Karen Files Report With CPS After Turning Point USA Holds a Recruiting Event at High School

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on February 14, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Get this … Turning Point USA held an event to set up a chapter at a Maryland high school, and this boomer went to the school board and told the members they were mandated to report the event to Child Protective Services, as she had. "Students are widely recognized as vulnerable populations, they are in critical developmental stages, and especially susceptible to influence," she says. Now ask her what she thinks about schools transing kids without their parents' knowledge and if minors can consent to "gender-affirming care."

The post continues:

… high-school chapters (Club America) are student-led groups focused on entrepreneurship, limited government & traditional American values. 

But, that didn’t stop Ms. Krause from labeling participation "abuse" because she views normal conservative ideas as inherently harmful. Her level of fanaticism used to be fringe -- but has become all too common with the ‘Left’.

Let’s be clear:  This isn't about protecting kids — it's about silencing conservative voices. 

Watch the video below to see what happened. 

Parents, students, and patriots: Share this if you stand with free thought in our schools. Let's protect the next generation from ideological bullying.

She's the uber-Karen. We'd love to hear her thoughts on schools allowing anti-ICE walkouts by children, sometimes even elementary school children, without their parents' knowledge or consent.

You know she's been fine with the school hosting Drag Queen Story Hour.

