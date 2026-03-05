Spain’s MEP Is Fed Up With Women’s Bodies Being Used to Excuse Illegal Bombings

VIP
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 05, 2026
Twitter

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was directing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off all trade with Spain after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez refused to allow the United States to use Spanish military bases. 

This editor doesn't know enough Spanish to confirm the translation here, but Sánchez has apparently taken a look at Operation Epic Fury from a feminist lens:

If there's anything less useful in a war with Iran than Spain, it has to be the European Parliament. Also putting a feminist spin on Operation Epic Fury was Irene Montero, Spain's member of the European Parliament.

No word about the tens of thousands who were gunned down by the regime over the past month? We're not sure whose college-addled brain came up with the idea that the U.S. is hiding behind women's rights, but trust us, that's not our primary concern.

The post continues:

… excuses to justify illegal bombings and imperialist aggression.

All year long they call us ‘woke’ and blame us for everything. But when they want to sell their oil wars, their wars for money, their colonial and imperialist wars — suddenly they use women’s rights as their justification.”

Nobody's using women's rights as their justification, cupcake.

Spain is really embarrassing itself. The prime minister is no better.

***

