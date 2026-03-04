Rep. Maxwell Frost Asks Witness If Jesus Would Have Had His Family Split Apart by ICE

As Twitchy reported in December, a few churches, especially around the Twin Cities, decided to get creative with their Nativity scenes. For example, one omitted the Christ child and put up a sign saying, "ICE was here." Another church said the entire Holy Family was in hiding in the church out of fear of being detained by ICE.

The House Oversight Committee held a second hearing on Wednesday on fraud and misuse of federal funds in Minnesota, and Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were back to testify. Democrats, apparently unconcerned by billions of dollars of fraud going on under the governor's nose, decided instead to ask questions about ICE and Operation Metro Surge.

Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost decided to go the stunt Nativity scene route and ask the witness, Reverend Mariah Tollgaard, if the Holy Family would be split up by ICE.

Disgusting. Rep. Maxwell Frost & "Reverend" Mariah Tollgaard make the insane claim that because Jesus, Mary & Joseph were refugees, that if they came to the US today, they'd be treated cruelly.



They were not refugees. pic.twitter.com/0tHhpyXX9g — Media Research Center (@theMRC) March 4, 2026

Unreal.

Congressman Maxwell Frost (D-FL) now asking the Dems' witness if Jesus would have had his family split apart by ICE.



She suggests he may have. She also said earlier her 8-year-old struggles to sleep at night due to fear of ICE.



This hearing is supposed to be about MN fraud. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 4, 2026

I was watching and couldn’t even stand listening to it. What an embarrassment Congress is. — Matty070 (@maryannt1534) March 4, 2026

These hearings have become a joke. I wonder why we have them at all. Dems do nothing but gripe about Trump no matter the topic. — Faye Higbee (@HigbeeDFaye) March 4, 2026

That whole line of questioning was disgusting. — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump) March 4, 2026

if an 8 year old is scared of Ice, it is because they were taught that — Kane (@RaginKane) March 4, 2026

Complete failure as a parent if her child can’t sleep because of her parents spewing hate towards ICE — ColoradoMom26 (@coloradomom26) March 4, 2026

Deflection. Same old, same old... — Shellrif (@shellrif) March 4, 2026

Democrats are all a bunch of actors and drama queens. — Christine 2.0 🇺🇸 (@ChristineI220) March 4, 2026

We are not represented by serious people. — Sean Griffin (@sgrif97852) March 4, 2026

A congressional “hearing” is a great misnomer! Everybody’s talking and nobody is hearing. Eleanor Holmes Norton could barely read the speech her staff wrote for her and didn’t ask a single question. Embarrassing. — Barbara Rush (@baliseush) March 4, 2026

This editor was wondering if this clip was from another hearing, but no, the C-SPAN chyron reads, "Alleged Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota."

@TheDemocrats are a completely unserious party — Jake Snake (@JakeSnake4321) March 4, 2026

Their attempts to use Jesus and faith to bolster their arguments when they appear to lack a solid knowledge of either is astounding. — Ali 🇺🇸 (@_Ali_Michelle_) March 4, 2026

We've been assured that Christian nationalists have overtaken white supremacists as the biggest domestic terror threat to the country. Why would Frost bring Jesus into a congressional hearing?

Jesus and his family, all Roman subjects, were free to travel throughout the Roman empire.



Why would it even become an immigration issue?



These fucking ghouls only remember religion when they think they can milk it for their theatrics. — Cupressus Occidentalis (@TheBerggeborr) March 4, 2026

