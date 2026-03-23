Sen. Dick Blumenthal Says ICE at Airports Will Brutalize Families While Shooting and Killing

As our own Doug Powers recently reported, even CNN had to report that after ICE agents were deployed to the Atlanta airport, TSA wait times were cut down to less than 40 minutes. This is one day after the line for TSA stretched down the escalator and snaked around the baggage claim area.

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🚨HOLY CRAP!!!



The Atlanta TSA line has now stretched to a stunning 153 minute-wait-time... AT 6AM IN THE MORNING!!!!



The line is WRAPPING AROUND BAGGAGE CLAIM!!!



THIS IS PURE INSANITY!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2MluEMjitJ — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 22, 2026

Sen. Dick Blumenthal isn't seeing what he expected to see, which was ICE agents shooting and killing people at the airport and brutalizing families.

ICE agents at airports will only aggravate delays & lines—disrupting checks, interrogating travelers, dragging parents from children, detaining citizens, brutalizing families, shooting & even killing. https://t.co/NCXUBikER0 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 22, 2026

No fatalities yet. Blumenthal is having flashbacks to his time in Da Nang.

Brutal, lawless tactics common in communities across the country by masked, unidentified agents, violating basic rights—no way to help TSA or travelers. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 22, 2026

It's turning out to be a fantastic way to help TSA and travelers.

You are a psychopath — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) March 22, 2026

Oh, wow. Seems like you should vote to fund DHS and end the shutdown to prevent all this carnage at American airports! — AlexaShrugged (@AlexaShrugged) March 22, 2026

You’re a special kind of stupid. — Suze (@suze109) March 22, 2026

You’re seriously arguing that federal employees are going to be brutalizing and killing families in airports?



You should be on a 5150 hold. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) March 23, 2026

If you are so worried about ICE agents "shooting & even killing" people at airports, then approve the funding for DHS. No worries. — Leigh Marcotte (@labtechleigh) March 22, 2026

Gosh, you could save America from all this hardship and vote to pay TSA agents. — Truth Shero (@TruthShero) March 23, 2026

None of that will happen. But if you think that, then pass DHS funding now. — Candice (@Candice_AZ) March 22, 2026

How can you write this, post it, and live with yourself? I know, as a proven liar, you are OK with it. — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) March 22, 2026

Let’s bookmark this and see how it ages. — Lucky Charlie.🎧 (@LuckyCharlie) March 22, 2026

It's already aged poorly.

Noted Vietnam combat veteran, Dick Blumenthal, has thoughts on national security.



Vote better, Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/nNccSrEWQ5 — Absolut Boston 🍀 (@Absolut_Boston) March 23, 2026

That simply isn't true, stop lying. They'll be doing administrative and routine non-screening work so TSA screeners can move the lines quicker.



I've grown so very weary of lying elected officials. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Not Éamon deValera (@feckingm) March 22, 2026

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Why are you fearmongering and spreading hate about federal employees? — Andrew Wooddell (@AndrewWooddell) March 22, 2026

You need to be institutionalized.



You sound legally insane.



A slow drip of thorazine might be a good start. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) March 22, 2026

You need to resign. Your categorization of ICE is completely irresponsible. Why do you and your party constantly work against what the majority of voters want? — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) March 22, 2026

Just stop. Your pathetic whimpering is nauseating, @SenBlumenthal . If you weren’t serious it would be comical. Actually, you are a joke and it is funny to see a grownup acting like a tantrum throwing toddler. Bring in ICE and clean up the mess Democrats have made. — Mimi Should Know (@rrussell4031) March 22, 2026

I’ll bet your Senate seat that lines will return to normal within 72 hours? — Karen Warren (@KarenWa41674844) March 22, 2026

We wish Blumenthal had taken that bet. He'd have already lost.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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