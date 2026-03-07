NJ State Rep. Sponsoring Bill With a ‘Spicy’ Name: The F**K ICE Act

Ben Rhodes, Taylor Lorenz Upset Bari Weiss’ CBS News Is Covering Zohran Mamdani’s...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 07, 2026
Twitter

One of this editor's pet peeves is the lengths members of Congress go to make sure their bills' names are acronyms. The PATRIOT Act was bad enough, immediately ensuring that leftists would oppose it. The worst we've seen is January 6 Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson's attempt to take away Donald Trump's Secret Service protection under the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act, also known as the DISGRACED Act.

Now, New Jersey State Rep. Katie Brennan is sponsoring the Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act, or the F**K ICE Act for short. She calls the name "spicy."

It is.

A meaningless bill with a vulgar name that will go nowhere, but at least she got to come up with a clever name.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

