Sen. Tina Smith Calls Child’s Anti-ICE Letter an ‘Absolute Gut Punch’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 05, 2026
As we reported on Wednesday, Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, at a House Oversight Hearing on the multi-billion-dollar fraud in Minnesota, decided to change the subject and asked witness Reverend Mariah Tollgaard if Jesus would have had his family split apart by ICE. Tollgaard suggests that He may have, and added that her 8-year-old struggles to sleep at night due to fear of ICE. Plenty of people in the comments zinged her for that — no 8-year-old is scared of ICE unless an adult teaches it to them.

Sen. Tina Smith on Thursday posted what she said had been a hand-delivered letter from a Minnesota student. (For all we know, Gov. Tim Walz might have written it.) In any case, she said it was an "absolute gut punch."

Aw.

The kid hand-delivered that note to the wrong person. Smith has no say in whether ICE operates in Minnesota.

***

