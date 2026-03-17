California’s First Partner Says Don’t Listen to Bullies Like President Trump

Much like President Joe Biden's lifelong stutter, we didn't really hear much about California Gov. Gavin Newsom's dyslexia until he took fake outrage at Sen. Ted Cruz calling him historically illiterate. As our own Sam J. wrote in a VIP post earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom posted what was supposed to be an inspirational message to kids with learning disabilities, in response to President Trump saying, "Honestly, I'm all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I think a president should not have learning disabilities, okay?" As Sam pointed out, though, it was just a cheap, dirty, snakey, slimy politician using children with learning disabilities to shield himself from criticism.

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To every kid with a learning disability: don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you.



Dyslexia isn’t a weakness.



It’s your strength. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 17, 2026

That wasn't enough for First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who climbed into a closet and shot a video arguing that it is Trump who is unqualified to be president. For someone who said he truly believes there won't be an election, Gavin Newsom seems to be campaigning non-stop to take on Trump in 2028. And his partner is lending a hand.

Learning differences do not determine someone’s potential, but making fun of those with them certainly does. pic.twitter.com/blyg5xvEtv — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) March 17, 2026

Still keeping up this charade?



How's your boo Harvey Weinstein? — JWF (@JammieWF) March 17, 2026

Gavin Newsom led California to an over $1 trillion debt.



Care to explain that? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 17, 2026

Stop bullying them!

What's the explanation for Gavin Newsom leaning into the Joe Biden stutter playbook here? We all know it, he's running for president, but why suddenly go all in on this? https://t.co/tCsMGRMIp1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2026

So he can make himself a preordained victim.



It's not as if he's got a record to run on. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 17, 2026

We're half a news cycle away from calling him "handi-capable" — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) March 17, 2026

He's going to request special needs at the debate. — SpudMgmt2023 (@SpudMgmt2023) March 17, 2026

He is a wealthy, connected white guy. He is literally on the bottom of the Democrat totem pole. By having a disability he moves up one notch. Yes, even if his "disability" still allowed him to become governor. — Tedward Stickel (@StickelTedward) March 17, 2026

Internal polling probably showing how much everyone hates him, and he needs a sympathy thing. He tried the raised by single mom bit too. — Lex (@moreofalooker) March 17, 2026

he's a straight white male in a Democratic primary. He needs intersectionality points more than Iran needs a functional air defense system. — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) March 17, 2026

Expect more of this before the primary, because it only works with legacy media types and dim Democrat voters. — Joe Nada (@JoedeNada) March 17, 2026

Straight rich white guy is anathema over there in Cloud Cuckoo Democrat Land, so he has to create an ‘overcoming adversity’ narrative to deflect.



Judging by his anemic minority polling, it’s not paying off there, but man does it land hard with other straight rich white progs. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) March 17, 2026

Because he’s a straight white male, the avatar of evil to the left. And we all know being a victim is the only way to gain any cache with the leftists. I guess transitioning himself into a woman is a step too far for him, so now he’s playing the mentally disabled card. — Murder Puppet (@Elonkicksass) March 17, 2026

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Women respond to this kind of thing. They'll treat him like a lost puppy. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) March 17, 2026

We doubt he put the First Partner up to this … she's as power-hungry as he is. She's just a younger Jill Biden.

And her husband's not a bully … his press office just posted this about Nick Shirley trying to root out fraud in the state as a gentle ribbing:

Nick Shirley, right now pic.twitter.com/vWrp34Dmfa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

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