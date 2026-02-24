US Women's Hockey Team Offered 'Real Celebration' in Las Vegas by Famous Feminist Flavor Flav

Judge Rules That ICE Agents Violate the Fourth Amendment by Making Arrests While...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 24, 2026
Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File

The U.S. men's Olympic hockey team defeated Canada on Sunday to bring home the gold. It's Tuesday now, and the media-created "backlash" against the "self-absorbed scumbag misogynists" playing for the men's team is still going strong in the media. Keith Olbermann called them that and declared the women's team patriots for turning down an invitation to the White House. The women's team made it clear in a statement that they were "honored" and "sincerely grateful" for the recognition, but had academic and professional commitments to attend to. Some of these young women have missed a month playing with their NCAA teams.

The New York Post reports that Flavor Flav, the designated clown in the critically acclaimed rap group Public Enemy, and reality TV show star. On VH1's "The Flavor of Love," Flav began his love journey by meeting 20 women at a mansion, and by Episode 2 was spending 10 minutes in the hot tub with each of the 15 remaining contestants.

Oh, and in 2012, Flav was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and battery in a case involving his fiancée.

Now there's a patriot and a feminist. We hope to read editorials and opinion pieces about it.

The New York Post reports:

If they can’t make it to the White House maybe they’ll consider Sin City.

Rapper and music icon Flavor Flav stepped up for the gold-medal-winning United States women’s hockey team after their overtime win over Canada to offer them a celebration after they declined an invitation to the White House due to scheduling conflicts.

“If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite … I’ll host them in Las Vegas. Do some nice dinners, shows, and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real,” he posted on his social media account.

Everyone can relax now. The women will have some nice dinners, shows, and good times. Flavor Flav 2028?

The point is that a woman-beater rapper/reality show host has shown more class than the president. We'll see how many of the women's team really did have prior commitments and how many show up for Flav's reception.

***

