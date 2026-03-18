Sen. Mark Kelly Is Still Hassling Pete Hegseth About His ‘Illegal’ No Quarter Comment

As you know, Sen. Mark Kelly is big mad at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for pursuing a demotion and reduction in retirement pay in response to Kelly's "Seditious Six" video. Kelly, who seems to be trying to position himself for the 2028 Democratic nomination, has milked this issue dry, or so we'd thought. As we reported last week, Kelly noted that Hegseth had come precariously close to issuing one of those illegal orders he'd warned about during a pep speech at the White House.

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Speaking about Iran, Hegseth said, "No quarter, no mercy for our enemies." Kelly, pretending not to understand hyperbole, posted in response, an "order to give no quarter would mean to take no prisoners and kill them instead. That would violate the law of armed conflict. It would be an illegal order."

We thought that was pathetic enough, but now Kelly is telling us that he's written a strongly worded letter to Hegseth demanding that he explain his choice of words.

Secretary Hegseth needs to explain exactly what he meant when he said “no quarter." It's well established that it means to take no prisoners — to kill them instead of accept their surrender. That is illegal under U.S. and international law, would put our servicemembers at greater… pic.twitter.com/xRDBtb7lJX — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) March 16, 2026

The post continues:

… risk, and erodes the good order and discipline of the best military in the world. My letter to the Secretary of Defense:

This may be the dumbest controversy I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/dvRGGYwe31 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 18, 2026

Trivia seems to be Sen. Kelly’s speciality. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 18, 2026

I dunno, I remember when "bloodbath" was made into a news cycle. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) March 18, 2026

Mark Kelly is the constant reminder that the bar has never been lower. — Sal Marinello (@SalMarinello) March 18, 2026

Please just shut up, lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 16, 2026

How’s it feel to be hated by almost every veteran on the planet? Like Jane Fonda-type hatred. I hope China’s paying you enough. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 17, 2026

Mark, you are a traitor and a disgrace. Pete owes you no explanation — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 17, 2026

Pure hypocrisy. If an off hand statement made at a press conference is the same as an actual order, then a video made that causes troops to question the chain of command is not only a violation of UCMJ but is actual sedition. Which is it? Are you confessing your guilt? — Wynn Brobdingnagian (@Sroneous) March 16, 2026

By that logic…



I renew my request for you to “explain exactly” what you meant when you said that service members shouldn’t follow orders. — 🔫 Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) March 17, 2026

One would think a pilot would know that an aircraft doesn't take surrenders.



Of course, you know. But you once again are playing politics to the detriment of military cohesion. Despicable. — Big Screen D (@NoOne23131214) March 17, 2026

The unofficial position of the US government is that "you cannot surrender to an aircraft".



So no quarter is actually what you would expect during a bombing campaign. — Lakota Ma'am (@Blacknatwatch) March 16, 2026

He doesn’t have to explain anything to you Kelly. Especially you. Quit playing all high and mighty. You are a disgrace to our military. — Ramblin Rover (@grablekelly05) March 16, 2026

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Hey, Mark. How does it feel to be rooting for the oppressive Iranian regime against the USA? — Steve Carroll (@wauktx) March 17, 2026

He wasn’t giving an order, he was giving a public speech and saying there’s no where they can hide, which you know but you can’t fundraise off of that. And it’s Secretary of War. — solid7podcast (@solid7podcast) March 17, 2026

We've lost count of how many videos Kelly has posted of himself saying he won't be intimidated, and how many times he's mentioned that he was shot at (or shot down, as he told Rachel Maddow).

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

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