CNN: ICE Surge in Minneapolis Left People Not Only Traumatized but Financially Hard Up

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on February 24, 2026
Twitter

How many times in Minnesota did anti-ICE activists call for statewide strikes: don't go to school, don't go to work, and whatever you do, don't buy anything. Instead, meet downtown for a protest march.

Advertisement

You'd think that a surge of ICE agents would be good for business, especially hotels and restaurants … at least those restaurants that didn't ban ICE agents.

CNN reports that Operation Metro Surge not only traumatized people but left many of them hard up for cash.

The post continues:

… terms of lost wages, food insecurity and an inability to make rent, among other things.

We've already heard from Somali business owners who demand reparations from ICE for lost business and "trauma."

Jeanne Sahadi writes for CNN about what others can learn from how Minnesota helped its most vulnerable residents during the ICE surge:

The surge of federal immigration agents in Minnesota over the past few months left many people not only traumatized but financially hard up.

People lost income because they were too afraid to go to work or their breadwinner was taken by agents of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Patrol. Small business owners, in turn, lost revenue because their workers and customers didn’t show up.

Imagine if the governor hadn't insinuated that the federal government had declared war on the state and those there legally went about their business.

***

