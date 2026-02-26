Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien Teen to the State of the Union as His Guest

VIP
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on February 26, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Some Democrats boycotted President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, appearing at either the "People's State of the Union" or the "State of the Swamp" event, which featured Robert De Niro and the Portland Frog Brigade, a bunch of Antifa members who dress up in inflatable costumes to appear harmless.

Other Democrats brought stunt guests. Rep. Ilhan Omar brought as her guest a woman who went viral in the media after ICE pulled her from her car, which was blocking an ICE operation, after she refused several orders to step out of the car. She was "forcibly removed" from the address for, according to Omar, standing silently. Others brought Jeffrey Epstein victims, or the relatives of those who testified they weren't victims.

Rep. Seth Moulton brought one of his "constituents" into the State of the Union, an illegal alien teen who watched the address from Moulton's office, allegedly after being intimidated by the security presence at the address.

"… MEANINGLESS."

Did he have to show an ID? We've heard they're next-to-impossible to get.

Agreed. This was a massive security failure. But it was a stunt that brought Moulton some attention. It just goes to underscore the Democrats' refusal to stand for prioritizing American citizens over illegals.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

