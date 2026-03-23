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Sen. Dick Blumenthal Says ICE at Airports Will Brutalize Families While Shooting and Killing

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 23, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As our own Doug Powers recently reported, even CNN had to report that after ICE agents were deployed to the Atlanta airport, TSA wait times were cut down to less than 40 minutes. This is one day after the line for TSA stretched down the escalator and snaked around the baggage claim area.

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Sen. Dick Blumenthal isn't seeing what he expected to see, which was ICE agents shooting and killing people at the airport and brutalizing families.

No fatalities yet. Blumenthal is having flashbacks to his time in Da Nang.

It's turning out to be a fantastic way to help TSA and travelers.

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It's already aged poorly.

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We wish Blumenthal had taken that bet. He'd have already lost.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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