VIP
From Olympic Glory to Miami Mayhem: Team USA Owns the Night at E11EVEN,...
LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Daily Wire Found College Students Who Had Negative Reviews of Trump's SOTU Speech...
60 Minutes Debunks Trump's Claim That White Crosses Marked Burial Sites of South...
Mayor Zohran Mamdani Has Seen the Videos of 'Kids' Pelting Police Officers With...
Woke Hockey Writer Demands Men's Gold Medalists Grovel Over Trump's Joke – Gets...
Canada Calls It 'Cope' — We Call It Facts: We Beat You at...
Gold Medal in Hockey, But Zero Apologies for Triggering John Pavlovitz
Bloomberg Contributor's Silver Medal Virtue Signal Gets Absolutely Torched by Americans
Judge Rules That ICE Agents Violate the Fourth Amendment by Making Arrests While...
US Women's Hockey Team Offered 'Real Celebration' in Las Vegas by Famous Feminist...
Democrats Pounce: NPR Reports the DOJ Hid Epstein Files of Trump Sexually Abusing...
Lefties RAGE at Governor Abigail Spanberger for Giving Democrats' SOTU Rebuttal From Slave...
Designated Survivor: The New Ultimate Excuse for Skipping Anything – Thanks, Rep. Thompson

Woman Steals Ambulance, Loads It With Gas Cans, and Drives Into DHS Building

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on February 24, 2026
Meme

Last week, police in Idaho reported that an ambulance had been stolen, loaded with staged gas cans, and driven into a DHS office. Police believed the incident was an attempt to commit arson and kill DHS agents. Now, a 43-year-old mother has been arrested.

Advertisement

KTVB reports:

The Meridian Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of a Boise woman in connection with last week’s stolen ambulance crash into the Portico North building in Meridian.

Police identified the suspect as Sarah Elizabeth George, 43, of Boise during a Monday, Feb. 23 press conference.

Police said George was arrested earlier that day after what investigators described as five days of intensive work, including canvassing, reviewing surveillance footage, following leads, and using technological analysis to identify her.

George faces federal charges of Attempted Destruction of Federal Property by Fire and Malicious Destruction of Property Used in or Affecting Interstate Commerce by Fire.

Authorities said George drove the ambulance into the Portico North building. Investigators believe she intended to set the building on fire but fled when first responders arrived.

Recommended

LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Advertisement

As we reported last week, footage was released out of Kansas City of a woman pouring a canister of lighter fluid on a burning building that had been rumored to be a potential ICE detention center. However, the owner of the property said there were no negotiations with the government.

***

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE IDAHO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Daily Wire Found College Students Who Had Negative Reviews of Trump's SOTU Speech (Just 1 Problem)
Doug P.
Woke Hockey Writer Demands Men's Gold Medalists Grovel Over Trump's Joke – Gets Roasted Instead
justmindy
60 Minutes Debunks Trump's Claim That White Crosses Marked Burial Sites of South African Farmers
Brett T.
Democrats Pounce: NPR Reports the DOJ Hid Epstein Files of Trump Sexually Abusing a Minor
Brett T.
Canada Calls It 'Cope' — We Call It Facts: We Beat You at Hockey... and We'd Smoke You in WWIII Too
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

LIVE: Let the Democrat Shrieking BEGIN! President Trump to Deliver EPIC Fourth SOTU
Advertisement