AP: SCOTUS ‘Seems Skeptical’ of Laws Counting Mail-In Ballots That Arrive After Election Day

Things aren't looking good for a Mississippi law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they're postmarked by Election Day and received within five days. If you can't get it together to mail your ballot before Election Day, maybe you should head to a polling place and vote in person. The Associated Press reports that the Supreme Court "seems skeptical" about the law.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The Supreme Court seems skeptical of laws in 14 states that allow counting of mail ballots that arrive after Election Day. https://t.co/QM4ystUp9Z — The Associated Press (@AP) March 23, 2026

We would have written a post on Vox's take on the "frivolous lawsuit attacking vote by mail," but Vox gets virtually no engagement on its posts. Eighteen retweets in two hours.

At least four justices appear to be on board with a frivolous lawsuit attacking voting by mail. https://t.co/MhAhNUIU7O — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 23, 2026

The Associated Press reports:

The Supreme Court‘s conservative majority on Monday sounded skeptical of state laws that allow the counting of late-arriving mail ballots, a persistent target of President Donald Trump. A ruling, likely to come by late June, that bars counting ballots arriving after Election Day would send officials scrambling in 14 states and the District of Columbia, just a few months before the 2026 midterm congressional elections to change their ballot rules. An additional 15 states that have more forgiving deadlines for ballots from military and overseas voters also could be affected. The legal challenge is part of Trump’s broader attack on most mail balloting, which he has said breeds fraud despite strong evidence to the contrary and years of experience in numerous states. Trump has repeatedly claimed that his loss to Joe Biden in 2020 resulted from fraud even though more than 60 court decisions and his own attorney general said that argument had no merit.

"Despite strong evidence to the contrary," the AP reports, without elaborating.

Remember when you knew who won the election by 11 p.m. on the night of the election? Let's go back to that system.

It’s called ELECTION “DAY” not ELECTION MONTH. The Supreme Court is right to question counting ballots after Election DAY. — MaryVerse (@LStargazer54) March 23, 2026

Skeptical is a mild word for how the rest of us think about it. — Dwight 🇺🇸 (@Dogsbody1862) March 23, 2026

TODAY is the DAY .. 24 hours and not a minute MORE .. 🕛 once it's 12:01 the NEW day starts and the YESTERDAY is over ... You can't keep pasting minutes on YESTERDAY to keep it the SAME day.... — Sargasmo (@Sargasmica) March 23, 2026

California counted ballots for several weeks after the election. There needs to be a decision made on this. — Julia (@AznJulia_) March 23, 2026

As well they should be.



If blue states cannot just keep "finding" ballots until they get their desired results, their rule is over. — Whynotgoforit 🖕 (@Whynotgoforit1) March 23, 2026

"skeptical" ?



They should be outraged — 🇺🇸InDefenseOfFreedom🇺🇸 (@IDofFreedom) March 23, 2026

They should be. There should be no excuse. A deadline is a deadline. — Jason Billings (@SingleDallasGuy) March 23, 2026

Democrats are going to be BIG MAD that the “Find enough votes” three weeks later is unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/UYPqN8lFyV — TheCrustyJetMechanic🇺🇸 (@TheOrionSensei) March 23, 2026

Advertisement

Look at the record, many candidates went to bed on election night thinking they had won their races, only to be overturned weeks/months later with mail in ballots trickling in, day after day after day. — LJ (@LJatSC) March 23, 2026

What’s the problem with seeing how many votes your opponent has and then taking the next few days to few weeks to find the votes needed to win? That’s totally what democracy means! — JACL (@JACL3475) March 23, 2026

Let's have a peek and see what Vox's Ian Millhiser has to say:

The GOP’s primary argument is that the word “election,” when used in this context, refers to an event where all ballots are cast by voters and collected by election officials. So if Congress sets a “day for the election” both the casting and the collection must happen on that day. Some of the Republican justices appeared to simply assume that the GOP’s definition of an “election” was correct, and pressed Mississippi on why its law does not require a state official to collect the ballot by Election Day. Justice Samuel Alito, for example, complained that the US postal service is not part of a state, and therefore Mississippi’s law allows ballots to be cast by voters without delivering them to a state official. Justice Neil Gorsuch also seemed bothered by a hypothetical law that would allow voters to cast their ballot by certifying them with a notary public (someone else who is not a state official). Of course, as Sotomayor pointed out, Alito and Gorsuch’s objections are out of step with longstanding historical practice — in the Civil War, it was common for individual soldiers to deliver their ballot to a military officer, for example, not a state election official.

Advertisement

Ah, wise Latina Sonia Sotomayor. OK, let's make an exception for Civil War soldiers.

The solution is simple. Ballots must be received by the closing of polls to be counted. No exceptions, not even for the military. — Jon_in_Florida (@Jon_in_Florida) March 23, 2026

This editor still remembers Jamie Lee Curtis swearing that, in broad daylight in 2020, she saw the driver of a mail truck wearing a red cap with white letters, which she surmised was evidence of an "outright attempt at stealing the election."

Let's make Election Day great again! Don't let Trump steal the election by stealing mail trucks full of Democratic ballots.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.