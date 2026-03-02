NYT’s Peter Baker Seems Upset Trump Didn't Rush Back to the Oval Office to Announce Iran Strikes

'Going to Be HILARIOUS'! Trump Announces a FIRST in His 2 Terms (Have...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 02, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

President Donald Trump apparently announced Operation Epic Fury to America the wrong way. As we reported on Saturday, one journalist was upset that the president wore a baseball cap that read USA to make the announcement. Sadly, he's joined in that sentiment by National Review's Jim Geraghty:

The post continues:

… own, posted to the social media platform you own. And take off your “USA” cap.

Or did Trump even make an announcement at all? Bulwark founder and publisher Sarah Longwell and others don't seem to think so.

New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker noted that Trump did not rush back to the Oval Office to make his statement, but instead attended a glitzy fundraiser.

And he wore a USA cap.

Trump is always disappointing Baker. We feel bad for him.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

