Father, Son Blast School Board for School Handling Out Hijabs, Qurans on World Hijab Day

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 24, 2026
Twitchy

We all know that hanging the Ten Commandments in a public school is a big no-no. We can't mix religion with state-run schools. However, the school board of the Wiley Independent School District in Texas got an earful from both a 12-year-old student and an angry father about the school's observance of World Hijab Day. They say students were given hijabs, Qurans, and pamphlets on Sharia law. Heck, we just reported about a woman who filed a report with Child Protective Services because high school kids attended an event sponsored by Turning Point USA.

Here's the very eloquent 12-year-old:

The post continues:

… religious materials that were handed out to students during the lunch period. The following materials were handed out hijabs, Qurans, and Sharia law pamphlets.

— Even if participation was voluntary, handing out religious texts and items during school hours raises questions about whether that crosses the line from education into religion. That is something many families, including mine, are uncomfortable with.”

Dad was a little less composed.

The post continues:

… said ‘she loved it.’ All caps. One year to the day later on World Hijab Day, they're putting our girls in Sharia. They're passing out Sharia pamphlets, hijabs, Qurans, understanding Islam, understanding Sharia

“Sharia treats half of this room like sh*t and these women are not sh*t. This is not a Muslim nation”

Uh oh, sounds like another Christian Nationalist, the current bogeyman to the Left.

Meanwhile, in the U.K., this woman wants more schools to have girls wear hijabs so they can learn what it is to live in that everyday experience for Muslims:

Great Britain's already been conquered. We need to make sure that Texas isn't next.

***

