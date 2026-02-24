US Women's Hockey Team Offered 'Real Celebration' in Las Vegas by Famous Feminist Flavor Flav

The U.S. men's Olympic hockey team defeated Canada on Sunday to bring home the gold. It's Tuesday now, and the media-created "backlash" against the "self-absorbed scumbag misogynists" playing for the men's team is still going strong in the media. Keith Olbermann called them that and declared the women's team patriots for turning down an invitation to the White House. The women's team made it clear in a statement that they were "honored" and "sincerely grateful" for the recognition, but had academic and professional commitments to attend to. Some of these young women have missed a month playing with their NCAA teams.

The New York Post reports that Flavor Flav, the designated clown in the critically acclaimed rap group Public Enemy, and reality TV show star. On VH1's "The Flavor of Love," Flav began his love journey by meeting 20 women at a mansion, and by Episode 2 was spending 10 minutes in the hot tub with each of the 15 remaining contestants.

Oh, and in 2012, Flav was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and battery in a case involving his fiancée.

Flavor Flav offers 'real celebration' in Las Vegas for US women's hockey team after rejecting Trump invite https://t.co/4GWMPsbMi5 pic.twitter.com/NVB14s3GXC — New York Post (@nypost) February 24, 2026

Now there's a patriot and a feminist. We hope to read editorials and opinion pieces about it.

The New York Post reports:

If they can’t make it to the White House maybe they’ll consider Sin City. Rapper and music icon Flavor Flav stepped up for the gold-medal-winning United States women’s hockey team after their overtime win over Canada to offer them a celebration after they declined an invitation to the White House due to scheduling conflicts. “If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite … I’ll host them in Las Vegas. Do some nice dinners, shows, and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real,” he posted on his social media account.

Everyone can relax now. The women will have some nice dinners, shows, and good times. Flavor Flav 2028?

Ah yes. The elderly man who had women compete on a cable television show to be his concubine. Marvelous. https://t.co/k8lO23fJep — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 24, 2026

Reading the article, he basically says if someone else will pay for most of it then he would be happy to host them.



Feels a smidge more self-serving at that point. — Scott B (@Devils73) February 24, 2026

If this doesn’t scream feminism idk what does — gravy (@GravyGG) February 24, 2026

I am glad the women will be able to celebrate with dignity and class. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) February 24, 2026

Flavor Flav is like 65 years old.



Do people on the US women's hockey team even know who he is?



He hasn't been relevant in the hip hop scene for decades. — Market Intelligence 📈🔎 (@Marketintel_x) February 24, 2026

The point is that a woman-beater rapper/reality show host has shown more class than the president. We'll see how many of the women's team really did have prior commitments and how many show up for Flav's reception.

***

