Rep. Maxwell Frost Asks Witness If Jesus Would Have Had His Family Split Apart by ICE

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 04, 2026
imgflip

As Twitchy reported in December, a few churches, especially around the Twin Cities, decided to get creative with their Nativity scenes. For example, one omitted the Christ child and put up a sign saying, "ICE was here." Another church said the entire Holy Family was in hiding in the church out of fear of being detained by ICE.

The House Oversight Committee held a second hearing on Wednesday on fraud and misuse of federal funds in Minnesota, and Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were back to testify. Democrats, apparently unconcerned by billions of dollars of fraud going on under the governor's nose, decided instead to ask questions about ICE and Operation Metro Surge.

Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost decided to go the stunt Nativity scene route and ask the witness, Reverend Mariah Tollgaard, if the Holy Family would be split up by ICE.

Unreal.

This editor was wondering if this clip was from another hearing, but no, the C-SPAN chyron reads, "Alleged Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota."

We've been assured that Christian nationalists have overtaken white supremacists as the biggest domestic terror threat to the country. Why would Frost bring Jesus into a congressional hearing?

Tags:

HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ICE KEITH ELLISON MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

