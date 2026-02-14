Get this … Turning Point USA held an event to set up a chapter at a Maryland high school, and this boomer went to the school board and told the members they were mandated to report the event to Child Protective Services, as she had. "Students are widely recognized as vulnerable populations, they are in critical developmental stages, and especially susceptible to influence," she says. Now ask her what she thinks about schools transing kids without their parents' knowledge and if minors can consent to "gender-affirming care."

🚨 SHOCKING: Woman Testifies: Shut Down TPUSA Club, Send Conservative Students to Child Protective Services



Nancy Krause in Calvert County, Maryland reported students to Child Protective Services because they started a Turning Point USA Club America (TPUSA) chapter.



TPUSA… pic.twitter.com/fU7K3kwkQS — Mark Fisher (@fisher4maryland) February 14, 2026

The post continues:

… high-school chapters (Club America) are student-led groups focused on entrepreneurship, limited government & traditional American values. But, that didn’t stop Ms. Krause from labeling participation "abuse" because she views normal conservative ideas as inherently harmful. Her level of fanaticism used to be fringe -- but has become all too common with the ‘Left’. Let’s be clear: This isn't about protecting kids — it's about silencing conservative voices. Watch the video below to see what happened. Parents, students, and patriots: Share this if you stand with free thought in our schools. Let's protect the next generation from ideological bullying.

She's the uber-Karen. We'd love to hear her thoughts on schools allowing anti-ICE walkouts by children, sometimes even elementary school children, without their parents' knowledge or consent.

What a horrible bitch. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 14, 2026

As a former foster parent I find this enraging.



CPS exists to protect kids from their abusers and trying to use them as a weapon against people whose politics you dislike is evil.



Removal is traumatic for kids, even when it's 100% necessary to protect them.



Jail this loser. — Matt Cover (@MattCover) February 14, 2026

She should be arrested for filing false reports. Especially when it has to do with child abuse — MegaChimp (@ChimpMega) February 14, 2026

She looks exactly like I expected. — DonnaCattolica (@DonnaCattolica) February 14, 2026

Why do they always seem to have a certain look? Is it the demon inside showing itself? — Democratic Power in Action (@dpiaAvatar) February 14, 2026

She needs to be stopped. That’s outrageous. — NG (@nan_805) February 14, 2026

Wow, calling CPS for being conservative is a new low.

Every time I think I've seen the lowest, most hateful, most bigoted behavior from Democrats ... they prove me wrong by going lower. — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) February 14, 2026

An AI update:

As of mid-February 2026, Nancy Krause faced no formal repercussions such as arrest, charges, firing, disciplinary action from any employer, or official sanctions related to her testimony and report to Child Protective Services (CPS) — Gannie09 (@Gannie2all) February 14, 2026

“Susceptible to influence…” she knows and doesn’t want competition for the hearts and minds of children not her own. — junkman (@HardKnuckleHead) February 14, 2026

You know she's been fine with the school hosting Drag Queen Story Hour.

***