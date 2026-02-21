Minnesota Somali Women Demand Reparations for ICE 'Trauma'

CBS News reports that a group called Neighbors United, made up of members of the Somali community at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis, held a rally on Friday and called on the state to "help to offset their business struggles." Were those businesses daycares?

This woman said, "We need paid back whatever they committed ICE," we think.

MN Somali tries to demand reparations, but can't speak English pic.twitter.com/HDg67d1EIV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 20, 2026

Even if she could speak English, there’s no way Somalis are getting reparations… — Ben Owen™️ (@hrkbenowen) February 21, 2026

Always looking for a payday — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 20, 2026

Reparations should be a one-way flight back to Somalia. — Love Golden Retrievers (@Goldenmom1007) February 20, 2026

Send them all home. Americans want reparations for all their corruption and theft. — Stephanie Kerr (@RealStephKerr) February 20, 2026

Yeah no. Somalis have zero shame.



The biggest fraudsters in the world. — Jammles (@jammles9) February 20, 2026

Their attitude of entitlement is tiresome. — Andrew McCann (@andymccann) February 20, 2026

This Somali woman had an even longer list of demands:

🚨 BREAKING: Somali community in MN demanding reparations over “ICE trauma”



Their demands:

- Free cash grants to immigrant businesses under $200k

- Stop all evictions + free rent

- Reparations for “ICE trauma”

- Government apology & “accountability”

- ICE banned from their… pic.twitter.com/q9nctcTyYO — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 21, 2026

The post continues:

…neighborhoods - “Justice” for the “martyrs” Shameless Parasites

How about instead, the American taxpayer:



- Get's all their money back from Somali daycare fraud

- Evicts all of them from their homes

- Deports them back to Somali

- Gives us the entire country of Somalia

- Works to repay all the stolen funds from us.



How about that?!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 21, 2026

😂 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 21, 2026

It’s never enough . Being rescued from Somalian refugee camps wasn’t good enough, they quickly formed their own piracy groups to steal as much as possible & when discovered, in their own self interest plotted this current shakedown. — Nancy (@sooo_nance) February 21, 2026

Counter proposal: they return to Somalia and stay there, and we don’t put them in jail. — CallMeBernita (@CallMeBernita) February 21, 2026

Return the 9 billion dollars first and then we can talk — Sherry Martin (@nsudhsc2007) February 21, 2026

You have got to be kidding me…… — MICHELLE WAKEFIELD (@MICHELLEWAKEFI5) February 21, 2026

If Operation Metro Surge did anything, it distracted the press from the billions of dollars of fraud going on. Somalis have a big enough PR problem now without demanding reparations.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

