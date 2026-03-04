Watch: 'A Sitting US Senator Just Broke the Hand of a Marine,' Antiwar Activist Wails

We thought we were under a heightened security threat, and yet crazies keep getting into hearings on Capitol Hill. As we reported on Tuesday, an ICE Watch agitator had to be dragged out of a hearing by Capitol police where Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services was holding a hearing when Capitol police, with assistance from Sen. Tim Sheehy, dragged an antiwar activist and Green Party candidate out the door. Listen to his little friends crying, "A sitting U.S. senator just broke the hand of a Marine!"

Senator Sheehy joined Capitol Police in lifting up and ejecting anti war protestor Brian McGinnis from a SASC subcommittee hearing. McGinnis is a Green Party candidate running for Senate in N.C. An antiwar activist filmed the video below: pic.twitter.com/0dVA0ORWXQ — Alan He (@alanhe) March 4, 2026

"His hand! His hand!" All he had to do was let go.

Sheehy was a Navy Seal. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 4, 2026

Good for Senator Sheehy. — Peanut Buster Parfait (@mrtnfan) March 4, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) took matters into his own hands and PERSONALLY helped Capitol Police EJECT a protestor who was railing against Trump's Iran strikes



He plays no games! 🔥pic.twitter.com/QDRnCisYxH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

That’s awesome. Sheehy is a stud. From my home state of Montana. — Kay Mortensen (@kayLsibley) March 4, 2026

Montana boys don’t screw around. — VirginiaCottage (@CottageVirginia) March 4, 2026

He dishonors the uniform he once earned by turning it into a prop for anti-war activism. It's disrespectful to active-duty troops risking their lives right now. — Edamommy (@Edamommy03) March 4, 2026

That’s no Marine — PamelaG (@PamelaUSofA) March 4, 2026

The fake drama screaming in the background annoys the shit out of me — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) March 4, 2026

Sheehy's a legend for this. Tired of these disruptions, love seeing a senator actually do something. — Maria Rose (@MariaRose000) March 4, 2026

We're used to complaining about our representatives getting nothing done, so bonus points to Sheehy for lending a hand.

