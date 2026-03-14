Sen. Mark Kelly (Almost) Catches Pete Hegseth Giving an Illegal Order

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth laid into CNN and the rest of the legacy media this week after they reported from sources that the Trump administration had underestimated the Iran war's impact on the Strait of Hormuz.

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Hegseth: No quarter, no mercy for our enemies. Yet some in the press just can't stop. More fake news from CNN reports that the Trump administration underestimated the Iran war's impact on the strait of hormuz. The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better. pic.twitter.com/BehjVYK0Hy — Acyn (@Acyn) March 13, 2026

Sen. Mark Kelly, leader of the Seditious Six, did some parsing of Hegseth's words and claimed that Hegseth was dangerously close to issuing an illegal order.

“No quarter” isn’t some wanna be tough guy line - it means something. An order to give no quarter would mean to take no prisoners and kill them instead. That would violate the law of armed conflict. It would be an illegal order. It would also put American service members at… https://t.co/KdUf9WaDqW — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) March 14, 2026

The post continues:

… greater risk. Pete Hegseth should know better than to throw around terms like this.

And you should know better than to shoot seditious videos and post them online because of your TDS, but here we are.

Dumb comment as usual from Kelly. — CCFC-off season (@sohali2012) March 14, 2026

Show me the order that says “no quarter”. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) March 14, 2026

Football coach: “Now go out there and rip their fucking hearts out!!!!”@SenMarkKelly: “Actually, that’s murder and none of us should do that.”



Entire team: pic.twitter.com/5qmNCtDMfT — RBe (@RBPundit) March 14, 2026

With folks like Mark Kelly involved, no wonder wars last about a decade. — Ethan Nobles 🐗🏴‍☠️ (@NoblesLawFirm) March 14, 2026

"Hyperbole is a figure of speech using deliberate, often dramatic exaggeration—not meant to be taken literally—to emphasize a point, evoke strong emotions, or add humor."



However, people suffering from even mild cases of TDS are incapable of understanding this.



Stop digging. — Complete BORE 🇺🇸✝️ (@BulletboyDesign) March 14, 2026

Kelly will never give this up. It's all he has.

“If iraq rejects peace and we have to use force, our purpose is clear: victory. And victory means total victory. No concessions. No quarter.”



-Joe biden — 💯 Prompt Critical HY80 💯 (@DeckplateOpsO) March 14, 2026

Thanks, here I was pacing back and forth all morning wondering what Mark Kelly thought about Hegseth’s talking points. — Grimlock (@GrimlockTweet) March 14, 2026

This is what it means to Kelly, who has no honor. Stopping global terrorism requires strength and determination, something Kelly lacks. — Gary (@Gary43043624) March 14, 2026

I'd trust Hegseth 100x more than you to fight a justified war. Your kind embarrasses us like the shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan. — DoSh (@TraderD65) March 14, 2026

How many prisoners did you take as a pilot? — Redneck Peckerwood (@Therealcolonel5) March 14, 2026

Now he is standing up for Islamic terrorists. Good job. — Scott Daves (@scottdaves232) March 14, 2026

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Senator, you know that's not what he's saying. Come on. You know he's not talking about executing prisoners of war. Come on, show a shred of that military integrity. — In Vino Veritas 🎭 (@fbmarius) March 14, 2026

Never forget who’s talking here, he’s one of the many Democrats who sat during the State Of The Union address when asked by President Trump to “stand if you put Americans before illegal aliens”

This time he’s standing for the enemy. — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) March 14, 2026

You're boxed out, not in the game and freaking out because you're ignored by those in what will probably go down as one if the greatest military operations in history.



That's what happens to traitors. — WebGirlHere 🍊🦆 (@WebgirlHere) March 14, 2026

We like the question of how many prisoners Kelly took while he was a pilot. Kelly should follow his example from the State of the Union address and stay seated.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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