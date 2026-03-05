Spain’s MEP Is Fed Up With Women’s Bodies Being Used to Excuse Illegal Bombings

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was directing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off all trade with Spain after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez refused to allow the United States to use Spanish military bases.
The Muslim world is divided about Iran:— Moy Miz (@moymiz) March 4, 2026
Muslim countries in favor of removing the regime:
Jordan 🇯🇴
Kuwait 🇰🇼
UAE 🇦🇪
Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦
Oman 🇴🇲
Qatar 🇶🇦
Bahrain 🇧🇭
Muslim countries against the removal of the regime:
Great Britain 🇬🇧
France 🇫🇷
Spain 🇪🇸
This editor doesn't know enough Spanish to confirm the translation here, but Sánchez has apparently taken a look at Operation Epic Fury from a feminist lens:
🚨🇮🇷🇪🇸 BREAKING — PM Sanchez:— ✦✦✦ 𝙿𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚑𝚕𝚎𝚝𝚜 ✦✦✦ (@PamphletsY) March 5, 2026
"If We Really Care About Iranian Women Let's Stop Bombing Them" pic.twitter.com/pGLUVLgymd
If there's anything less useful in a war with Iran than Spain, it has to be the European Parliament. Also putting a feminist spin on Operation Epic Fury was Irene Montero, Spain's member of the European Parliament.
BREAKING— sarah (@sahouraxo) March 5, 2026
Spain’s MEP Irene Montero:
“No woman has ever been freed by American bombs or illegal aggression.
Not in Syria. Not in Iraq. Not in Lebanon. Not in Afghanistan.
And it will not happen in Iran either.
They hide behind women’s rights to justify their colonial wars.” pic.twitter.com/Es3EuJMxpw
No word about the tens of thousands who were gunned down by the regime over the past month? We're not sure whose college-addled brain came up with the idea that the U.S. is hiding behind women's rights, but trust us, that's not our primary concern.
Full statement:— sarah (@sahouraxo) March 5, 2026
“No woman has ever been freed by American bombs or illegal aggression. Not in Syria. Not in Iraq. Not in Lebanon. Not in Afghanistan. And it will not happen in Iran either.
We are fed up with our rights, our bodies, and the violence women suffer being used as… pic.twitter.com/7JNHbTC3tv
The post continues:
… excuses to justify illegal bombings and imperialist aggression.
All year long they call us ‘woke’ and blame us for everything. But when they want to sell their oil wars, their wars for money, their colonial and imperialist wars — suddenly they use women’s rights as their justification.”
Nobody's using women's rights as their justification, cupcake.
Ha. That's really rich - a Spaniard calling Americans "colonists."— Full Metal Patriot (@FideiDefensorX) March 5, 2026
No one is pretending that now.— Publius (@Publius215) March 5, 2026
I’m assuming she’s going to meet with the Iranian female leadership to discuss this— Gregstradamus (@gregstradamus) March 5, 2026
Speaking for oppressed women as a free woman, in a country largely secured by those that back them, is a wild wild thing to do.— Weekend Republican (@TraderWeekend) March 5, 2026
Well those Jewish women in postwar Germany will be surprised to hear that— Bill Anham (@AnhamBill) March 5, 2026
Lol. Every woman in Western Europe was freed by American bombs.— OutlawJoseyWales (@jwalesoutlaw) March 5, 2026
We've never fought a war to free women from oppression. Its usually an indirect benefit. WWII comes to mind. This is 70 million people. Not women alone.— Ginger Chin (@GingerChin) March 5, 2026
For Leftists, "the issue is never the issue, the issue is always the revolution!"— War for the West (@War4theWest) March 5, 2026
She doesn't care about Iranian women, she just cares about her politics and power.
The women dancing in the streets of Iran and burning pictures of your friend, the former Ayatollah, beg to differ.— MattTN (@JohnMarshall765) March 5, 2026
Moron.
She can enjoy fighting an Islamic invasion again just like her country did in the 16th century.— chrissomebody (@chrissomebody) March 5, 2026
I have shoes older then her.— PMiller (@fatlilweinerdog) March 5, 2026
Spain is being led by imbeciles.— randomhamlife (@rAndOmHaMlifE) March 5, 2026
Spain is really embarrassing itself. The prime minister is no better.
***
