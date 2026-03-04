Watch: 'A Sitting US Senator Just Broke the Hand of a Marine,' Antiwar Activist Wails

RFK Jr. Raises Alarm Over Weed Killer Residue in Food as Billions Paid...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on March 04, 2026
Meme screenshot

We thought we were under a heightened security threat, and yet crazies keep getting into hearings on Capitol Hill. As we reported on Tuesday, an ICE Watch agitator had to be dragged out of a hearing by Capitol police where Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services was holding a hearing when Capitol police, with assistance from Sen. Tim Sheehy, dragged an antiwar activist and Green Party candidate out the door. Listen to his little friends crying, "A sitting U.S. senator just broke the hand of a Marine!"

"His hand! His hand!" All he had to do was let go. 

We're used to complaining about our representatives getting nothing done, so bonus points to Sheehy for lending a hand.

