RFK Jr. Raises Alarm Over Weed Killer Residue in Food as Billions Paid...
Confident CNN Reporter Gets Community Noted After Trying to School Sen. Fetterman on...
Watch: 'A Sitting US Senator Just Broke the Hand of a Marine,' Antiwar...
Rep. Maxwell Frost Asks Witness If Jesus Would Have Had His Family Split...
Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Tells Angel Families He's Sorry for Their Losses, BUT......
Karoline Leavitt Spells Out the Offer Iranian Leadership Unwisely Declined Before Being El...
Dem Tells OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE Chair That Investigating Billions in MN Fraud Is a...
Joe and Mika Celebrate Jasmine Crockett's Career Going Down in Flames
Karoline Leavitt Absolutely Destroys Kaitlan Collins in Epic WH Takedown – CNN's Smear...
VIP
Jim Acosta Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Accusing Pete Hegseth of Creating...
Watching Tim Walz Squirm Under Brandon Gill’s Cross-Examination Is the Closest Thing We’ve...
Brian Stelter Says Hegseth Injected Partisan Politics Into the Iran Briefing With This...
Nancy Mace Owns Tampon Tim Walz: Can't Define a Woman, But Sure Can...
BOOM! Quiet Death: Pete Hegseth Reveals US Sub Torpedoed Iranian Warship – Epic...

Tim Walz Allegedly NUKED 'MAGA Witch Hunt' by Declaring There Are No Somalis in the Epstein Files

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 04, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz testified on Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee about billions of dollars in fraud in his state that went on right under his nose. As we reported earlier, Walz went full deer-in-the-headlights when Rep. Jim Jordan asked him why he lied about why he resumed taxpayer payments to Somali fraudsters at Feeding Our Future, which took in millions to distribute meals that were never distributed.

Advertisement

Leftist X account CALL TO ACTIVISM saw things differently, and it claimed that Walz both curb-stomped and nuked the "entire racist witch hunt MAGA circus" with one sentence: "If we're going to condemn folks, there's no Somalis in the Epstein files."

Recommended

Watch: 'A Sitting US Senator Just Broke the Hand of a Marine,' Antiwar Activist Wails
Brett T.
Advertisement

And a NUKE.

He's doing great, guys.

***

 


Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tim Walz. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch: 'A Sitting US Senator Just Broke the Hand of a Marine,' Antiwar Activist Wails
Brett T.
Confident CNN Reporter Gets Community Noted After Trying to School Sen. Fetterman on War Declarations
Doug P.
Karoline Leavitt Absolutely Destroys Kaitlan Collins in Epic WH Takedown – CNN's Smear Game Exposed
justmindy
Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Tells Angel Families He's Sorry for Their Losses, BUT... (THIS is Disgusting)
Doug P.
Rep. Maxwell Frost Asks Witness If Jesus Would Have Had His Family Split Apart by ICE
Brett T.
Watching Tim Walz Squirm Under Brandon Gill’s Cross-Examination Is the Closest Thing We’ve Had to Justice
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch: 'A Sitting US Senator Just Broke the Hand of a Marine,' Antiwar Activist Wails Brett T.
Advertisement