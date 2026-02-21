Sixth-Grade Special Needs Student Left Behind at Anti-ICE School Walkout
Minnesota Somali Women Demand Reparations for ICE 'Trauma'

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 21, 2026
Meme

CBS News reports that a group called Neighbors United, made up of members of the Somali community at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis, held a rally on Friday and called on the state to "help to offset their business struggles." Were those businesses daycares?

This woman said, "We need paid back whatever they committed ICE," we think.

This Somali woman had an even longer list of demands:

The post continues:

…neighborhoods

- “Justice” for the “martyrs”

Shameless Parasites

If Operation Metro Surge did anything, it distracted the press from the billions of dollars of fraud going on. Somalis have a big enough PR problem now without demanding reparations.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CBS NEWS ICE MINNESOTA

