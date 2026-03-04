Tim Walz Allegedly NUKED 'MAGA Witch Hunt' by Declaring There Are No Somalis in the Epstein Files

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz testified on Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee about billions of dollars in fraud in his state that went on right under his nose. As we reported earlier, Walz went full deer-in-the-headlights when Rep. Jim Jordan asked him why he lied about why he resumed taxpayer payments to Somali fraudsters at Feeding Our Future, which took in millions to distribute meals that were never distributed.

Leftist X account CALL TO ACTIVISM saw things differently, and it claimed that Walz both curb-stomped and nuked the "entire racist witch hunt MAGA circus" with one sentence: "If we're going to condemn folks, there's no Somalis in the Epstein files."

🚨OMGGG!!! Tim Walz just curb-stomped and NUKED the entire racist witch hunt MAGA circus with one sentence.



"There's no Somalian folks in the Epstein files." pic.twitter.com/uETcTXXN4o — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 4, 2026

Yeah. Even Epstein was like “These people are too weird for me.” — Ron Rule (@ronrule) March 4, 2026

Why are you defending the massive Somali fraud and the men who allowed it to happen? I can't understand that at all. — Ultra MAGA Deplorable Deb 🇺🇸 (@DebraMMason1) March 4, 2026

Curb-stomped and NUKED? What, with a red herring non-sequitur deflection? — No Man (@NoMan17863587) March 4, 2026

Tim is getting dog walked. This is pathetic, even for you. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) March 4, 2026

Wow, if this hearing were about the Epstein files that statement may matter. — Ginger Chin (@GingerChin) March 4, 2026

Boy by mentioning something totally unrelated to anything he sure showed eveyone. 🤡 — SatoriVerdure (@SatoriVerdure) March 4, 2026

To be fair, the reason they weren’t in there is because they were busy defrauding taxpayers, which is a pretty busy job — Kurus (@kuruscam) March 4, 2026

We're talking about the fraud though. Hope this helps. — theRealKielbasa (@TheRealKielbasa) March 4, 2026

No one in the Epstein files has bilked billions from taxpayers in MN. So there is that. — No Amnesty....Not Now! Not EVER!!! (@rinoh8ter) March 4, 2026

If a significant percentage of Somali residents are on public assistance as reported, they couldn’t afford to be in the Epstein files. Maybe if Epstein had known about the fraud, things would have been different. — DA (@DouglasAthas) March 4, 2026

That’s a curb stomp? — Billy the Electrician (@StreetGlider770) March 4, 2026

And a NUKE.

He's doing great, guys.

