NYT Publishes Op-Ed by Guy Who Lost His Security Clearance for Leaking to Iran

As we reported on Tuesday, Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran during the Biden administration, had some thoughts about Operation Epic Fury. He said it was clear that the United States and Israel were "pyromaniacs" using Iran as "an arena for geopolitical and social experimentation." He mentioned in his X bio that he is a lecturer at Yale, but something he left out, which plenty of people were happy to remind him about, was that he lost his security clearance under the Biden administration for leaking classified documents to Iran and is under investigation by the FBI.

Naturally, The New York Times saw fit to publish an op-ed about Iran co-written by Malley.

“If the United States wants to stop plunging into Middle East wars, it needs to value its own interests more than it hates its old enemies.” @Rob_Malley and @stephenwertheim in @nytopinion https://t.co/pM9CtF8lT0 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) March 5, 2026

The New York Times gave an OpEd to a guy under FBI investigation and who lost his security clearance for leaking classified information to Iran. https://t.co/VTodmaMur7 pic.twitter.com/WdR6YcWve8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2026

But of course they did — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 5, 2026

That Rob Malley is not in prison for sedition and espionage is one of life’s great mysteries. — HIS, PHD (@PropagandaBuff) March 5, 2026

Rob Malley was an Iranian operative and placed dozens more into the Biden Administration. Everyone knew this and Biden still kept him and his underlings on. — Gerd Hansma (@gmanndo) March 5, 2026

Possibly the most discredited man in the swamp. — marie rich (@rich_marie) March 5, 2026

Malley and historian Stephen Wertheim write that it's really the United States' fault for treating Iran as an enemy for so long:

President Trump’s attack on Iran is astonishing in its audacity, aggression and lawlessness. Mr. Trump ordered strikes in the midst of negotiations with a nation that posed no remotely imminent threat to the United States. He did nothing to prepare his country for war. Now he’s offering a dizzying array of rationales and objectives, caught in a maelstrom of his own making. … Yet for all its Trumpian characteristics, this war is the logical conclusion of how the United States has long dealt with Iran. For decades, presidents have depicted the Islamic Republic not just as a pernicious presence in the Middle East but also as an intolerable danger to the United States that no diplomatic deal could redress. When politicians inflate a threat and stigmatize peaceful means of handling it, an enterprising leader will one day reach for a radical solution. That day, as Mr. Trump’s unique attributes combine with the ordinary pathologies of American foreign policy, has come. … Nevertheless, this war has emerged from more than Mr. Trump’s hubris. Iran, of course, bears ample responsibility, especially for sponsoring violent groups across the region and building nuclear capabilities. But the United States cannot escape blame. One administration after another has made it an article of faith that Iranian activities were wholly unprovoked, threatened vital U.S. interests and justified the use of force. Each of these axioms is dubious. All possessed a bipartisan pedigree.

That's it on Iran? Well, yeah, they've sponsored terrorist groups that have killed hundreds of Americans and were pursuing nuclear capabilities. But let's talk about the United States. Of course, Nicholas Kristof would repost this.

Yes, Malley is a traitor, so of course he's embraced by enemy media. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 5, 2026

Same guy you are promoting lost his security clearance for giving classified material to IRAN! 🤔



"Biden’s Iran envoy placed on leave after security clearance suspended amid investigation into possible mishandling of classified material"https://t.co/22BxdoAR7C — Terry Fahn (@terryfahn) March 5, 2026

Wow, the Iranian spy doesn’t want the regime to fall! — Samuel Stern (@RabbiSamStern) March 5, 2026

@grok does this story mention that Rob Malley had his security clearance revoked? And why? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) March 5, 2026

Publishing articles written by an Iranian spy. Perfection by the NYT. — Just Karen (@KPBeachGirl) March 5, 2026

No disclosure of Malley's ties to Iran? — Athena (@1trueathena) March 5, 2026

"Mr. Malley, a lecturer at the Yale Jackson School, served as U.S. special envoy for Iran from 2021 to 2023." That's it.

Quoting an IRGC spy.



Gutsy. — Jack Doran Jr.🇺🇸 (@jackdoranjr) March 5, 2026

"By Robert Malley" you mean the dude who is literally charged with being an Iranian spy? — George (@Rhomai0n) March 5, 2026

He's a bigger Iran-lover than Ben Rhodes and John Kerry combined.

Robert Malley? You mean the Islamic regime sycophant and possible spy? This is embarrassing even by your standards, which are already as low as they can get. — ForceAndPolicy (@Realglobalpol2) March 5, 2026

Why do you, a conventionally leftwing NYT columnist and aspiring Democrat politician, feel it helps your argument to amplify the views of a guy under investigation for being a spy for the Iranian regime? Is treason this popular on the left? — Stan Gualtieri (@Stan_Gualtieri) March 5, 2026

“Old enemies” — Spot the Lie (@LieSpot83702) March 5, 2026

Old enemies? Iran is a current enemy. — Derek (Recovering 🧀 Addict) 🇺🇲 (@DerekM121) March 5, 2026

Biden's DOJ said that Iran plotted assassinations of American politicians in 2024. They're not "old enemies" they're current enemies. https://t.co/wlp03mV5UP — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 5, 2026

The New York Times gives an op-ed on Iran to a guy under investigation for spying for Iran, and they don't disclose it. That's not surprising.

***

