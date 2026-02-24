Father, Son Blast School Board for School Handling Out Hijabs, Qurans on World Hijab Day

We all know that hanging the Ten Commandments in a public school is a big no-no. We can't mix religion with state-run schools. However, the school board of the Wiley Independent School District in Texas got an earful from both a 12-year-old student and an angry father about the school's observance of World Hijab Day. They say students were given hijabs, Qurans, and pamphlets on Sharia law. Heck, we just reported about a woman who filed a report with Child Protective Services because high school kids attended an event sponsored by Turning Point USA.

Here's the very eloquent 12-year-old:

12 year old boy speaks out against Muslims handing out “hijabs, Qurans and Sharia law pamphlets” at a public school



“I'm a 12 year old resident of Farmersville, Texas. I understand that the outside organization was approved to be on campus. However, I am concerned about the… pic.twitter.com/SOMuYT9Uno — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 19, 2026

The post continues:

… religious materials that were handed out to students during the lunch period. The following materials were handed out hijabs, Qurans, and Sharia law pamphlets. — Even if participation was voluntary, handing out religious texts and items during school hours raises questions about whether that crosses the line from education into religion. That is something many families, including mine, are uncomfortable with.”

Dad was a little less composed.

The father of the 12 year old boy that spoke out against Muslims handing out Sharia Law pamphlets, Hijabs and Qurans in a Texas school also speaks out



“America is a Christian nation — The principal 1 year ago, the principal on the same day World Hijab Day, wore that hijab and… pic.twitter.com/z9sKfNWwo6 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 24, 2026

The post continues:

… said ‘she loved it.’ All caps. One year to the day later on World Hijab Day, they're putting our girls in Sharia. They're passing out Sharia pamphlets, hijabs, Qurans, understanding Islam, understanding Sharia “Sharia treats half of this room like sh*t and these women are not sh*t. This is not a Muslim nation”

Uh oh, sounds like another Christian Nationalist, the current bogeyman to the Left.

"Goodybags" being handed out to high school kids in Texas.



Containing Korans, hijabs and pamphlets on Sharia Law.



The USA is being Islamic colonised and they're targeting the young, as always!

pic.twitter.com/0yKW4vaitr — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) February 24, 2026

Meanwhile, in the U.K., this woman wants more schools to have girls wear hijabs so they can learn what it is to live in that everyday experience for Muslims:

"I was wondering if we could get every Child to wear a Hijab so they can experience the culture."



In Wales which is 94% White the people in charge want all School Children to start try wearing a Hijab.



These people are legit clinically insane. pic.twitter.com/nE8HkdmVvc — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 7, 2026

Great Britain's already been conquered. We need to make sure that Texas isn't next.

***

