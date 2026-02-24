Woman Steals Ambulance, Loads It With Gas Cans, and Drives Into DHS Building

Last week, police in Idaho reported that an ambulance had been stolen, loaded with staged gas cans, and driven into a DHS office. Police believed the incident was an attempt to commit arson and kill DHS agents. Now, a 43-year-old mother has been arrested.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: 43-year-old Anti-ICE Mommy arrested for stealing an ambulance, loading it up with gas cans and driving it into a DHS office in Idaho in act of Domestic Terror to kill ICE.



AGAIN: a direct result of the continued “Nazi” rhetoric and demonization of ICE by Democrats. https://t.co/3LOyYRT7pY pic.twitter.com/phd4n03dvT — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) February 24, 2026

What the hell. — Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) February 24, 2026

KTVB reports:

The Meridian Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of a Boise woman in connection with last week’s stolen ambulance crash into the Portico North building in Meridian. Police identified the suspect as Sarah Elizabeth George, 43, of Boise during a Monday, Feb. 23 press conference. Police said George was arrested earlier that day after what investigators described as five days of intensive work, including canvassing, reviewing surveillance footage, following leads, and using technological analysis to identify her. … George faces federal charges of Attempted Destruction of Federal Property by Fire and Malicious Destruction of Property Used in or Affecting Interstate Commerce by Fire. … Authorities said George drove the ambulance into the Portico North building. Investigators believe she intended to set the building on fire but fled when first responders arrived.

Now let's see if they even prosecute her. — Cecilia Glennon (@CeciliaGlennon) February 24, 2026

Lock her away forever — Just the gardner (@justthegardner) February 24, 2026

These people do not need to be walking our streets any longer — Accountability Warrior 💪💥💪 (@BeAccountable4u) February 24, 2026

White women….am I right 😂 — CFO-Don Julio (@98centsorless) February 24, 2026

The rhetoric is a factor. Revolution is the catalyst. — BnCanceld (@uknowwhy222) February 24, 2026

It's creating all of these Bernardine Dohrn and Bill Ayers. — St. Michael, the Archangel (@aveng_angel) February 24, 2026

Has U2 or Springsteen written a song about her yet? — BigChinoDon (@BigChinoDon) February 24, 2026

My favorite fact on this one is that she left her credit card receipts for the gas in the vehicle. — MrGrenade McBoom (@MrgrenadeMcBoom) February 24, 2026

She needs to be charged FEDERALLY with domestic terrorism charges!



Send a MESSAGE to these people that this is NOT acceptable behavior! — CapBipto (@CapBipto) February 24, 2026

Let me guess, she is just a mom right? — Darth_Canadian (@CanadianDarth) February 24, 2026

As we reported last week, footage was released out of Kansas City of a woman pouring a canister of lighter fluid on a burning building that had been rumored to be a potential ICE detention center. However, the owner of the property said there were no negotiations with the government.

***

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.