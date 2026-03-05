Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Unpacks the Connection Between Trump, Epstein, and Russia
MS NOW Producer Notes That Markwayne Mullin Is the Only Senator Without a...
‘I Am Brian McGinnis’: Sen. Tim Sheehy 'Created a Million' Activists by Breaking...
Ilhan Omar Expresses Concern About What Trump's Iran Operation Is Costing Taxpayers and...
Clown Take of the Day: Jemele Hill Says Nebraska Has No Stake in...
GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to...
Democrats Blame His Fox News Republican Brother—But Fetterman’s Just Listening to Pennsylv...
Katie Couric Asks Gavin Newsom If He Has a 'Zoolander Problem' (Being 'Ridiculously...
Beto's Back... to Boost Another Loser! Hails Talarico as TX Savior – Critics...
From Pearl-Clutcher to Nazi Apologist: Tim Miller Wonders What Graham Platner's Nazi Tatto...
CNN Sparks Democrat Panic As Trump Support Surges Among Republicans
President Trump Has Replaced DHS Secretary Kristi Noem; New Chief Announced
'They Want Trump BROKEN!' Bill O'Reilly Nukes US Media Whose TDS Has Them...
Current Iranian Regime Allows CNN to Report From Tehran (and People Have Questions)

NYT Publishes Op-Ed by Guy Who Lost His Security Clearance for Leaking to Iran

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 05, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

As we reported on Tuesday, Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran during the Biden administration, had some thoughts about Operation Epic Fury. He said it was clear that the United States and Israel were "pyromaniacs" using Iran as "an arena for geopolitical and social experimentation." He mentioned in his X bio that he is a lecturer at Yale, but something he left out, which plenty of people were happy to remind him about, was that he lost his security clearance under the Biden administration for leaking classified documents to Iran and is under investigation by the FBI.

Advertisement

Naturally, The New York Times saw fit to publish an op-ed about Iran co-written by Malley.

Malley and historian Stephen Wertheim write that it's really the United States' fault for treating Iran as an enemy for so long:

President Trump’s attack on Iran is astonishing in its audacity, aggression and lawlessness. Mr. Trump ordered strikes in the midst of negotiations with a nation that posed no remotely imminent threat to the United States. He did nothing to prepare his country for war. Now he’s offering a dizzying array of rationales and objectives, caught in a maelstrom of his own making.

Yet for all its Trumpian characteristics, this war is the logical conclusion of how the United States has long dealt with Iran. For decades, presidents have depicted the Islamic Republic not just as a pernicious presence in the Middle East but also as an intolerable danger to the United States that no diplomatic deal could redress. When politicians inflate a threat and stigmatize peaceful means of handling it, an enterprising leader will one day reach for a radical solution.

That day, as Mr. Trump’s unique attributes combine with the ordinary pathologies of American foreign policy, has come.

Nevertheless, this war has emerged from more than Mr. Trump’s hubris. Iran, of course, bears ample responsibility, especially for sponsoring violent groups across the region and building nuclear capabilities. But the United States cannot escape blame. One administration after another has made it an article of faith that Iranian activities were wholly unprovoked, threatened vital U.S. interests and justified the use of force. Each of these axioms is dubious. All possessed a bipartisan pedigree.

Recommended

‘I Am Brian McGinnis’: Sen. Tim Sheehy 'Created a Million' Activists by Breaking That Marine’s Arm
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's it on Iran? Well, yeah, they've sponsored terrorist groups that have killed hundreds of Americans and were pursuing nuclear capabilities. But let's talk about the United States. Of course, Nicholas Kristof would repost this.

"Mr. Malley, a lecturer at the Yale Jackson School, served as U.S. special envoy for Iran from 2021 to 2023." That's it.

He's a bigger Iran-lover than Ben Rhodes and John Kerry combined.

Advertisement

The New York Times gives an op-ed on Iran to a guy under investigation for spying for Iran, and they don't disclose it. That's not surprising.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FBI IRAN THE NEW YORK TIMES OPERATION EPIC FURY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘I Am Brian McGinnis’: Sen. Tim Sheehy 'Created a Million' Activists by Breaking That Marine’s Arm
Brett T.
MS NOW Producer Notes That Markwayne Mullin Is the Only Senator Without a Bachelor's Degree
Brett T.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Unpacks the Connection Between Trump, Epstein, and Russia
Brett T.
Clown Take of the Day: Jemele Hill Says Nebraska Has No Stake in Border Security-Reality Check Incoming
justmindy
Ilhan Omar Expresses Concern About What Trump's Iran Operation Is Costing Taxpayers and HELLO BACKFIRE
Doug P.
GOP Holds Its Own Accountable: Kennedy's Grill Session and Trump's Anger Lead to Noem's DHS Exit
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘I Am Brian McGinnis’: Sen. Tim Sheehy 'Created a Million' Activists by Breaking That Marine’s Arm Brett T.
Advertisement