Sen. Tina Smith Calls Child’s Anti-ICE Letter an ‘Absolute Gut Punch’

As we reported on Wednesday, Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, at a House Oversight Hearing on the multi-billion-dollar fraud in Minnesota, decided to change the subject and asked witness Reverend Mariah Tollgaard if Jesus would have had his family split apart by ICE. Tollgaard suggests that He may have, and added that her 8-year-old struggles to sleep at night due to fear of ICE. Plenty of people in the comments zinged her for that — no 8-year-old is scared of ICE unless an adult teaches it to them.

Sen. Tina Smith on Thursday posted what she said had been a hand-delivered letter from a Minnesota student. (For all we know, Gov. Tim Walz might have written it.) In any case, she said it was an "absolute gut punch."

Hand delivered, written by a Minnesota student. Just an absolute gut punch. Where is our humanity? pic.twitter.com/htbnXv5FTx — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) March 5, 2026

Aw.

It's infuriating that we're putting our kids through this because we can't seem to find a handful of Republicans with the political willpower to do something about ICE's terror. — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) March 5, 2026

This didn’t happen, Tina. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 5, 2026

My 2 year old was browsing X and came across your post, then he scribbled something down. I couldn’t figure out what he was doing, but he got out of his high chair and handed me a note… pic.twitter.com/duvvnw1Qbq — Fourthbranch 🌴 (@The4ourthBranch) March 5, 2026

That is a gut punch. How old was this child? Is this an indication of the average literacy rate in Minnesota schools? — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) March 5, 2026

Sad, it was written by a high school senior too! — Denny Halen (@DennyChadHalen) March 5, 2026

Public school education most definitely gives a gut punch. I would not be advertising this level of literacy. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) March 5, 2026

Your staffer is not a "Minnesota student," Tina — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 5, 2026

Is has to be written from the “learing center’ pic.twitter.com/IsoVSxtQLq — Debbie Evans (@DebbieE25661) March 5, 2026

And dictated by a liberal wine mom who was very likely half a box in when she did it.



Nice try, though. — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) March 5, 2026

My young daughter wants you to resign so that she doesn't have to be scared of an illegal immigrant raping her. — Order of Aslan (@Nikthenord) March 5, 2026

I bet this was fun for your staff to write. — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) March 5, 2026

Was this written by the valedictorian or the salutatorian? — Michelle Barrett (@muchtoocommon) March 5, 2026

Does the child know where the family is now?

Sounds like we could still catch them. — GGross (@GrossSeven) March 5, 2026

It's amazing what little Jussie is learing in school.



You should make this kid an intern. Are any news networks going to interview the child? — Narr Trek (@narrtrek) March 5, 2026

Only an adult with intent could produce that many misspellings. — Kurmudge the Rugged (@KurmudgeTV) March 5, 2026

The kid hand-delivered that note to the wrong person. Smith has no say in whether ICE operates in Minnesota.

***

