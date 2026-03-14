VIP
Reporter Does Actual Journalism on Citizen Who Was 'Detained by ICE' for Two...
Gothamist: Mamdani Comforts NYC Muslims After Islamophobic Attacks
Jemele Hill's Hot Take: Blue Collar Jobs Are a Conspiracy to Keep the...
Videos of Depositions of DOGE Bros Were Apparently Posted to Make Them Look...
White Liberal's New American Dream: Flee to Super-White Switzerland
Pro-Gun Activists Hand Out Free 30-Round AR-15 Magazines Outside Virginia State Capitol
Mask-Wearing Liberal White Women Hold ICE Agents at Bay With Crossed Arms and...
French Lectures on GOP 'Slide' to Pro-Choice—Forgets He Hailed Extremist Talarico as the...
Gun-Toting Man Wearing Tactical Gear Sneaks Into Texas Elementary School
VIP
Grave Robbery, NYC Style: Mamdani Proposes 50% 'Death Tax' on Middle-Class Inheritances
White Liberal Women Now Twerking on ICE Agents to Defend Gang Members –...
BOMBSHELL SMOKING GUN Allegedly Captures Erika Kirk Scheduling Underage Girls for Jeffrey...
DataRepublican Schools Clown Who Doxxed 'Bully' Cynical Publius
Iranian Official Telling Trump His Demands for Ending the War Is 'Sounding Like...

Sen. Mark Kelly (Almost) Catches Pete Hegseth Giving an Illegal Order

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 14, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth laid into CNN and the rest of the legacy media this week after they reported from sources that the Trump administration had underestimated the Iran war's impact on the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

Sen. Mark Kelly, leader of the Seditious Six, did some parsing of Hegseth's words and claimed that Hegseth was dangerously close to issuing an illegal order.

The post continues:

… greater risk. Pete Hegseth should know better than to throw around terms like this.

And you should know better than to shoot seditious videos and post them online because of your TDS, but here we are.

Recommended

Videos of Depositions of DOGE Bros Were Apparently Posted to Make Them Look Bad, Not Based
Brett T.
Advertisement

Kelly will never give this up. It's all he has.

Advertisement

We like the question of how many prisoners Kelly took while he was a pilot. Kelly should follow his example from the State of the Union address and stay seated.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

IRAN MARK KELLY PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Videos of Depositions of DOGE Bros Were Apparently Posted to Make Them Look Bad, Not Based
Brett T.
Gothamist: Mamdani Comforts NYC Muslims After Islamophobic Attacks
Brett T.
DataRepublican Schools Clown Who Doxxed 'Bully' Cynical Publius
Brett T.
White Liberal's New American Dream: Flee to Super-White Switzerland
justmindy
Jemele Hill's Hot Take: Blue Collar Jobs Are a Conspiracy to Keep the Poors in Overalls
justmindy
Mask-Wearing Liberal White Women Hold ICE Agents at Bay With Crossed Arms and Umbrellas
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Videos of Depositions of DOGE Bros Were Apparently Posted to Make Them Look Bad, Not Based Brett T.
Advertisement