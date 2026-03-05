Infantryman Tells Those Complaining About the US 'Ambushing' Iran to Shut Up in Great Thread

There are plenty of people on X crying about the United States taking out an Iranian warship with a torpedo … the first time since World War II. The same people who were stuck on the fact that Kyle Rittenhouse crossed state lines are now having the sads that we sunk a warship in international waters. We don't know from where the quote originates, but plenty of people are posting from their own accounts:

“This wasn’t warfare, it was treachery of the most disgraceful kind: an ambush carried out under the pretense of diplomacy, followed by a cold refusal to show even the most basic human decency to the dying. It would represent a collapse of every norm that supposedly governs civilized conduct at sea.”

InfantryDort has a great thread for all of the people crying about an ambush on Iranian forces.

The act of ambushing an enemy is literally in our doctrine.



Surprise is literally a characteristic of the offense.



I’m sick of being lectured about “honorable” war by people who give lengthy Starbucks orders.



There’s nothing honorable about losing on purpose.



Shut up. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) March 5, 2026

We got “ambushed” on repeat in GWOT. I don’t have a single memory of me bitching about how unfair it was. You just fight.



We used the anger to hunt them, at least I did.



Nobody likes getting surprised in the fight.



Nobody on the field cries about it though.



It’s. The. Job. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) March 5, 2026

Any “American” complaining about ambushing is exhibiting peak hypocrisy.



The whole reason you have a f*****g country is because of insurgent-like activities.



Your ancestors shot the British from cover all the time. Largely considered “dishonorable” then.



Grow up. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) March 5, 2026

You know what’s more “dishonorable” than ambushing someone in war?



Losing. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) March 5, 2026

And what an ambush it was.

Very true. The honorable thing is to show so much force that the other side can quickly decide that it’s not in their interest to continue, sparing their civilian and military forces the pain. — Watches Win Wars (@WatchesWinWars) March 5, 2026

When faced with probable loss of life take every advantage you can. — Leonard Soares (@leonard_per) March 5, 2026

"If you find yourself in a fair fight, you didn't plan your mission properly." — GibblesNBits (@ScotWasham) March 5, 2026

For 34 years, I was taught, and then taught thousands of soldiers and Federal officers the successful principles of surprise, speed, and overwhelming violence of action. Seems to me our leaders have finally allowed our warriors to follow these principles. — Jay R (Skip) Andersen (@shootinskip) March 5, 2026

Roger that.



To close with, and destroy the enemy, at a time and place of our choosing.



It's quite simple really. — David Aidala (@MPSoldier1965) March 5, 2026

I’m not interested in a fair fight. Let’s go with comprehensive overwhelming force, and bringing our boys and girls home. — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) March 5, 2026

Reality of war:

Fairness is not a consideration. — MarcusTullius (@MarcusT86062424) March 5, 2026

It's so refreshing to see leaders emphasize winning a war and acknowledging the cost and sacrifice. The confident messaging has been great and they are not trying to appease the media and liberal critics. — LorenzoValla 📐 (@LorenzoValla16) March 5, 2026

They're angry that we're playing by their rules now instead of our old rules. Many, many of the accounts calling the attack "dishonorable" openly state their political affiliation as Socialist. — ConcernedBystander (@GreyPerson998) March 5, 2026

Ambushing? They had to know it was coming. Trump told us the day before the first strikes that he was done negotiating. What did they think would happen next? — Jo Chandler (@JoChandler45859) March 5, 2026

Warning someone for 6 months and giving him several options to avoid harm before you finally hit him is not an ambush!!! — Joey Rats 🇺🇸 (@rats_joe) March 5, 2026

Strike first - don't wait for them to strike first.



Then - don't take turns. — ArkLaTex (@ArkLaTexApp) March 5, 2026

The right way to fight is the way that wins. — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt2A) March 5, 2026

President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are fighting to win, which is nice for a change. As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spelled out what the U.S. was willing to give in negotiations, and Iran said no.

