Newsom’s Memoir Shows the Insecurity of Growing Up Next to Immense Privilege Was Prep for Politics

We've already called out The Atlantic once today for Tom Nichols' piece on how, since President Donald Trump's reelection, Republicans "have deployed ever more Nazi imagery and rhetoric, and espoused ideas associated with the Nazi Party."

Advertisement

The Atlantic's Helen Lewis has allegedly read Gov. Gavin Newsom's memoir and concluded that knowing that being adjacent to immense privilege could be taken away at any moment made him insecure, and that insecurity is great preparation for a 2028 run.

Gavin Newsom’s “Young Man in a Hurry” is a memoir about growing up next to immense privilege while knowing that it could be taken away at any moment—and this insecurity might be the perfect preparation for American politics, @helenlewis argues: https://t.co/XroxBqSQmd — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) February 24, 2026

Lewis writes:

In Dreams From My Father, Obama’s sense of outsiderishness comes from his skin color, which made him an oddity in Hawaii and Harvard. Young Man in a Hurry substitutes status anxiety for race. This is a memoir about growing up next to immense privilege, thanks to the Newsom family’s friendship with the oil-rich Gettys, while knowing that it could be taken away at any moment. This insecurity might be the perfect preparation for American politics, where navigating relationships with big-money donors without letting them own you is an essential skill. … In his description of the Gettys, Newsom reminds me of Tom Wambsgans, of HBO’s Succession, who marries into the powerful Roy family and only narrowly dodges being made the fall guy for a corporate scandal, because a son-in-law is not as important as a son. There’s also an echo of the Prince Harry of Spare, who realizes that the British royal family will always choose to protect his brother, the future king, over him.

Without the Gettys, Newsom would be eating frozen lasagna and macaroni and cheese.

Growing up in intense privilege while knowing that the rules don't apply to him.



Fixed it for you. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 24, 2026

Gavin "I Grew Up Poor" Newsom was in the SF Chronicle 1991 "Children of the Rich" pic.twitter.com/zhFE8vsN3Y — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

Truly an inspiration to all wealthy, privileged, insecure individuals seeking to safeguard their fortune. — Joseph Mallozzi 🏴‍☠️ (@BaronDestructo) February 24, 2026

Oh yes so relatable. We all traveled with the Gettys on safari and met the king of Spain. — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) February 24, 2026

Oh the struggle! Poor Gavin! 😂 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) February 24, 2026

He must’ve been so afraid of losing his rich privilege. What a rough road for him to travel. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) February 24, 2026

Apparently the Democrat base is clamoring for an entitled white guy who is afraid he will lose his money and privilege. — Downs Report (@jamesmdowns) February 24, 2026

“Sure, my parents were multimillionaires but we fried okra every Saturday and watched Sanford and Son religiously.” pic.twitter.com/yh5ZezRz9m — Mitchell Gant (@BilyarskEnterer) February 24, 2026

"Immense privilege being taken away" , the oppression that Gavin Newsom had to endure . 🫣🤣 — Janmar Kaczynski (@JanmarKaczynski) February 24, 2026

Advertisement

A very privileged dude growing up with immensely privileged dudes who thought of him as family and gave him investment cash for every venture he pleased. Yeah, uniquely qualified. — Scarlett Evans🇺🇸 (@AresofRome) February 24, 2026

Gavin is trying to convince everyone his silver spoon life was actually simply "silver plated" and he had to fight the stigma of having to live the silver spoon lie that tore him apart inside because it prevented him from hanging out with "lesser" people. — Erick Robertson (@PorkchopSAR) February 24, 2026

I’m waiting for him tell the tale of how in his inspiration for Plump Jack Estate Winery in the Napa Valley was born from his love of grape drink as an child growing up in Compton. — Rick Pereria (@RickPereria) February 24, 2026

"The dominant colors of this memoir are black and gold. Black for the Getty oil, but also the intense darkness of Newsom’s family background," Lewis writes.

***

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.