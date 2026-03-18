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Sen. Mark Kelly Is Still Hassling Pete Hegseth About His ‘Illegal’ No Quarter Comment

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 18, 2026
Twitchy

As you know, Sen. Mark Kelly is big mad at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for pursuing a demotion and reduction in retirement pay in response to Kelly's "Seditious Six" video. Kelly, who seems to be trying to position himself for the 2028 Democratic nomination, has milked this issue dry, or so we'd thought. As we reported last week, Kelly noted that Hegseth had come precariously close to issuing one of those illegal orders he'd warned about during a pep speech at the White House.

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Speaking about Iran, Hegseth said, "No quarter, no mercy for our enemies." Kelly, pretending not to understand hyperbole,  posted in response, an "order to give no quarter would mean to take no prisoners and kill them instead. That would violate the law of armed conflict. It would be an illegal order."

We thought that was pathetic enough, but now Kelly is telling us that he's written a strongly worded letter to Hegseth demanding that he explain his choice of words.

The post continues:

… risk, and erodes the good order and discipline of the best military in the world.

My letter to the Secretary of Defense:

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We've lost count of how many videos Kelly has posted of himself saying he won't be intimidated, and how many times he's mentioned that he was shot at (or shot down, as he told Rachel Maddow).

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IRAN MARK KELLY MILITARY PETE HEGSETH

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