it. But check out how they frame it.

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NBC News was even worse, reporting that "Trump casts a mail ballot again in Florida even as he calls the method 'cheating'."

What Trump condemns as ripe for fraud is when states mail ballots to everyone on the voter rolls, with no need to request an absentee ballot. That's how renters end up getting ballots for themselves and the last three people who lived in their apartment, including the old lady who died.

The AP reports:

The White House said Tuesday that Trump’s ire is at states using universal mail-in voting, not individual instances of voters needing accommodations to vote by mail. A spokeswoman pushed back specifically at the idea that his voting practice contradicts his push for new federal voting rules.

“As President Trump has said, the SAVE America Act has commonsense exceptions for Americans to use mail-in ballots for illness, disability, military, or travel – but universal mail-in voting should not be allowed because it’s highly susceptible to fraud,” said White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales in a statement.

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So the AP's headline is a lie. This is our shocked face.

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About half of the responses to the AP's post are Democrats who've bought into the narrative and are calling Trump a hypocrite. Now let's check the replies to NBC News:

It looks like the Supreme Court is getting ready to strike down a law that allows the counting of mail-in ballots that arrive five days after the election has passed

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Trump does not continue to bash absentee voting or condemn it as fraudulent. Neither Trump nor the SAVE Act has a problem with the disabled, the elderly, citizens living overseas, or deployed military from voting absentee. 

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA VOTER ID

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