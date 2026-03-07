NJ State Rep. Sponsoring Bill With a ‘Spicy’ Name: The F**K ICE Act

One of this editor's pet peeves is the lengths members of Congress go to make sure their bills' names are acronyms. The PATRIOT Act was bad enough, immediately ensuring that leftists would oppose it. The worst we've seen is January 6 Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson's attempt to take away Donald Trump's Secret Service protection under the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act, also known as the DISGRACED Act.

Now, New Jersey State Rep. Katie Brennan is sponsoring the Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act, or the F**K ICE Act for short. She calls the name "spicy."

BREAKING: NJ State Rep. Katie Brennan (D) is sponsoring a bill called the "FUCK ICE" Act, which would allow individuals to "sue the hell" out of ICE for enforcing immigration law. pic.twitter.com/LznDlPwdky — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2026

Democrats are insane. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) March 6, 2026

You can tell by her demeanor that she’s just doing this for her 15 minutes. — MsPanda007🐼 (@MsPanda007) March 6, 2026

Someone wants attention badly. May I suggest OF? — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) March 6, 2026

Let us sue elected officials and I’m all in but suing the guys following the laws created by elected officials is not okay. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) March 6, 2026

and it will go nowhere, just like her career. — commentary (@gettingtrumpnow) March 6, 2026

State laws have no teeth against ICE. Performative. — based bombshell (@badboujeebabee) March 6, 2026

So classy. Typical Democrat. Vile. Foul. Immoral. — Matt (@UltraLuxeFender) March 6, 2026

Maybe victims of illegals, whether physically or economically, can sue our elected representatives who have not enforced our laws thus jeopardizing our safety. — SandyHertzog (@0372Sandy) March 6, 2026

Look up her backstory. Way out there. — Workingrich (@Workingrich3) March 7, 2026

It is.

She’s a horrible person. She tried to date her way up the political ladder but when that wasn’t getting results she accused the staffer she was dating of raping her, thus putting her on the spotlight. She is the NJ Amber Heard — Meme Machine (@Mnt_Rainier) March 6, 2026

Additionally, this woman’s claim to fame was accusing the guy she was cheating on her husband with of rape, and causing a big scandal within the Gov’s office since he was on the Gov’s transition team.https://t.co/yG5U4U9osh — The Right Memes 🇺🇸 (@Rightmemer1) March 6, 2026

If only Democrats put this much effort into deporting illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 6, 2026

You can literally pass a state law saying they can't enforce immigration and the federal government would just laugh in supremacy clause.



Texas already lost this fight with Biden. It's not up for debate. — PwnMaster (@pwnstar) March 6, 2026

How did we end up with such low class losers in government? It's embarrassing. But no surprise. — vicki (@vickilb99) March 6, 2026

A meaningless bill with a vulgar name that will go nowhere, but at least she got to come up with a clever name.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

