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Cato Director Says It’s ‘Totally False’ That Noncitizens Get Welfare at Double the Rate

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on March 21, 2026
Twitchy

On Tuesday, we reported on a dust-up between Twitchy favorite Oilfield Rando and the Cato Institute's Director of Immigration Studies, David J. Bier. Bier, who complained about the "ethnic cleansing fantasies" of Republicans like Sen. John Kennedy, argued that (illegal) immigrants actually reduce crime rates, so that you're less likely to be a crime victim. He backed his argument by saying that you were less likely to be murdered in New York City than in Saint Louis, because New York's population meant that there were many other people there to murder.

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Bier (and Rando) are back, this time with Bier saying it's totally false that noncitizens get welfare at double the rate of citizens. Not the Bee kicked things off with this piece:

Harris Rigby reports for Not the Bee:

The Center for Immigration Studies has a very interesting study out that will make you think again about all of the "immigrants" who are "contributing" to the United States.

These results shouldn't be shocking, unless you're still surprised that we pay for the welfare of people who aren't even citizens.

9 out of 10 Afghans in the United States? You're paying them to be here. 8 out of 10 Dominicans, Guatemalans, Salvadorans, and Hondurans who are not citizens are benefitting from YOUR taxpayer money and welfare.

The study was conducted by the Center for Immigration Studies:

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But … why are noncitizens getting welfare at all?

Bier brought his own charts as a rebuttal.

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He's just doing his job, which is trying to prove that importing more illegal immigrants is better in every way, using old data.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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