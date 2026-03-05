Spain’s MEP Is Fed Up With Women’s Bodies Being Used to Excuse Illegal...
CNN Sparks Democrat Panic As Trump Support Surges Among Republicans

Infantryman Tells Those Complaining About the US 'Ambushing' Iran to Shut Up in Great Thread

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 05, 2026
Twitchy

There are plenty of people on X crying about the United States taking out an Iranian warship with a torpedo … the first time since World War II. The same people who were stuck on the fact that Kyle Rittenhouse crossed state lines are now having the sads that we sunk a warship in international waters. We don't know from where the quote originates, but plenty of people are posting from their own accounts:

“This wasn’t warfare, it was treachery of the most disgraceful kind: an ambush carried out under the pretense of diplomacy, followed by a cold refusal to show even the most basic human decency to the dying.

It would represent a collapse of every norm that supposedly governs civilized conduct at sea.”

InfantryDort has a great thread for all of the people crying about an ambush on Iranian forces.

And what an ambush it was. 

President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are fighting to win, which is nice for a change. As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spelled out what the U.S. was willing to give in negotiations, and Iran said no.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration's peace through strength foreign policy and its successes.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY PETE HEGSETH DEPARTMENT OF WAR

