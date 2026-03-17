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California’s First Partner Says Don’t Listen to Bullies Like President Trump

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 17, 2026
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Much like President Joe Biden's lifelong stutter, we didn't really hear much about California Gov. Gavin Newsom's dyslexia until he took fake outrage at Sen. Ted Cruz calling him historically illiterate. As our own Sam J. wrote in a VIP post earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom posted what was supposed to be an inspirational message to kids with learning disabilities, in response to President Trump saying, "Honestly, I'm all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I think a president should not have learning disabilities, okay?" As Sam pointed out, though, it was just a cheap, dirty, snakey, slimy politician using children with learning disabilities to shield himself from criticism.

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That wasn't enough for First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who climbed into a closet and shot a video arguing that it is Trump who is unqualified to be president. For someone who said he truly believes there won't be an election, Gavin Newsom seems to be campaigning non-stop to take on Trump in 2028. And his partner is lending a hand.

Stop bullying them!

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We doubt he put the First Partner up to this … she's as power-hungry as he is. She's just a younger Jill Biden.

And her husband's not a bully … his press office just posted this about Nick Shirley trying to root out fraud in the state as a gentle ribbing:

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom. 

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