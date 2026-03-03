The Atlantic Wonders If a Bearded Pete Buttigieg Can Convince America He’s a Man of the People

Don't think we haven't noticed. Ever since President Donald Trump was elected to a second term and a bearded JD Vance was elected vice president, Democrats have been growing their facial hair. Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Chris Murphy, and Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are now sporting beards.

Speaking of Buttigieg, The Atlantic must have wanted to give his 2028 campaign a boost, even though he's polling at zero percent with black voters. Buttigieg's hurdle to overcome? Perhaps he's too well-educated to connect with white, male voters. Will the beard help spur a "Dudes for Buttigieg" uprising?

Pete Buttigieg—the Harvard graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and McKinsey alum—now has a beard and a splitting maul, @gcaw reports. Can he convince America he’s a man of the people? https://t.co/Em5eYkBgVf — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) March 3, 2026

No.

No. Next question? — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) March 3, 2026

Graeme Wood writes:

Worse than being underused, however, is being used in a campaign destined for failure. In 2024, Kamala Harris contemplated choosing Buttigieg as her running mate, then decided it was too “risky” to bring a gay man onto the ticket. “We were already asking a lot of America,” she wrote in her memoir. In a rare lack of grace, Buttigieg has never thanked her for that sleight: Being passed over has left Buttigieg the most prominent Biden stalwart to remain viable as candidate for the Democratic nomination in 2028. … Later we dropped the kids at camp, then visited Pete’s in-laws’ property. Chasten’s parents, Terry and Sherri, help with child care and design and sell Christmas wreaths out of a barn—an occupation that rates a solid 10 out of 10 on the Norman Rockwell scale. Then came lunch at a shop that sold Cornish pasties—an empanada-like savory food, “quintessentially a UP thing,” Pete said, referring to the Upper Peninsula, because “you can take them camping or hunting.” We stopped at a bakery to pick up hamburger buns. The day ended with the same kid-related disarray that it began with: a cherry cone at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream, a rustic scoop shop that no less an authority than Good Morning America named the best in the country in 2008.

He has a beard, an axe (“Technically,” Pete said, “it is a splitting maul.”), and likes ice cream. And he was brave enough to get cherry and not his old boss' favorite, chocolate chocolate chip. He's his own man.

Rugged Lumberjack Pete sits at authentic rustic diner awaiting a heaping breakfast plate of carburetors, while Annie Leibovitz captures him in a moment of deep reflection https://t.co/52OgDhd5we pic.twitter.com/Unz6GxyyQQ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 3, 2026

The Atlantic brought a professional photographer along with them on their day out with Buttigieg.

Not since Corky St. Claire has anyone embodied the true spirit of the butch American working man pic.twitter.com/4rSezx5Kj2 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 3, 2026

He did wear a hard hat and goggles one time.

I don't know what political consultants need to hear this, but there are a lot of flyover working class people who'd happily vote for a wildly flamboyant small government swish over a hairy backwoods he-man commie — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 3, 2026

I asked grok and Gemini "make this manlier." Gemini associates tattoos with manliness. Here is the first try and when I prompted "even manlier." pic.twitter.com/LpjXC2SUxH — Renna (@RennaW) March 3, 2026

That will be his official presidential portrait after he's sworn in.

You guys keep trying to make the least masculine men into “manly men”all while telling us masculinity is toxic. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 3, 2026

He can’t convince me he’s a man, period. So I’d say no. — Potential Spam (@corrcomm) March 3, 2026

Buttigieg is the poster boy (along with Ezra Klein) for leftist technocratic failure. Every credential listed here is irrelevant. He real world track record ranges from indifference to incompetence. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) March 3, 2026

Nope. It’s all theater, like the time he had his servants pull the bike out of the suv so he could fake ride to work. He’s a fraud. He has accomplished nothing. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) March 3, 2026

This worked so well for Walz lmao — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 3, 2026

This just broke the cringe meter. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) March 3, 2026

Oh yeah! Nothing says “manly” more than an effeminate, skinny guy with a beard who “chest-feeds”… — Cobia-Actual (@AtxCobia) March 3, 2026

Zero chance you can brand this guy into Woke JD, even with the beard. Give it up. — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) March 3, 2026

Gayest caption ever — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 3, 2026

I prefer to remember the happy times. pic.twitter.com/7RVZx0IXBo — Tom Canaday (@Tom_in_SFCA) March 3, 2026

Not with that resume, nor with the policy, values, and overall demeanor.



I mean you guys can actually pack it up on this one. — RexAmericanus (@CoryMyres) March 3, 2026

It's Pete Buttigieg … but with a beard! He and Chasten should go pheasant hunting with Tim Walz.

***

