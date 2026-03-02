NYT’s Peter Baker Seems Upset Trump Didn't Rush Back to the Oval Office to Announce Iran Strikes

President Donald Trump apparently announced Operation Epic Fury to America the wrong way. As we reported on Saturday, one journalist was upset that the president wore a baseball cap that read USA to make the announcement. Sadly, he's joined in that sentiment by National Review's Jim Geraghty:

If you are the commander in chief, and you make the decision to launch widespread military operations that are destined to include American casualties, you have a duty and obligation to address the American people beyond an eight-minute address from the private luxury club you… pic.twitter.com/bzxfZkY8NW — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 2, 2026

The post continues:

… own, posted to the social media platform you own. And take off your “USA” cap.

Or did Trump even make an announcement at all? Bulwark founder and publisher Sarah Longwell and others don't seem to think so.

Amazing that the President of the United States doesn’t feel the need to speak to Americans today. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) March 1, 2026

Trump gave an Oval Office address after Charlie Kirk was killed … but still hasn’t bothered to explain to Americans why he started a war with Iran https://t.co/hhTU0v4ZPW — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) March 1, 2026

New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker noted that Trump did not rush back to the Oval Office to make his statement, but instead attended a glitzy fundraiser.

After Trump launched a new war on Iran, he did not rush back to the White House or make an Oval Office address to rally the nation as other presidents have done. He stayed at Mar-a-Lago to attend a glitzy political fundraiser. @KannoYoungs https://t.co/OZgWtprJ13 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 1, 2026

And he wore a USA cap.

You know we have the video of the live address, right? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 1, 2026

Why did Trump have to “rush back to the White House,” Peter? 🤔 — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) March 1, 2026

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) March 2, 2026

I guess you weren't invited? — Jim Thompson (@JimmySportToons) March 2, 2026

If President Trump did as other presidents have done, the Ayatollah would still be in power. https://t.co/kapqDN15K5 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 1, 2026

Cope super hard — Dora Etoile (@DoraDuRoi) March 2, 2026

Once again Trump has not lived up to Peter Bakers standards, Trump won’t play the performative role Democrats demand @peterbakernyt is not happy.🥺 — Harry (@harrytpk) March 1, 2026

Ah yes, the longstanding "Wartime speeches must be done from the Oval Office" law of 1842.



Impeach! — Eryk the Red (@Eryk_the_Red) March 1, 2026

He addressed the nation immediately at 3:00 am. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) March 1, 2026

As hard as Trump is trying, he just cannot impress Peter. — AmpuTexan (@AmpuTexan) March 1, 2026

I’m really surprised he didn’t call you. Must be an oversight — ST (@st15935966) March 2, 2026

He knows how to delegate and lets his people do waht they all agreed needs to be done. — Jerry Todd (@stablevortex) March 2, 2026

He didn't launch a "war." Get your facts straight. — Merry Texas (@merrytexas) March 2, 2026

Would it have mattered to you? No, not really, right? — Rudy Schulz (@RudySchulz1) March 1, 2026

Trump is always disappointing Baker. We feel bad for him.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

